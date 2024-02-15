Collingwood has filled two vacant list spots via the pre-season supplementary selection period

Lachie Sullivan, Jack Bytel, Josh Eyre. Pictures: AFL Photos

VFL STAR Lachie Sullivan, ex St Kilda midfielder Jack Bytel and former Essendon tall Josh Eyre have all secured spots on Collingwood's rookie list after impressive trials across the pre-season supplemental period (SSP).

The trio were among six players invited to audition with the reigning premiers over summer and were informed on Thursday they have been added to the Magpies' squad for their premiership defence.

Sullivan, 26, had been overlooked in both the AFL Draft and Rookie Draft despite producing another standout season for Footscray. Collingwood had initially been interested in him for the VFL program, but after slotting in seamlessly with Craig McRae's squad in December and impressing across the match simulation block in January, the inside midfielder cemented the spot on the senior list with a standout performance in an intra-club on Wednesday night.

Lachie Sullivan at Collingwood training on February 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Playing alongside Fin Macrae and Jordan De Goey, Sullivan was one of the best players on the ground at the AIA Centre and was informed of the club's decision in a meeting on Thursday morning.

Eyre had appeared well placed to earn a contract before suffering another hamstring injury last week, but the Pies have backed the 21-year-old to return to full fitness and play a role this season.

Eyre trained with St Kilda during the last SSP but didn't secure a contract after suffering a serious hamstring injury, months after being delisted by the Bombers without playing a senior game.

Josh Eyre kicks the ball during a Collingwood training session at AIA Centre on February 7, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Eyre signed with Collingwood's VFL side in March but didn't play until round 10 due to his injury. The Calder Cannons product showed his talent across nine appearances for the Magpies' reserves, playing predominantly as a key defender under Josh Fraser's watch in the VFL.

Taken with pick No.41 in the 2018 AFL Draft, 23-year-old Bytel played 22 games for St Kilda, including six last season, but was delisted at the end of 2023.

Former Port Adelaide ruckman Brynn Teakle, VAFA star Sam Sofronidis and Collingwood VFL captain Campbell Hustwaite have also been trialling with the Pies across the pre-season.

Jack Bytel during Collingwood training on November 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Western Bulldogs considered Sullivan last year but overlooked him, while Essendon expressed interest in him ahead of the 2022 Mid-Season Rookie Draft but he was ineligible after not submitting his nomination in time.

He produced another standout VFL campaign in 2023, winning the Coaches MVP Award and finishing equal third in the J.J. Liston Trophy after averaging 30.9 disposals, 7.6 clearances and 5.9 tackles across 20 appearances.

The St Kevin's College product was named captain in the VFL Team of the Year and won his second straight Footscray best and fairest award.

Footscray captain Lachie Sullivan poses at the VFL season launch on March 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The stunning success last year of Oleg Markov, who was snapped up by the Magpies during the SSP before playing a key role in the club's premiership win, means the summer signing period is in sharp focus this year as clubs look to unearth another diamond in the rough.

St Kilda pair Anthony Caminiti and Liam Stocker also played in the Finals last year after being picked up during the SSP, as did Brisbane's Conor McKenna and Carlton's Alex Cincotta.

Richmond and Fremantle have also had players train with them over the summer with a view to possibly signing them before the SSP deadline.

Former Saint Dan McKenzie is one of four players to have been training at Fremantle, but his chances of an AFL lifeline copped a blow earlier this month when he suffered another soft tissue injury.

Former Bomber Patrick Voss, Claremont key forward Sam van Rooyen (the brother of Demons forward Jacob) and Woodville-West Torrens small forward Max Beattie have also been training at Fremantle.

East Perth forward Mitch Schofield and New Zealander Mykelti Lefau have trained with the Tigers over the summer.

More to come ...