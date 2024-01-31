The dates and times for all match simulations and practice matches have been confirmed

Dustin Martin breaks a tackle from Angus Brayshaw during Richmond's clash against Melbourne in round 20, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

CLUB v club footy will be back in just 18 days, with Melbourne to take on Richmond in the first of nine match simulations before the official pre-season games get underway in late February.

The Demons confirmed on Wednesday they will take on the Tigers in a seven-period match simulation at Casey Fields on Sunday, February 18.

The dates of the eight other club-arranged match simulations, which will be played from February 21 to 24, were confirmed late last year.

The format of match simulation sessions, including the length of quarters or periods and squad sizes, is determined by the clubs involved and will be announced in due course.

Following the match sims, all 18 clubs will play official practice games in the AFL Community Series between February 27 and March 3.

All games in the Community Series will be ticketed with free entry for members and kids. Tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks.

All Community Series matches will be broadcast live on Fox Footy and Kayo Sports, while the match simulation sessions will also be live streamed on Kayo.

The 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season will begin on Thursday, March 7, with four games on March 7-9 as part of the new-look Opening Round. Both the Demons and Tigers will take part in Opening Round, which may explain why they have opted for an earlier start date for their match simulation hitout.

Following Opening Round, all 18 clubs will play in Round One from Thursday, March 14 to Sunday, March 17.

Match simulations (live on Kayo)

Sunday, February 18

Melbourne v Richmond, Casey Fields, 10am AEDT

Wednesday, February 21

North Melbourne v Collingwood, Arden St, 10am AEDT

Thursday, February 22

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney, Tramway Oval, 10am AEDT

Carlton v Geelong, Ikon Park, 11am AEDT

Brisbane v Gold Coast, Brighton Homes Arena, 5pm AEST

Friday, February 23

Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn, Whitten Oval, 11am AEDT

St Kilda v Essendon, RSEA Park, 2pm AEDT

Port Adelaide v Adelaide, Alberton Oval, 5pm ACDT

Saturday, February 24

West Coast v Fremantle, Mineral Resources Park, 4.45pm AWST

2024 AFL Community Series fixture (live on Fox Footy & Kayo)

Tuesday, February 27

Collingwood v Richmond, Ikon Park, 6.40pm AEDT

Wednesday, February 28

Carlton v Melbourne, Ikon Park, 6.40pm AEDT

Thursday, February 29

Sydney v Brisbane, Blacktown International Sportspark, 4.10pm AEDT

Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast, Manuka Oval, 7.10pm AEDT

Friday, March 1

Geelong v Essendon, GMHBA Stadium, 5.10pm AEDT

Port Adelaide v Fremantle, Alberton Oval, 7.30pm ACDT

Saturday, March 2

Adelaide v West Coast, Hisense Stadium, 2.40pm ACDT

Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs, University of Tasmania Stadium, 6.10pm AEDT

Sunday, March 3

St Kilda v North Melbourne, RSEA Park, 2.10pm AEDT