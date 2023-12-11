Who has the oldest list, who has the youngest, and which club has the most experience heading into 2024?

Nick Coffield, Harley Reid and Scott Pendlebury. Pictures: AFL Photos

REIGNING premier Collingwood is set to enter the 2024 season as the oldest and most experienced list, while West Coast's rebuild is well and truly on.

The Magpies, coming off winning their record-equalling 16th VFL/AFL premiership, will have an average age of 25.9 on March 7, 2024, when Opening Round begins.

While that may change with additions during the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP), Collingwood is still likely to be the oldest list when the campaign begins.

The Magpies still have veterans Scott Pendlebury (36 at the start of the season), Steele Sidebottom (33) and Jeremy Howe (33) still all playing important roles.

Craig McRae's squad is also the most experienced in terms of games played, having been the equal fourth oldest and seventh most experienced heading into 2023.

Geelong and Brisbane are again in the top five for age, while Melbourne has risen from the seventh oldest ahead of last season to third.

After being the equal oldest list ahead of 2023, the Western Bulldogs are equal sixth.

West Coast has won five games across the past two seasons and, after being the ninth oldest list a year ago, is now 16th.

After seeing the likes of Shannon Hurn, Nic Naitanui and Luke Shuey retire, the Eagles are the 14th most experienced list, having been the sixth most experienced heading into 2023.

Luke Shuey, Nic Naitanui and Shannon Hurn after round 24 between West Coast and Adelaide at Optus Stadium, August 26, 2023 in Perth. Picture: AFL Photos

Also a riser in terms of age, Essendon enters 2024 as the seventh most experienced list, having been 15th a year ago.

The Bombers welcomed the likes of Todd Goldstein, Ben McKay, Jade Gresham and Xavier Duursma to the club during the off-season.

North Melbourne lost close to 1500 games worth of AFL experience at the end of 2023 and the Kangaroos are both the youngest and least experienced list.

Average age at Opening Round, 2024: 24.2 (equal 13th oldest)

Average games: 61.6 (15th most experienced)

Most games: Taylor Walker (260)

Players with 100-plus games: 8

Players with less than 50 games: 25

Most finals games: Taylor Walker (10)

Players with finals experience: 6

Daniel Curtin with Mark Bickley after being selected at No.8 by Adelaide during the 2023 AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium on November 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Average age at Opening Round, 2024: 24.9 (equal fourth oldest)

Average games: 78.8 (fourth most experienced)

Most games: Dayne Zorko (250)

Players with 100-plus games: 18

Players with less than 50 games: 21

Most finals games: Lachie Neale and Charlie Cameron (19)

Players with finals experience: 27

Lachie Neale during the 2023 Grand Final between Collingwood and Brisbane at the MCG, September 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Average age at Opening Round, 2024: 24.8 (equal sixth oldest)

Average games: 65.3 (12th most experienced)

Most games: Patrick Cripps (183)

Players with 100-plus games: 14

Players with less than 50 games: 20

Most finals games: George Hewett and Zac Williams (11)

Players with finals experience: 29

Patrick Cripps celebrates a goal during Carlton's preliminary final against Brisbane on September 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Average age at Opening Round, 2024: 25.9 (oldest)

Average games: 92.1 (most experienced)

Most games: Scott Pendlebury (383)

Players with 100-plus games: 14

Players with less than 50 games: 16

Most finals games: Scott Pendlebury (31)

Players with finals experience: 28

Scott Pendlebury celebrates Collingwood's win in the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Average age at Opening Round, 2024: 24.4 (12th oldest)

Average games: 75.5 (seventh most experienced)

Most games: Todd Goldstein (315)

Players with 100-plus games: 13

Players with less than 50 games: 19

Most finals games: Dylan Shiel (9)

Players with finals experience: 22

Todd Goldstein watches on during Essendon's training session at the Hangar on November 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Average age at Opening Round, 2024: 23.9 (15th oldest)

Average games: 56.6 (17th most experienced)

Most games: Michael Walters (222)

Players with 100-plus games: 10

Players with less than 50 games: 24

Most finals games: Michael Walters (13)

Players with finals experience: 23

Caleb Serong celebrates a goal during Fremantle/Walyalup's clash against Melbourne/Narrm in round 11, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Average age at Opening Round, 2024: 25.4 (second oldest)

Average games: 88.6 (second most experienced)

Most games: Tom Hawkins (347)

Players with 100-plus games: 18

Players with less than 50 games: 22

Most finals games: Tom Hawkins (32)

Players with finals experience: 23

Tom Hawkins celebrates a goal during the match between St Kilda and Geelong at Marvel Stadium in round 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Average age at Opening Round, 2024: 24.6 (equal eighth oldest)

Average games: 69.6 (10th most experienced)

Most games: Brandon Ellis (247)

Players with 100-plus games: 14

Players with less than 50 games: 24

Most finals games: Brandon Ellis (9)

