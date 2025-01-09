Who has the oldest list, who has the youngest, and which club has the most experience heading into 2025?

Scott Pendlebury, Josh Battle and Alex Neal-Bullen. Pictures: AFL Photos/Hawthorn FC/Adelaide FC

COLLINGWOOD will enter the 2025 season as the oldest and most experienced list, while Hawthorn has risen after its stunning finish to the year.

The Magpies have comfortably the oldest (average age 26.3) and most experienced (average games 102.1) list in the AFL heading into the New Year.

The 2023 premiers only added to their experience in the off-season, picking up free agents Harry Perryman and Tim Membrey and trading for Dan Houston.

Collingwood was also the oldest list heading into 2024, but third most experienced.

Reigning premier Brisbane is second to the Magpies in terms of both age and experience ahead of the 2025 season.

The Lions ranked in the top four for age and experience heading into their 2024 premiership year, while the Magpies were in the top seven for both heading into their 2023 flag.

The Brisbane Lions celebrate their win over Sydney in the 2024 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Fresh off a stunning run to a semi-final, the Hawks have jumped from being the 17th oldest list a year ago to equal 10th, and into eighth for experience from 16th.

That comes off the back of few off-season changes while strengthening with the additions of Tom Barrass and Josh Battle.

Rebuilding Richmond has dropped from the equal fourth oldest to equal 15th, while the Tigers are the least experienced team in the competition after being 10th heading into 2024.

Richmond draftees Harry Armstrong, Luke Trainor, Josh Smillie, Sam Lalor, Taj Hotton and Jonty Faull pose for a photo on November 21, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Under pressure ahead of 2025, Adelaide and Fremantle have risen on both fronts ahead of the new season.

The Crows (eighth oldest up from 14th and 12th most experienced up from 15th) and Dockers (equal 10th oldest up from 15th and 14th most experienced up from 17th) will be hoping to play finals in 2025.

Average age: 24.7 (eighth oldest)

Average games: 69 (12th most experienced)

Most games: Taylor Walker (278)

Players with 100-plus games: 10

Players with less than 50 games: 20

Taylor Walker celebrates a goal against West Coast in round 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Average age: 25.3 (second oldest)

Average games: 85.9 (second most experienced)

Most games: Dayne Zorko (277)

Players with 100-plus games: 18

Players with less than 50 games: 21

Lachie Neale and Dayne Zorko celebrate Brisbane's win over Sydney in the 2024 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Average age: 24.8 (seventh oldest)

Average games: 74.5 (seventh most experienced)

Most games: Nick Haynes (211)

Players with 100-plus games: 16

Players with less than 50 games: 21

Patrick Cripps celebrates during the round 18 match between Western Bulldogs and Carlton at Marvel Stadium, July 13, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Average age: 26.3 (oldest)

Average games: 102.1 (most experienced)

Most games: Scott Pendlebury (403)

Players with 100-plus games: 20

Players with less than 50 games: 17

Scott Pendlebury is chaired off the ground by Jeremy Howe and Steele Sidebottom after his 400th game during Collingwood's clash against Carlton in round 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Average age: 23.9 (14th oldest)

Average games: 69.6 (11th most experienced)

Most games: Todd Goldstein (329)

Players with 100-plus games: 11

Players with less than 50 games: 20

Nate Caddy and Isaac Kako after the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

Average age: 24.4 (equal 10th oldest)

Average games: 68 (14th most experienced)

Most games: Nat Fyfe (240)

Players with 100-plus games: 12

Players with less than 50 games: 21

Andrew Brayshaw and Caleb Serong celebrate a goal during Fremantle's clash against Gold Coast in round 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Average age: 25 (equal fourth oldest)

Average games: 85 (third most experienced)

Most games: Patrick Dangerfield (337)

Players with 100-plus games: 18

Players with less than 50 games: 21

Patrick Dangerfield in action during the qualifying final between Port Adelaide and Geelong at Adelaide Oval on September 5, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Average age: 24.5 (ninth oldest)

Average games: 71.3 (ninth most experienced)

