Former cricketer Wil Parker has officially joined the Magpies

Wil Parker playing for the Eastern Ranges in 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has signed former cricketer Wil Parker as a category B rookie.

After impressing at under-18s level in 2019, Parker, 21, put his football career on hold to pursue cricket.

The leg-spinner played for Victoria in the Sheffield Shield and Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League, but has decided to return to footy.

"We're pleased to have Wil join our program ahead of the upcoming season," Collingwood's general manager of football Graham Wright said.

"Wil was a talented junior footballer before pursuing cricket. He's now in a position where he is ready to return to football.

"Wil has experience in an elite sporting environment and will fit seamlessly into our program. He will gradually integrate into training over the coming month or two as he transitions into a full-time AFL program.

Spinning his way into the black and white stripes!



Former professional cricketer Wil Parker has signed with us as a Category B Rookie, after spending time with the Hobart Hurricanes and Cricket Victoria ✍️ https://t.co/giLPeeHMJx pic.twitter.com/MW1kOwfHqn — Collingwood FC (@CollingwoodFC) February 23, 2024

"We look forward to seeing what he can bring to our environment. Wil's signing today completes our list for the 2024 season."

It has been a busy off-season for the reigning premiers.

They signed three players via the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP), adding Lachie Sullivan, Jack Bytel and Josh Eyre to their squad.

Collingwood faces Richmond in a practice match on Tuesday before its season begins against Greater Western Sydney in Opening Round on March 9.