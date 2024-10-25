The teams are in for Sunday's games in week nine of the 2024 NAB AFLW season

Rebecca Ott, Laura Gardiner and Eliza James. Pictures: AFL Photos

SYDNEY will receive a much-needed boost for its clash against reigning premier Brisbane on Sunday, with key ball-winner Laura Gardiner returning from a hand injury.

The midfielder has missed the last two weeks, but was averaging 29.4 disposals per game this season before her injury, and is one of three changes for the struggling Swans who have sorely missed key injured duo Chloe Molloy and Ally Morphett for most of this season.

Euro-Yroke has named former basketballer Bec Ott for her first game in two years after the 30-year-old battled a series of Achilles and leg injuries. Ott comes into the Saints’ side alongside Nat Exon and Rene Caris, while Ella Friend and Kiera Whiley have been omitted and ruck Emmelie Fiedler managed.

Collingwood will be without forward Eliza James for its clash against Carlton, while the Blues have omitted Marianna Anthony in favour of Jade Halfpenny.

Dee Heslop replaces Dakota Davidson in the Lions’ line-up, with the spearhead entering concussion protocols after an incident during week eight.

The Western Bulldogs have named an unchanged line-up for their match against the Saints in Ballarat.

Sunday, October 27

Western Bulldogs v Euro-Yroke at Mars Stadium, 1.05pm AEDT

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: Nil

Out: Nil

EURO-YROKE

In: R.Caris, N.Exon, R.Ott

Out: E.Fiedler (managed), E.Friend (omitted), K.Whiley (omitted)

Collingwood v Carlton at Victoria Park, 3.05pm AEDT

COLLINGWOOD

In: G.Clark

Out: E.James (concussion)

CARLTON

In: J.Halfpenny

Out: M.Anthony (omitted)

Brisbane v Sydney at Brighton Homes Arena, 4.05pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: D.Heslop

Out: D.Davidson (concussion)

SYDNEY

In: B.Smith, L.Gardiner, J.O'Sullivan

Out: H.Bullas (omitted), H.Cooper (managed), L.Szigeti (omitted)