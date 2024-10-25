She's one of the faces of the AFLW competition, but there's plenty you don't know about North Melbourne star and proud Jawoyn woman Mia King

Mia King poses for a photo at the 2024 AFLW Indigenous Round launch on October 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE'S no shortage of talent in the AFLW competition, but there's also no shortage of personality either.

Amid AFLW season 2024, AFL.com.au posed some curly questions to a handful of the competition's best players.

Next up is North Melbourne midfielder and proud Jawoyn woman Mia King, who is a key part of the Roos' success this year.

From her best non-footy lesson to her take on sharks, some of the answers did surprise us.

But there's more to Mia than her footy ability.

What’s your middle name?

Margaret – named after my grandmother.

What’s your hometown?

Launceston, Tasmania.

What’s your greatest fear?

Heights or spiders.

What’s something no one really knows about you?

I think everyone knows everything, I don’t shut up!

Steak night or parma night?

Steak night.

What’s your coffee order?

Oat matcha.

Dolphin or shark?

Dolphin – sharks freak me out but they’re beautiful though.

Drive solo to training or carpool?

Solo.

Best non-footy lesson you ever learnt?

Always pay for parking. I’ve spent a lot of money on fines.

Shoutout your ‘local’ (pub, bar, cafe, park etc)

Gabriel for coffee and Viet Rose for my Vietnamese.

Best friend at the club (CAN CHOOSE ONLY ONE)

Lulu Pullar.

Favourite assistant coach/other mentor at the club?

Tahni Nestor (development coach – forwards).

Mia King gets a handball away under pressure during week five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Go-to gameday hairstyle?

Bun.

Do you still have a job outside of football?

Studying physiotherapy part-time at uni.

Favourite non-footy sporting moment?

I enjoyed the penalty shootout between the Matildas and France last year.

Who’s your celebrity doppelganger?

I don’t think I’ve got one.

What’s your favourite place to grab a coffee or dinner near training?

All the girls go to Rosso’s which is a new café in Melbourne and we go to the Leveson sometimes after games.

Recommend a movie or book

That’s really hard – Inception.

What is your Indigenous mob’s name?

Jawoyn.

What is the part about being Indigenous that is most meaningful for you?

Being part of such a beautiful culture, it’s such a rich history and to be a part of that is really special.