Most games: David Swallow (240)

Players with 100-plus games: 16

Players with less than 50 games: 23

Touk Miller is tackled by Adam Treloar during Gold Coast's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Average age: 24 (13th oldest)

Average games: 67.7 (15th most experienced)

Most games: Callan Ward (315)

Players with 100-plus games: 12

Players with less than 50 games: 24

Darcy Jones celebrates a goal during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Sydney in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Average age: 24.4 (equal 10th oldest)

Average games: 71.7 (eighth most experienced)

Most games: Luke Breust (300)

Players with 100-plus games: 13

Players with less than 50 games: 22

Will Day in action during the R11 match between Hawthorn and Brisbane at Marvel Stadium on May 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Average age: 25 (equal fourth oldest)

Average games: 77.2 (sixth most experienced)

Most games: Steven May (235)

Players with 100-plus games: 14

Players with less than 50 games: 22

Max Gawn leads his team onto the field ahead of the match between Melbourne and Port Adelaide at the MCG in round 22, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Average age: 23.6 (18th oldest)

Average games: 61.4 (16th most experienced)

Most games: Jack Darling (298)

Players with 100-plus games: 12

Players with less than 50 games: 27

Finn O'Sullivan with fellow first-round picks Colby McKercher, Zane Duursma, George Wardlaw and Harry Sheezel. Picture: AFL Photos

Average age: 24.3 (12th oldest)

Average games: 71.1 (10th most experienced)

Most games: Travis Boak (371)

Players with 100-plus games: 13

Players with less than 50 games: 21

Travis Boak is seen after Port Adelaide's win over Richmond in round 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Average age: 23.8 (equal 15th oldest)

Average games: 52.7 (18th most experienced)

Most games: Nick Vlastuin (233)

Players with 100-plus games: 10

Players with less than 50 games: 30

Richmond draftees (back L-R): Josh Smillie, Sam Lalor, Harry Armstrong, and (front L-R) Jonty Faull, Taj Hotton and Luke Trainor at Marvel Stadium on November 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Average age: 23.8 (equal 15th oldest)

Average games: 68.2 (13th most experienced)

Most games: Bradley Hill (255)

Players with 100-plus games: 13

Players with less than 50 games: 21

Alix Tauru and Tobie Travaglia join St Kilda at the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

Average age: 24.9 (sixth oldest)

Average games: 82.8 (fourth most experienced)

Most games: Dane Rampe (251)

Players with 100-plus games: 14

Players with less than 50 games: 16

Callum Mills celebrates kicking a goal with teammates during round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Average age: 23.7 (17th oldest)

Average games: 61 (17th most experienced)

Most games: Jamie Cripps (251)

Players with 100-plus games: 12

Players with less than 50 games: 26

Hunter Clark tackles Reuben Ginbey during round 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Average age: 25.1 (third oldest)

Average games: 78.4 (fifth most experienced)

Most games: Adam Treloar (254)

Players with 100-plus games: 14

Players with less than 50 games: 19

Marcus Bontempelli and Adam Treloar celebrate a goal during the Western Bulldogs' elimination final against Hawthorn on September 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Average age of list at Opening Round, 2025 Ranking at OR, 2024 1 Collingwood 26.3 Oldest 2 Brisbane 25.3 Equal fourth oldest 3 Western Bulldogs 25.1 Equal sixth oldest =4 Geelong 25 Second oldest =4 Melbourne 25 Third oldest 6 Sydney 24.9 Equal eighth oldest 7 Carlton 24.8 Equal sixth oldest 8 Adelaide 24.7 14th oldest 9 Gold Coast 24.5 Equal eighth oldest =10 Fremantle 24.4 15th oldest =10 Hawthorn 24.4 17th oldest 12 Port Adelaide 24.3 Equal 10th oldest 13 Greater Western Sydney 24 13th oldest 14 Essendon 23.9 12th oldest =15 Richmond 23.8 Equal fourth oldest =15 St Kilda 23.8 Equal 10th oldest 17 West Coast 23.7 16th oldest 18 North Melbourne 23.6 18th oldest