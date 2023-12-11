REIGNING premier Collingwood is set to enter the 2024 season as the oldest and most experienced list, while West Coast's rebuild is well and truly on.
The Magpies, coming off winning their record-equalling 16th VFL/AFL premiership, will have an average age of 25.9 on March 7, 2024, when Opening Round begins.
While that may change with additions during the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP), Collingwood is still likely to be the oldest list when the campaign begins.
The Magpies still have veterans Scott Pendlebury (36 at the start of the season), Steele Sidebottom (33) and Jeremy Howe (33) still all playing important roles.
Craig McRae's squad is also the most experienced in terms of games played, having been the equal fourth oldest and seventh most experienced heading into 2023.
Geelong and Brisbane are again in the top five for age, while Melbourne has risen from the seventh oldest ahead of last season to third.
After being the equal oldest list ahead of 2023, the Western Bulldogs are equal sixth.
West Coast has won five games across the past two seasons and, after being the ninth oldest list a year ago, is now 16th.
After seeing the likes of Shannon Hurn, Nic Naitanui and Luke Shuey retire, the Eagles are the 14th most experienced list, having been the sixth most experienced heading into 2023.
Also a riser in terms of age, Essendon enters 2024 as the seventh most experienced list, having been 15th a year ago.
The Bombers welcomed the likes of Todd Goldstein, Ben McKay, Jade Gresham and Xavier Duursma to the club during the off-season.
North Melbourne lost close to 1500 games worth of AFL experience at the end of 2023 and the Kangaroos are both the youngest and least experienced list.
Average age at Opening Round, 2024: 24.2 (equal 13th oldest)
Average games: 61.6 (15th most experienced)
Most games: Taylor Walker (260)
Players with 100-plus games: 8
Players with less than 50 games: 25
Most finals games: Taylor Walker (10)
Players with finals experience: 6
Average age at Opening Round, 2024: 24.9 (equal fourth oldest)
Average games: 78.8 (fourth most experienced)
Most games: Dayne Zorko (250)
Players with 100-plus games: 18
Players with less than 50 games: 21
Most finals games: Lachie Neale and Charlie Cameron (19)
Players with finals experience: 27
Average age at Opening Round, 2024: 24.8 (equal sixth oldest)
Average games: 65.3 (12th most experienced)
Most games: Patrick Cripps (183)
Players with 100-plus games: 14
Players with less than 50 games: 20
Most finals games: George Hewett and Zac Williams (11)
Players with finals experience: 29
Average age at Opening Round, 2024: 25.9 (oldest)
Average games: 92.1 (most experienced)
Most games: Scott Pendlebury (383)
Players with 100-plus games: 14
Players with less than 50 games: 16
Most finals games: Scott Pendlebury (31)
Players with finals experience: 28
Average age at Opening Round, 2024: 24.4 (12th oldest)
Average games: 75.5 (seventh most experienced)
Most games: Todd Goldstein (315)
Players with 100-plus games: 13
Players with less than 50 games: 19
Most finals games: Dylan Shiel (9)
Players with finals experience: 22
Average age at Opening Round, 2024: 23.9 (15th oldest)
Average games: 56.6 (17th most experienced)
Most games: Michael Walters (222)
Players with 100-plus games: 10
Players with less than 50 games: 24
Most finals games: Michael Walters (13)
Players with finals experience: 23
Average age at Opening Round, 2024: 25.4 (second oldest)
Average games: 88.6 (second most experienced)
Most games: Tom Hawkins (347)
Players with 100-plus games: 18
Players with less than 50 games: 22
Most finals games: Tom Hawkins (32)
Players with finals experience: 23
Average age at Opening Round, 2024: 24.6 (equal eighth oldest)
Average games: 69.6 (10th most experienced)
Most games: Brandon Ellis (247)
Players with 100-plus games: 14
Players with less than 50 games: 24
Most finals games: Brandon Ellis (9)
Players with finals experience: 4
Average age at Opening Round, 2024: 24.2 (equal 13th oldest)
Average games: 64.7 (13th most experienced)
Most games: Callan Ward (295)
Players with 100-plus games: 11
Players with less than 50 games: 26
