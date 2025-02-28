Which clubs are expected to have an easy start to 2025, and who is set to struggle? We take a deep dive into the fixture of all 18 clubs

Michael Voss and Patrick Cripps celebrate after Carlton's win over Richmond at the MCG in round one, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON and Gold Coast have a huge opportunity to make a flying start to the 2025 season, while two Victorian giants face tough starts.

The Blues meet all of last year's bottom three – Richmond, North Melbourne and West Coast – in their opening six games.

Carlton's only trip out of Victoria through that period comes in Gather Round, when they will face the Eagles at Adelaide Oval.

The Blues have been hit by injury with Charlie Curnow potentially missing round one, No.3 pick Jagga Smith set to miss the whole season and ruck Marc Pittonet sidelined for the early rounds.

But the average finishing positions from last year of the Blues' first six opponents of 2025 is 12.2, giving them a great chance to make a strong start to the season.

Only the Suns have an easier start (15.2).

Mac Andrew celebrates after the R22 match between Gold Coast and Essendon at Marvel Stadium on August 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Gold Coast doesn't face a single finalist from last year in its first six games, giving Damien Hardwick's side the perfect opportunity to make a flying start to 2025.

Like the Blues, the Suns play the Tigers, Roos and Eagles to start the season. But all of those games are away from home, leaving Gold Coast needing to correct its struggles on the road.

Fancied to contend in 2025, Collingwood and Hawthorn face brutal starts to the season.

The Magpies' first six games of the year are against teams that played finals in 2024, including the two sides that met on the final Saturday in September in Brisbane and Sydney.

Nick Daicos in action during the R1 match between Collingwood and Sydney at the MCG on March 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The average finishing position from last year of their first six opponents is 4.3.

The Hawks, fresh off a fairytale run to a semi-final, will also be tested early.

Hawthorn takes on five of last year's finalists in its opening six games, and the one outing that isn't against a side that featured in September comes against old rival Essendon in round one.

AFL.com.au has taken a closer look at the 2025 fixture by breaking it down into four blocks to see when your club will need to bank some wins against some lowly opponents, or just break even when faced with a tough run of games.

Each club's degree of difficulty for the first six games of the season is the average 2024 finishing position of its opponents. The lower the score, the harder the fixture is expected to be.

OR: Bye

R1: v St Kilda, Adelaide Oval

R2: v Essendon, MCG

R3: v North Melbourne, Adelaide Oval

R4: v Gold Coast, People First Stadium

R5: v Geelong, Adelaide Oval

R6: v Greater Western Sydney, Adelaide Oval

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 10.3 (14th hardest)

Games against 2024 finalists: 2

Interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 9.2 (ninth hardest)

After being 0-4 last year, the Crows have an opportunity to make a fast start to 2025. They play only two finalists from last year in their first six games, and face just two interstate trips. Their first four games – against the Saints, Bombers, Kangaroos and Suns – are all against non-finalists from 2024, and their next two, against finalists in the Cats and Giants, are at home.

Izak Rankine in action during Adelaide's clash against Geelong in round two, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

OR: v Geelong, Gabba

R1: v Sydney, SCG

R2: v West Coast, Gabba

R3: Bye

R4: v Richmond, MCG

R5: v Western Bulldogs, Norwood Oval

R6: v Collingwood, Gabba

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 9.3 (seventh hardest)

Games against 2024 finalists: 3

Interstate trips: 3

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 12.4 (equal 15th hardest)

It's not the easiest start for the reigning premier given it faces three finalists from last year, and three interstate trips, but among its opening six games are clashes against two teams expected to struggle in the Eagles and Tigers. An easier run is set to await the Lions between rounds seven and 11.

