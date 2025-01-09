COLLINGWOOD will enter the 2025 season as the oldest and most experienced list, while Hawthorn has risen after its stunning finish to the year.
The Magpies have comfortably the oldest (average age 26.3) and most experienced (average games 102.1) list in the AFL heading into the New Year.
The 2023 premiers only added to their experience in the off-season, picking up free agents Harry Perryman and Tim Membrey and trading for Dan Houston.
Collingwood was also the oldest list heading into 2024, but third most experienced.
Reigning premier Brisbane is second to the Magpies in terms of both age and experience ahead of the 2025 season.
The Lions ranked in the top four for age and experience heading into their 2024 premiership year, while the Magpies were in the top seven for both heading into their 2023 flag.
Fresh off a stunning run to a semi-final, the Hawks have jumped from being the 17th oldest list a year ago to equal 10th, and into eighth for experience from 16th.
That comes off the back of few off-season changes while strengthening with the additions of Tom Barrass and Josh Battle.
Rebuilding Richmond has dropped from the equal fourth oldest to equal 15th, while the Tigers are the least experienced team in the competition after being 10th heading into 2024.
Under pressure ahead of 2025, Adelaide and Fremantle have risen on both fronts ahead of the new season.
The Crows (eighth oldest up from 14th and 12th most experienced up from 15th) and Dockers (equal 10th oldest up from 15th and 14th most experienced up from 17th) will be hoping to play finals in 2025.
Average age: 24.7 (eighth oldest)
Average games: 69 (12th most experienced)
Most games: Taylor Walker (278)
Players with 100-plus games: 10
Players with less than 50 games: 20
Average age: 25.3 (second oldest)
Average games: 85.9 (second most experienced)
Most games: Dayne Zorko (277)
Players with 100-plus games: 18
Players with less than 50 games: 21
Average age: 24.8 (seventh oldest)
Average games: 74.5 (seventh most experienced)
Most games: Nick Haynes (211)
Players with 100-plus games: 16
Players with less than 50 games: 21
Average age: 26.3 (oldest)
Average games: 102.1 (most experienced)
Most games: Scott Pendlebury (403)
Players with 100-plus games: 20
Players with less than 50 games: 17
Average age: 23.9 (14th oldest)
Average games: 69.6 (11th most experienced)
Most games: Todd Goldstein (329)
Players with 100-plus games: 11
Players with less than 50 games: 20
Average age: 24.4 (equal 10th oldest)
Average games: 68 (14th most experienced)
Most games: Nat Fyfe (240)
Players with 100-plus games: 12
Players with less than 50 games: 21
Average age: 25 (equal fourth oldest)
Average games: 85 (third most experienced)
Most games: Patrick Dangerfield (337)
Players with 100-plus games: 18
Players with less than 50 games: 21
Average age: 24.5 (ninth oldest)
Average games: 71.3 (ninth most experienced)
Most games: David Swallow (240)
Players with 100-plus games: 16
Players with less than 50 games: 23
Average age: 24 (13th oldest)
Average games: 67.7 (15th most experienced)
Most games: Callan Ward (315)
Players with 100-plus games: 12
Players with less than 50 games: 24
Average age: 24.4 (equal 10th oldest)
Average games: 71.7 (eighth most experienced)
Most games: Luke Breust (300)
Players with 100-plus games: 13
Players with less than 50 games: 22
Average age: 25 (equal fourth oldest)
Average games: 77.2 (sixth most experienced)
Most games: Steven May (235)
Players with 100-plus games: 14
Players with less than 50 games: 22
Average age: 23.6 (18th oldest)
Average games: 61.4 (16th most experienced)
Most games: Jack Darling (298)
Players with 100-plus games: 12
Players with less than 50 games: 27
Average age: 24.3 (12th oldest)
Average games: 71.1 (10th most experienced)
Most games: Travis Boak (371)
Players with 100-plus games: 13
Players with less than 50 games: 21
Average age: 23.8 (equal 15th oldest)
Average games: 52.7 (18th most experienced)
Most games: Nick Vlastuin (233)
Players with 100-plus games: 10
Players with less than 50 games: 30
Average age: 23.8 (equal 15th oldest)
Average games: 68.2 (13th most experienced)
Most games: Bradley Hill (255)
Players with 100-plus games: 13
Players with less than 50 games: 21
Average age: 24.9 (sixth oldest)
Average games: 82.8 (fourth most experienced)
Most games: Dane Rampe (251)
Players with 100-plus games: 14
Players with less than 50 games: 16
Average age: 23.7 (17th oldest)
Average games: 61 (17th most experienced)
Most games: Jamie Cripps (251)
Players with 100-plus games: 12
Players with less than 50 games: 26
Average age: 25.1 (third oldest)
Average games: 78.4 (fifth most experienced)
Most games: Adam Treloar (254)
Players with 100-plus games: 14
Players with less than 50 games: 19
|
|
|
Average age of list at Opening Round, 2025
|
Ranking at OR, 2024
|
1
|
Collingwood
|
26.3
|
Oldest
|
2
|
Brisbane
|
25.3
|
Equal fourth oldest
|
3
|
Western Bulldogs
|
25.1
|
Equal sixth oldest
|
=4
|
Geelong
|
25
|
Second oldest
|
=4
|
Melbourne
|
25
|
Third oldest
|
6
|
Sydney
|
24.9
|
Equal eighth oldest
|
7
|
Carlton
|
24.8
|
Equal sixth oldest
|
8
|
Adelaide
|
24.7
|
14th oldest
|
9
|
Gold Coast
|
24.5
|
Equal eighth oldest
|
=10
|
Fremantle
|
24.4
|
15th oldest
|
=10
|
Hawthorn
|
24.4
|
17th oldest
|
12
|
Port Adelaide
|
24.3
|
Equal 10th oldest
|
13
|
Greater Western Sydney
|
24
|
13th oldest
|
14
|
Essendon
|
23.9
|
12th oldest
|
=15
|
Richmond
|
23.8
|
Equal fourth oldest
|
=15
|
St Kilda
|
23.8
|
Equal 10th oldest
|
17
|
West Coast
|
23.7
|
16th oldest
|
18
|
North Melbourne
|
23.6
|
18th oldest
|
|
|
Average number of games played on list, 2025
|
Ranking at OR, 2024
|
1
|
Collingwood
|
102.1
|
Third most experienced
|
2
|
Brisbane
|
85.9
|
Fourth most experienced
|
3
|
Geelong
|
85
|
Third most experienced
|
4
|
Sydney
|
82.8
|
Fifth most experienced
|
5
|
Western Bulldogs
|
78.4
|
Sixth most experienced
|
6
|
Melbourne
|
77.2
|
Second most experienced
|
7
|
Carlton
|
74.5
|
12th most experienced
|
8
|
Hawthorn
|
71.7
|
16th most experienced
|
9
|
Gold Coast
|
71.3
|
Ninth most experienced
|
10
|
Port Adelaide
|
71.1
|
Eighth most experienced
|
11
|
Essendon
|
69.6
|
Seventh most experienced
|
12
|
Adelaide
|
69
|
15th most experienced
|
13
|
St Kilda
|
68.2
|
11th most experienced
|
14
|
Fremantle
|
68
|
17th most experienced
|
15
|
Greater Western Sydney
|
67.7
|
13th most experienced
|
16
|
North Melbourne
|
61.4
|
18th most experienced
|
17
|
West Coast
|
61
|
14th most experienced
|
18
|
Richmond
|
52.7
|
10th most experienced