Players with finals experience: 4

Brandon Ellis looks on during Gold Coast's clash against Sydney in round 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Average age at Opening Round, 2024: 24.2 (equal 13th oldest)

Average games: 64.7 (13th most experienced)

Most games: Callan Ward (295)

Players with 100-plus games: 11

Players with less than 50 games: 26

Most finals games: Callan Ward (18)

Finn Callaghan in action during the R4 match between GWS and Essendon at Marvel Stadium on April 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Average age at Opening Round, 2024: 23.5 (17th oldest)

Average games: 59.6 (16th most experienced)

Most games: Luke Breust (281)

Players with 100-plus games: 9

Players with less than 50 games: 26

Most finals games: Luke Breust (18)

Players with finals experience: 13

Nick Watson poses after being taken by Hawthorn in the 2023 AFL Draft. Picture: Getty Images

Average age at Opening Round, 2024: 25.1 (third oldest)

Average games: 84.9 (Third most experienced)

Most games: Jake Melksham (221)

Players with 100-plus games: 17

Players with less than 50 games: 20

Most finals games: Lachie Hunter (14)

Players with finals experience: 30

Lachie Hunter in action during Melbourne's clash against Brisbane in round 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Average age at Opening Round, 2024: 23.3 (18th oldest)

Average games: 49.2 (18th most experienced)

Most games: Liam Shiels (271)

Players with 100-plus games: 8

Players with less than 50 games: 28

Most finals games: Liam Shiels (20)

Players with finals experience: 7

Zane Duursma and Colby McKercher pose for a photo during the AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium on November 20, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Average age at Opening Round, 2024: 24.5 (equal 10th oldest)

Average games: 70.6 (ninth most experienced)

Most games: Travis Boak (348)

Players with 100-plus games: 12

Players with less than 50 games: 21

Most finals games: Travis Boak (15)

Players with finals experience: 26

Zak Butters during the round 23 match between Fremantle and Port Adelaide at Optus Stadium, August 20, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Average age at Opening Round, 2024: 24.9 (equal fourth oldest)

Average games: 71.1 (eighth most experienced)

Most games: Dustin Martin (289)

Players with 100-plus games: 15

Players with less than 50 games: 25

Most finals games: Dustin Martin and Nick Vlastuin (16)

Players with finals experience: 24

Dustin Martin in action during the round 23 clash between Richmond and North Melbourne at the MCG on August 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Average age at Opening Round, 2024: 24.5 (equal 10th oldest)

Average games: 69.4 (11th most experienced)

Most games: Brad Hill (233)

Players with 100-plus games: 16

Players with less than 50 games: 21

Most finals games: Brad Hill (15)

Players with finals experience: 27

Brad Hill handballs during St Kilda's clash against Brisbane in round 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Average age at Opening Round, 2024: 24.6 (equal eighth oldest)

Average games: 78.4 (fifth most experienced)

Most games: Luke Parker (283)

Players with 100-plus games: 14

Players with less than 50 games: 18

Most finals games: Luke Parker (23)

Players with finals experience: 29

Luke Parker celebrates a goal during the qualifying final between Carlton and Sydney at the MCG on September 8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Average age at Opening Round, 2024: 23.7 (16th oldest)

Average games: 63.9 (14th most experienced)

Most games: Jack Darling (277)

Players with 100-plus games: 11

Players with less than 50 games: 26

Most finals games: Jack Darling (17)

Players with finals experience: 16

Harley Reid poses for a photograph after being taken by West Coast in the 2023 AFL Draft. Picture: Getty Images

Average age at Opening Round, 2024: 24.8 (equal sixth oldest)

Average games: 76.3 (sixth most experienced)

Most games: Adam Treloar (231)

Players with 100-plus games: 17

Players with less than 50 games: 22

Most finals games: Taylor Duryea (16)

Players with finals experience: 24

Taylor Duryea in action during the R8 match between Western Bulldogs and GWS at Manuka Oval on May 6, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Average age of list at Opening Round, 2024 Ranking at round one, 2023 1 Collingwood 25.9 Equal fourth oldest 2 Geelong 25.4 Equal oldest 3 Melbourne 25.1 Seventh oldest =4 Brisbane 24.9 Third oldest =4 Richmond 24.9 Equal fourth oldest =6 Western Bulldogs 24.8 Equal oldest =6 Carlton 24.8 Eighth oldest =8 Sydney 24.6 Equal 13th oldest =8 Gold Coast 24.6 Sixth oldest =10 Port Adelaide 24.5 10th oldest =10 St Kilda 24.5 11th oldest 12 Essendon 24.4 16th oldest =13 Greater Western Sydney 24.2 12th oldest =13 Adelaide 24.2 17th oldest 15 Fremantle 23.9 Equal 13th oldest 16 West Coast 23.7 Ninth oldest 17 Hawthorn 23.5 18th oldest 18 North Melbourne 23.3 Equal 13th oldest