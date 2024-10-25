Follow all the action from the Friday night blockbuster between the Crows and Kangaroos

Follow it LIVE: Adelaide v North Melbourne from 7.15pm ACDT. Picture: AFL Media

PREMIERSHIP contenders Kuwarna and North Melbourne meet in a Friday night blockbuster at Norwood Oval.

The Kangaroos are still unbeaten with eight wins and a draw from their nine games this AFLW season.

CROWS v KANGAROOS Follow it LIVE

The Crows, meanwhile, sit third as they look to claim a top-four finish, with these two sides considered among the flag fancies in 2024.

While the high-flying Roos are unchanged, the Crows have recalled Jess Waterhouse in place of Keeley Kustermann.

North will return to the top of the ladder with a win, while Kuwarna's top-four place will be all but assured if it claims victory.