RIVALS Carlton and Collingwood have turned to the Trade Period more than any other clubs to put together their strong lists.
The Magpies are coming off an unforgettable 2023 season, crowned premiers after a thrilling Grand Final win over Brisbane in September.
>> SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL ANALYSIS
Carlton, meanwhile, charged into a preliminary final before falling to the Lions, and the Blues are being tipped to contend again in 2024.
The Blues have welcomed 12 players onto their list via trades, which is the most of any club, with Collingwood next in line with 11.
|Top five clubs
|Players who joined via trade
|Carlton
|12
|Collingwood
|11
|Hawthorn, Melbourne, Port Adelaide
|10
It means they have used the AFL Draft fewer than every other club, with the Magpies and Blues bringing in 18 of their current players via the draft.
Carlton also has 17 players on its list who have previously featured for another AFL club, which is also a League-high.
In contrast, another of 2023's preliminary finalists, Greater Western Sydney, has relied heavily on the AFL Draft.
The Giants have welcomed 32 of their current players via the draft, which is five more than the next highest clubs in Adelaide, West Coast and the Western Bulldogs.
|Top 10 clubs
|Players who joined via AFL Draft
|Greater Western Sydney
|32
|Adelaide, West Coast, Western Bulldogs
|27
|North Melbourne, Port Adelaide
|26
|Brisbane, Fremantle, Gold Coast
|25
|Richmond
|24
Toby Greene, Lachie Whitfield, Stephen Coniglio and Josh Kelly are among the club's first-round picks, with Aaron Cadman, Finn Callaghan and Tom Green more recent arrivals.
Only five Giants – Callan Ward, Jesse Hogan, Lachie Keeffe, Toby Bedford and Braydon Preuss – have previously played for another AFL club.
Essendon, which landed Ben McKay, Jade Gresham and Todd Goldstein this off-season, and St Kilda have the most players who arrived via free agency with four apiece.
The Saints have also had success via the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP), with four current players – Mason Wood, Liam Stocker, Anthony Caminiti and Jack Hayes – coming via that mechanism.
Collingwood, Hawthorn and Richmond have the most current players who arrived through the Mid-Season Rookie Draft with four each, most notably Pies John Noble and Ash Johnson, Hawks gun Jai Newcombe and Tigers premiership player Marlion Pickett.
AFL Draft: 27 (equal second most)
Trade: 3 (equal 17th most)
Free agency: 1 (equal 12th most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 8 (equal fifth most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 3 (equal third most)
Mid-Season Draft: 1 (equal 16th most)
AFL Draft: 25 (equal seventh most)
Trade: 7 (equal ninth most)
Free agency: 3 (equal third most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 5 (equal ninth most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 2 (equal sixth most)
Mid-Season Draft: 2 (equal seventh most)
AFL Draft: 18 (equal 17th most)
Trade: 12 (most)
Free agency: 3 (equal third most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 4 (equal 12th most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 4 (second most)
Mid-Season Draft: 3 (equal fourth most)
AFL Draft: 18 (equal 17th most)
Trade: 11 (second most)
Free agency: 1 (equal 12th most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 3 (16th most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 2 (equal sixth most)
Mid-Season Draft: 4 (equal most)
AFL Draft: 22 (equal 14th most)
Trade: 8 (equal sixth most)
Free agency: 4 (equal most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 2 (equal 17th most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 3 (equal third most)
Mid-Season Draft: 3 (equal fourth most)
AFL Draft: 25 (equal seventh most)
Trade: 6 (equal 11th most)
Free agency: 1 (equal 12th most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 9 (fourth most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 1 (equal ninth most)
Mid-Season Draft: 2 (equal seventh most)
AFL Draft: 22 (equal 14th most)
Trade: 8 (equal sixth most)
Free agency: 1 (equal 12th most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 12 (equal most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 0 (equal 16th most)
Mid-Season Draft: 1 (equal 16th most)
AFL Draft: 25 (equal seventh most)
Trade: 4 (equal 15th most)
Free agency: 2 (equal sixth most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 12 (equal most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 1 (equal ninth most)
Mid-Season Draft: 2 (equal seventh most)
AFL Draft: 32 (most)
Trade: 3 (equal 17th most)
Free agency/Uncontracted: 2 (equal sixth most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 5 (equal ninth most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 0 (equal 16th most)
Mid-Season Draft: 2 (equal seventh most)
AFL Draft: 23 (equal 11th most)
Trade: 10 (equal third most)
Free agency: 1 (equal 12th most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 4 (equal 12th most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 1 (equal ninth most)
Mid-Season Draft: 4 (equal most)
AFL Draft: 23 (equal 11th most)
Trade: 10 (equal third most)
Free agency: 1 (equal 12th most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 8 (equal fifth most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 1 (equal ninth most)
Mid-Season Draft: 1 (equal 16th most)
AFL Draft: 26 (equal fifth most)
Trade: 7 (equal ninth most)
Free agency: 3 (equal third most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 4 (equal 12th most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 1 (equal ninth most)
Mid-Season Draft: 2 (equal seventh most)
AFL Draft: 26 (equal fifth most)
Trade: 10 (equal third most)
Free agency: 2 (equal sixth most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 2 (equal 17th most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 0 (equal 16th most)
Mid-Season Draft: 2 (equal seventh most)
AFL Draft: 24 (10th most)
Trade: 5 (equal 13th most)
Free agency: 2 (equal sixth most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 6 (eighth most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 2 (equal sixth most)
Mid-Season Draft: 4 (equal most)
AFL Draft: 20 (16th most)
Trade: 8 (equal sixth most)
Free agency: 4 (equal most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 5 (equal ninth most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 5 (most)
Mid-Season Draft: 2 (equal seventh most)
AFL Draft: 23 (equal 11th most)
Trade: 4 (equal 15th most)
Free agency: 2 (equal sixth most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 11 (third most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 1 (equal ninth most)
Mid-Season Draft: 3 (equal fourth most)
AFL Draft: 27 (equal second most)
Trade: 5 (equal 13th most)
Free agency: 2 (equal sixth most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 7 (seventh most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 1 (equal ninth most)
Mid-Season Draft: 2 (equal seventh most)
AFL Draft: 27 (equal second most)
Trade: 6 (equal 11th most)
Free agency: 1 (equal 12th most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 4 (equal 12th most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 3 (equal third most)
Mid-Season Draft: 2 (equal seventh most)
|
|
Players who joined via AFL Draft
|
Greater Western Sydney
|
32
|
Adelaide, West Coast, Western Bulldogs
|
27
|
North Melbourne, Port Adelaide
|
26
|
Brisbane, Fremantle, Gold Coast
|
25
|
Richmond
|
24
|
Hawthorn, Melbourne, Sydney
|
23
|
Essendon, Geelong
|
22
|
St Kilda
|
20
|
Carlton, Collingwood
|
18
|
|
Players who joined via trade
|
Carlton
|
12
|
Collingwood
|
11
|
Hawthorn, Melbourne, Port Adelaide
|
10
|
Essendon, Geelong, St Kilda
|
8
|
Brisbane, North Melbourne
|
7
|
Fremantle, Western Bulldogs
|
6
|
Richmond, West Coast
|
5
|
Gold Coast, Sydney
|
4
|
Adelaide, Greater Western Sydney
|
3