Isaac Heeney is tackled by Hugh McCluggage during the Grand Final between Sydney and Brisbane at the MCG, September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

OR: Bye

R1: v Richmond, MCG

R2: v Hawthorn, MCG

R3: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium

R4: v Collingwood, MCG

R5: v West Coast, Adelaide Oval

R6: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 12.2 (17th hardest)

Games against 2024 finalists: 2

Interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 7.6 (fifth hardest)

The Blues have a chance to make a flying start to 2025. Carlton's opening six games includes matches against Richmond, West Coast and North Melbourne, and that Eagles clash is at the Adelaide Oval in Gather Round. The Blues meet just two finalists of last year and only leave Victoria for Gather Round, presenting a glorious opportunity to be ahead of the pack early in the season despite growing injury concerns.

Patrick Cripps tackles Conor Nash during Carlton's clash against Hawthorn in round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

OR: v Greater Western Sydney, Engie Stadium

R1: v Port Adelaide, MCG

R2: v Western Bulldogs, MCG

R3: Bye

R4: v Carlton, MCG

R5: v Sydney, Adelaide Oval

R6: v Brisbane, Gabba

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 4.3 (hardest)

Games against 2024 finalists: 6

Interstate trips: 3

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 11.4 (14th hardest)

It's a brutal start for the Magpies. All of their first six games are against teams which played finals last year, and there are three interstate trips included. They will play both 2024 grand finalists away from home (the Swans in Gather Round), and face a tricky trip to GWS in Opening Round. The Pies also meet Port, the Dogs and Blues through their first six games. An opportunity presents itself for the Pies from rounds seven to 11.

Scott Pendlebury kicks the ball during Collingwood's clash against Port Adelaide in round six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

OR: v Gold Coast, People First Stadium

R1: v Hawthorn, MCG

R2: v Adelaide, MCG

R3: v Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium

R4: Bye

R5: v Melbourne, Adelaide Oval

R6: v West Coast, Optus Stadium

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 11.2 (15th hardest)

Games against 2024 finalists: 2

Interstate trips: 3

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 10.6 (equal 12th hardest)

The Bombers have a chance to make a strong start to the season, although a trip to the Gold Coast in Opening Round is far from easy. They return to Victoria for their next three games before a round four bye, taking on the Hawks, Crows and Power. Then, it's the Demons in Gather Round and the Eagles in Perth.

Archie Perkins during the round one match between Essendon and Hawthorn at the MCG, March 16, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

OR: Bye

R1: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium

R2: v Sydney, Optus Stadium

R3: v West Coast, Optus Stadium

R4: v Western Bulldogs, Optus Stadium

R5: v Richmond, Barossa Park

R6: v Melbourne, MCG

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 10.2 (13th hardest)

Games against 2024 finalists: 3

Interstate trips: 3

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 8.8 (eighth hardest)

It's a mixed start for the Dockers, with their opening six games including three meetings with 2024 finalists and three interstate trips. But there are also clashes against the Eagles in the Derby and the Tigers, games they will be expected to win. Three of their first four are at Optus Stadium which gives them an opportunity to build some early momentum.

Andrew Brayshaw in action during Fremantle's clash against West Coast in round 20, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

OR: v Brisbane, Gabba

R1: v Fremantle, GMHBA Stadium

R2: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

R3: Bye

R4: v Melbourne, GMHBA Stadium

R5: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R6: v Hawthorn, MCG

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 9.7 (equal ninth hardest)

Games against 2024 finalists: 2

Interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 6.4 (third hardest)

Coming off a preliminary final appearance, the Cats' start is rated the equal ninth hardest, and begins with a trip to the Gabba to take on the Lions. Only two of their first six games are at GMHBA Stadium, with the Dockers and Demons making the trip. They also meet the Saints at Marvel Stadium, Crows at Adelaide Oval before taking on the Hawks on Easter Monday.

