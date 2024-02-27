Nick Daicos and Jordan De Goey shone for Collingwood in its 30-point win over Richmond in the AAMI Community Series

Mason Cox clashes with Richmond players during the AAMI Community Series match on February 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has shaken off the rust to cruise to a 30-point win over Richmond in the AAMI Community Series.

Compounding the highly inaccurate Tigers' woes was a quad injury to the bullocking Jack Graham, suffered in the final 30 seconds as chaos unfolded around him.

The game ended in somewhat farcical conditions, a mini-melee kicking off between Mason Cox and Marlion Pickett (with Samson Ryan taking over) as Billy Frampton had a set-shot from outside 50.

With the mass of players sucked into the push-and-shove, Frampton's long bomb harmlessly bounced through an empty goal-square, to round out the 10.16 (76) to 5.16 (46) result.

Richmond coach Adem Yze was hopeful Graham’s issue was cramp in the hot conditions, saying he was "tight in the quad".

"It's happened late in the game, not sure if he's done it before. We're hoping it's a cramp, but we'll find out in the next couple of days," Yze said.

The Pies are confident key duo Bobby Hill - who left the field with a tight hamstring - and Tom Mitchell - who rolled his ankle - would be fine for opening round.

"[Hill and Mitchell] should be right for round zero," assistant coach Hayden Skipworth said post-match.

Jordan De Goey and Nick Daicos (on set, limited minutes) were a class above, controlling the game when the match was in the balance earlier in the night.

Richmond had the chance to blow the game wide open in the first 10 minutes, but Adem Yze hasn't yet tidied up the Tigers' accuracy woes, at one stage the team leading 1.7 to one behind.

Dustin Martin was unsurprisingly lively early, with Tim Taranto and Dion Prestia finding plenty of the footy and Daniel Rioli providing the pace off half-back.

The Pies hit their straps late in the second term, kicking 3.5 to 0.3, including a commanding bomb goal from 55m, launched by De Goey.

Norm Smith medallist Bobby Hill needed to push up high to find his first touch, coming halfway through the second quarter. But 20 seconds later, he capitalised on a forward stoppage to kick truly.

It took a 50m penalty and first (unofficial) goal from key back Tylar Young for Richmond to record its third major, in the third term, but the Pies cut through the defence with ease, Mason Cox's height proving to be an issue.

Pat Lipinski – playing a combination of forward and wing – was busy throughout the game, while Isaac Quaynor provided plenty of creativity off half-back.

Premiership Pie Billy Frampton was back in his customary defensive role after playing a defensive forward role on Harris Andrews in the premiership decider.

In the absence of Toby Nankervis (foot) and without a recognised vice-captain, Liam Baker skippered Richmond's team.

The two clubs were playing for their inaugural charity shield, with all proceeds from the match going to Foodbank Victoria.

Noah Balta gets a handball away under pressure during the AAMI Community Series match between Collingwood and Richmond on February 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

New faces

Forward Jacob Koschitzke had an "almost" game, getting his hands on the ball and crashing packs, but struggling to find that polish needed at the crucial moment. His round one spot is unlikely to be in any doubt, though. Ruck Sam Naismith was impressive both on the ball and up forward, and is ready to go should Nankervis not be declared fit. Lachie Schultz built his way into the game and was very dangerous with limited touches.

Round one chance

There's a forward role available at the Pies, with Ash Johnson starting and Reef McInnes coming on with 1.5 quarters remaining. The latter may have just had the edge, in terms of impact v minutes played. Finlay Macrae took to the field at the same time as McInnes, recording 10 touches. Naismith and Ryan look set to play for the Tigers in the absence of Nankervis and Tom Lynch. Rebound defender Tom Brown is one who could feature for Richmond in the opening round, busy throughout the game. Seth Campbell and Steely Green look to be playing off for the small forward role of Rhyan Mansell (ankle) – Campbell was quiet in the first half, while Green's biggest moment came when he took to the field and immediately picked a battle with Cox, a full 32cm taller.

Sam Naismith in action during an AAMI Community Series match between Collingwood and Richmond on February 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Medical room

Graham is the major injury concern out of the game, limping to the bench in the final seconds and shaking his head in frustration. Hill required treatment on his right hamstring late in the game. Tom Lynch confirmed on the Fox Footy broadcast he is still aiming for a round one return from his long-term foot injury, while Nankervis was unable to provide a definite timeline but said he was "bloody keen" to play opening round. Luckless Pies tall Nathan Kreuger suffered a hamstring injury in the VFL hitout, which was played earlier on Tuesday between the two clubs, with the severity yet to be determined.

Bobby Hill evades Marlion Pickett during the AAMI Community Series match between Collingwood and Richmond on February 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Fantasy watch

Almost a quarter of Fantasy Classic coaches have Finlay Macrae (FWD, $307,000) in their squad. He didn't the ground until the third quarter and despite collecting 10 disposals, he might need to be cut. A super-fit Jordan De Goey (MID, $783,000) could be in for his biggest Fantasy season yet as he hit all the key stat lines. Patrick Lipinski (FWD, $629,000) was impressive taking eight marks and kicking two goals. Points didn't flow freely for the Tigers, but coaches watching for players' roles would've liked what they saw from Liam Baker (DEF/FWD, $630,000) as a versatile option. It will depend on what his midfield usage will be as to what his Fantasy ceiling might be. Josh Gibcus (DEF, $256,000) has some love from Fantasy coaches due to his price and the lack of rookie defenders. Tonight's score is what we might expect from the defender resulting in him being a slow burn cash cow. - Warnie from The Traders.

COLLINGWOOD 2.1 5.6 8.11 10.16 (76)

RICHMOND 2.7 2.10 3.14 5.16 (46)

GOALS

Collingwood: Lipinski 2, Mihocek, Hill, De Goey, Cox, Schultz, N. Daicos, McInnes, Frampton

Richmond: Prestia, Ryan, Young, Baker, Dow

BEST

Collingwood: De Goey, N. Daicos, Quaynor, Lipinski, Hoskin-Elliott, Cox

Richmond: Taranto, Baker, Short, Martin, Naismith

INJURIES

Collingwood: Nil

Richmond: Graham (quad)

Reports: Nil