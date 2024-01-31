CLUB v club footy will be back in just 18 days, with Melbourne to take on Richmond in the first of nine match simulations before the official pre-season games get underway in late February.
The Demons confirmed on Wednesday they will take on the Tigers in a seven-period match simulation at Casey Fields on Sunday, February 18.
The dates of the eight other club-arranged match simulations, which will be played from February 21 to 24, were confirmed late last year.
The format of match simulation sessions, including the length of quarters or periods and squad sizes, is determined by the clubs involved and will be announced in due course.
Following the match sims, all 18 clubs will play official practice games in the AFL Community Series between February 27 and March 3.
All games in the Community Series will be ticketed with free entry for members and kids. Tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks.
All Community Series matches will be broadcast live on Fox Footy and Kayo Sports, while the match simulation sessions will also be live streamed on Kayo.
The 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season will begin on Thursday, March 7, with four games on March 7-9 as part of the new-look Opening Round. Both the Demons and Tigers will take part in Opening Round, which may explain why they have opted for an earlier start date for their match simulation hitout.
Following Opening Round, all 18 clubs will play in Round One from Thursday, March 14 to Sunday, March 17.
Match simulations (live on Kayo)
Sunday, February 18
Melbourne v Richmond, Casey Fields, 10am AEDT
Wednesday, February 21
North Melbourne v Collingwood, Arden St, 10am AEDT
Thursday, February 22
Sydney v Greater Western Sydney, Tramway Oval, 10am AEDT
Carlton v Geelong, Ikon Park, 11am AEDT
Brisbane v Gold Coast, Brighton Homes Arena, 5pm AEST
Friday, February 23
Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn, Whitten Oval, 11am AEDT
St Kilda v Essendon, RSEA Park, 2pm AEDT
Port Adelaide v Adelaide, Alberton Oval, 5pm ACDT
Saturday, February 24
West Coast v Fremantle, Mineral Resources Park, 4.45pm AWST
2024 AFL Community Series fixture (live on Fox Footy & Kayo)
Tuesday, February 27
Collingwood v Richmond, Ikon Park, 6.40pm AEDT
Wednesday, February 28
Carlton v Melbourne, Ikon Park, 6.40pm AEDT
Thursday, February 29
Sydney v Brisbane, Blacktown International Sportspark, 4.10pm AEDT
Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast, Manuka Oval, 7.10pm AEDT
Friday, March 1
Geelong v Essendon, GMHBA Stadium, 5.10pm AEDT
Port Adelaide v Fremantle, Alberton Oval, 7.30pm ACDT
Saturday, March 2
Adelaide v West Coast, Hisense Stadium, 2.40pm ACDT
Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs, University of Tasmania Stadium, 6.10pm AEDT
Sunday, March 3
St Kilda v North Melbourne, RSEA Park, 2.10pm AEDT