Most finals games: Callan Ward (18)
Average age at Opening Round, 2024: 23.5 (17th oldest)
Average games: 59.6 (16th most experienced)
Most games: Luke Breust (281)
Players with 100-plus games: 9
Players with less than 50 games: 26
Most finals games: Luke Breust (18)
Players with finals experience: 13
Average age at Opening Round, 2024: 25.1 (third oldest)
Average games: 84.9 (Third most experienced)
Most games: Jake Melksham (221)
Players with 100-plus games: 17
Players with less than 50 games: 20
Most finals games: Lachie Hunter (14)
Players with finals experience: 30
Average age at Opening Round, 2024: 23.3 (18th oldest)
Average games: 49.2 (18th most experienced)
Most games: Liam Shiels (271)
Players with 100-plus games: 8
Players with less than 50 games: 28
Most finals games: Liam Shiels (20)
Players with finals experience: 7
Average age at Opening Round, 2024: 24.5 (equal 10th oldest)
Average games: 70.6 (ninth most experienced)
Most games: Travis Boak (348)
Players with 100-plus games: 12
Players with less than 50 games: 21
Most finals games: Travis Boak (15)
Players with finals experience: 26
Average age at Opening Round, 2024: 24.9 (equal fourth oldest)
Average games: 71.1 (eighth most experienced)
Most games: Dustin Martin (289)
Players with 100-plus games: 15
Players with less than 50 games: 25
Most finals games: Dustin Martin and Nick Vlastuin (16)
Players with finals experience: 24
Average age at Opening Round, 2024: 24.5 (equal 10th oldest)
Average games: 69.4 (11th most experienced)
Most games: Brad Hill (233)
Players with 100-plus games: 16
Players with less than 50 games: 21
Most finals games: Brad Hill (15)
Players with finals experience: 27
Average age at Opening Round, 2024: 24.6 (equal eighth oldest)
Average games: 78.4 (fifth most experienced)
Most games: Luke Parker (283)
Players with 100-plus games: 14
Players with less than 50 games: 18
Most finals games: Luke Parker (23)
Players with finals experience: 29
Average age at Opening Round, 2024: 23.7 (16th oldest)
Average games: 63.9 (14th most experienced)
Most games: Jack Darling (277)
Players with 100-plus games: 11
Players with less than 50 games: 26
Most finals games: Jack Darling (17)
Players with finals experience: 16
Average age at Opening Round, 2024: 24.8 (equal sixth oldest)
Average games: 76.3 (sixth most experienced)
Most games: Adam Treloar (231)
Players with 100-plus games: 17
Players with less than 50 games: 22
Most finals games: Taylor Duryea (16)
Players with finals experience: 24
|
|
|
Average age of list at Opening Round, 2024
|
Ranking at round one, 2023
|
1
|
Collingwood
|
25.9
|
Equal fourth oldest
|
2
|
Geelong
|
25.4
|
Equal oldest
|
3
|
Melbourne
|
25.1
|
Seventh oldest
|
=4
|
Brisbane
|
24.9
|
Third oldest
|
=4
|
Richmond
|
24.9
|
Equal fourth oldest
|
=6
|
Western Bulldogs
|
24.8
|
Equal oldest
|
=6
|
Carlton
|
24.8
|
Eighth oldest
|
=8
|
Sydney
|
24.6
|
Equal 13th oldest
|
=8
|
Gold Coast
|
24.6
|
Sixth oldest
|
=10
|
Port Adelaide
|
24.5
|
10th oldest
|
=10
|
St Kilda
|
24.5
|
11th oldest
|
12
|
Essendon
|
24.4
|
16th oldest
|
=13
|
Greater Western Sydney
|
24.2
|
12th oldest
|
=13
|
Adelaide
|
24.2
|
17th oldest
|
15
|
Fremantle
|
23.9
|
Equal 13th oldest
|
16
|
West Coast
|
23.7
|
Ninth oldest
|
17
|
Hawthorn
|
23.5
|
18th oldest
|
18
|
North Melbourne
|
23.3
|
Equal 13th oldest
|
|
|
Average number of games played on list, 2024
|
Ranking at round one, 2023
|
1
|
Collingwood
|
92.1
|
Seventh most experienced
|
2
|
Geelong
|
88.6
|
Most experienced
|
3
|
Melbourne
|
84.9
|
Second most experienced
|
4
|
Brisbane
|
78.8
|
Fourth most experienced
|
5
|
Sydney
|
78.4
|
Eighth most experienced
|
6
|
Western Bulldogs
|
76.3
|
Fifth most experienced
|
7
|
Essendon
|
75.5
|
15th most experienced
|
8
|
Richmond
|
71.1
|
Third most experienced
|
9
|
Port Adelaide
|
70.6
|
Ninth most experienced
|
10
|
Gold Coast
|
69.6
|
12th most experienced
|
11
|
St Kilda
|
69.4
|
11th most experienced
|
12
|
Carlton
|
65.3
|
13th most experienced
|
13
|
Greater Western Sydney
|
64.7
|
14th most experienced
|
14
|
West Coast
|
63.9
|
Sixth most experienced
|
15
|
Adelaide
|
61.6
|
17th most experienced
|
16
|
Hawthorn
|
59.6
|
18th most experienced
|
17
|
Fremantle
|
56.6
|
16th most experienced
|
18
|
North Melbourne
|
49.2
|
10th most experienced