Ollie Dempsey handballs during Geelong's clash against Hawthorn in round three, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

OR: v Essendon, People First Stadium

R1: v West Coast, Optus Stadium

R2: Bye

R3: v Melbourne, MCG

R4: v Adelaide, People First Stadium

R5: v North Melbourne, Barossa Park

R6: v Richmond, Marvel Stadium

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 15.2 (18th hardest)

Games against 2024 finalists: 0

Interstate trips: 4

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 5.6 (hardest)

The Suns' opening six games are rated the 18th hardest, or easiest, and expectations are likely to be that they make a good start to the season. Gold Coast plays no finalists from last year, but it does face four interstate trips which is something it has struggled with. The Suns take on the Bombers and Eagles in their first two games before a bye, before meeting the Demons, Crows, Roos and Tigers.

Bodhi Uwland breaks away from the tackle of Kyle Langford during the match between Essendon and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

OR: v Collingwood, Engie Stadium

R1: v Melbourne, MCG

R2: Bye

R3: v Hawthorn, University of Tasmania Stadium

R4: v West Coast, Engie Stadium

R5: v St Kilda, Norwood Oval

R6: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 12 (16th hardest)

Games against 2024 finalists: 1

Interstate trips: 4

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 6.2 (second hardest)

The Giants should be targeting a strong start to the campaign, playing just one finalist from last year in their first six games, but they also hit the road four times. GWS hosts the Magpies before a trip to the MCG to take on the Demons. After a bye in round two, the Giants head to Tasmania to face the Hawks, host the Eagles then play in South Australia in back-to-back weeks against the Saints and Crows.

Lachie Whitfield handballs during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Hawthorn in round 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

OR: v Sydney, SCG

R1: v Essendon, MCG

R2: v Carlton, MCG

R3: v Greater Western Sydney, University of Tasmania Stadium

R4: Bye

R5: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R6: v Geelong, MCG

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 5.5 (second hardest)

Games against 2024 finalists: 5

Interstate trips: 3

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 12.4 (equal 15th hardest)

After a fairytale run to a semi-final last year, the Hawks will be tested to begin 2025. Of their first six games, five are against finalists from last year. That includes meetings with the Swans, Blues, Giants, Power and Cats. The only team they face in their first six that didn't play finals last year is old rival Essendon.

Mark Blicavs tackles Will Day during Geelong's clash against Hawthorn in round four, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

OR: Bye

R1: v Greater Western Sydney, MCG

R2: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

R3: v Gold Coast, MCG

R4: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium

R5: v Essendon, Adelaide Oval

R6: v Fremantle, MCG

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 10 (12th hardest)

Games against 2024 finalists: 2

Interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 8.6 (seventh hardest)

The Demons could make a strong start to the year, playing four non-finalists from last year and facing just one interstate trip (for Gather Round) in their first six games. Meetings against the Giants, Cats and Dockers will be tough, but they also take on the Roos, Suns and Bombers.

Clayton Oliver in action during the match between Fremantle and Melbourne at Optus Stadium in round 19, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

OR: Bye

R1: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium

R2: v Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

R3: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R4: v Sydney, Marvel Stadium

R5: v Gold Coast, Barossa Park

R6: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 9.8 (11th hardest)

Games against 2024 finalists: 3

Interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 8.4 (sixth hardest)

It's far from the easiest start for the team that has won just 15 games in the past five seasons. They do meet the injury-hit Bulldogs in their opener before facing the Demons, with a tricky trip to Adelaide to follow. North's next three are trickier with matches against the Swans and Blues either side of taking on the Suns in The Barossa.

Tristan Xerri tackles Rory Lobb during North Melbourne's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

OR: Bye

R1: v Collingwood, MCG

R2: v Richmond, Adelaide Oval

R3: v Essendon, Marvel Stadium

R4: v St Kilda, Adelaide Oval

R5: v Hawthorn, Adelaide Oval

R6: v Sydney, SCG

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 9.7 (equal ninth hardest)

Games against 2024 finalists: 2

Interstate trips: 3

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 10.6 (equal 12th hardest)

It's a mixed start for last year's preliminary finalists in Ken Hinkley's final season in charge. The Power face three interstate trips in their first six games, but only play two finalists from 2024. A meeting with the Magpies at the MCG will be a test before they take on the Tigers, Bombers and Saints, host the Hawks in what shapes as a fiery semi-final rematch, before a trip to the SCG.

Zak Butters runs away from Archie Perkins during Port Adelaide's clash against Essendon in round four, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

OR: Bye

R1: v Carlton, MCG

R2: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R3: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

R4: v Brisbane, MCG

R5: v Fremantle, Barossa Park

R6: v Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 7.8 (fourth hardest)

Games against 2024 finalists: 3

Interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 12.8 (17th hardest)

The rebuilding Tigers have been handed what looms as a tough fixture to begin their campaign. Their first two games are against finalists from last year in the Blues and Power, while they also meet reigning premier Brisbane. Meetings with the Saints, Dockers and Suns shape as potentially being a little easier, but a tough opening to the season looms before opportunities may present from rounds seven to 11.

Tim Taranto in action during the match between Carlton and Richmond at the MCG in round one, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

OR: Bye

R1: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R2: v Geelong, Marvel Stadium

R3: v Richmond, Marvel Stadium

R4: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R5: v Greater Western Sydney, Norwood Oval

R6: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 8.7 (sixth hardest)

Games against 2024 finalists: 4

Interstate trips: 3

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 9.6 (10th hardest)

The Saints are facing a tough start to 2025, with three interstate trips in their first six games, all of which are to South Australia. That means they are playing the Crows and Power at the Adelaide Oval, while also meeting the Giants at Norwood Oval in Gather Round. Otherwise, they are in familiar surroundings at Marvel Stadium for clashes against the Cats, Tigers and Bulldogs.

Rowan Marshall in action during St Kilda's clash against Geelong in round 23, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

OR: v Hawthorn, SCG

R1: v Brisbane, SCG

R2: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium

R3: Bye

R4: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

R5: v Collingwood, Adelaide Oval

R6: v Port Adelaide, SCG

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 7.7 (third hardest)

Games against 2024 finalists: 3

Interstate trips: 3

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 10.2 (11th hardest)

Last year's losing Grand Finalists, the Swans' opening six games are rated as the third hardest as a challenging start awaits first-year coach Dean Cox. They host the Hawks and Lions at the SCG before a trip to Perth to take on the Dockers. After its bye, Sydney meets the Kangaroos, Magpies (in Gather Round) and the Power.

Isaac Heeney celebrates a goal for Sydney against Collingwood in R22, 2024. Picture: Phil Hillyard

OR: Bye

R1: v Gold Coast, Optus Stadium

R2: v Brisbane, Gabba

R3: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium

R4: v Greater Western Sydney, Engie Stadium

R5: v Carlton, Adelaide Oval

R6: v Essendon, Optus Stadium

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 8 (fifth hardest)

Games against 2024 finalists: 3

Interstate trips: 3

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 13 (18th hardest)

It shapes as being a tough return to senior coaching for Andrew McQualter. The Eagles face three finalists from last year in their first six games, and also hit the road three times. Before the Western Derby in round three, they meet the Suns and Lions. Then, it's the Giants, Blues and Bombers in a difficult opening, but their run from rounds seven to 11 is currently rated the 18th hardest.

Harley Reid wrestles Caleb Serong, Nat Fyfe, Andrew Brayshaw and Tom Emmett during the R20 clash between West Coast and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on July 27, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

OR: Bye

R1: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

R2: v Collingwood, MCG

R3: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium

R4: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium

R5: v Brisbane, Norwood Oval

R6: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 9.5 (eighth hardest)

Games against 2024 finalists: 2

Interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 7.2 (fourth hardest)

Injuries could make life hard for the Bulldogs to begin 2025, but they at least play their first three games in Victoria, meeting the Roos, Pies and Blues. Then it's back-to-back interstate trips for clashes against the Dockers and Lions, before a return to Marvel Stadium to meet the Saints.