Josh Eyre kicks the ball during a Collingwood training session at AIA Centre on February 7, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD train-on Josh Eyre has suffered another setback in his pursuit of a second chance at AFL level after injuring his hamstring at training on Friday.

The 21-year-old has been training with the reigning premiers since the pre-season supplemental selection period opened on November 27 and had made a compelling case for a spot on the rookie list across the summer.

Eyre left the track at the AIA Centre early after running and diving for a ball in the goal square during a drill.

Scans have revealed a hamstring tendon tear which will require surgery and could sideline him for up to three months.

This time last year, Eyre suffered a serious hamstring injury while auditioning for a spot on St Kilda's list during the SSP.

The Saints ended up trialling Anthony Caminiti and signing the raw key forward, while Eyre joined the Magpies' VFL program in March but didn't return to action until round 10 due to the severity of the hamstring injury.

Josh Eyre at St Kilda training on January 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Eyre showed his quality playing predominantly as a tall defender across nine games for Josh Fraser's side in the closing stages of the season, earning a shot to train over summer.

The athletic 198cm swingman has been one of the standout trialists across the pre-season at Collingwood, but needed to prove his durability across the entire window.

Delisted pair Jack Bytel and Brynn Teakle, Collingwood VFL captain Campbell Hustwaite, Footscray skipper Lachie Sullivan and VAFA star Sam Sofronidis have all been trialling across the summer alongside Eyre, while former Hawthorn rookie Ned Long has also trained at times after signing with the VFL program.

No decision has been made yet on Eyre. Collingwood can add three players to the rookie list by the SSP deadline on February 19, with prospects permitted to train until next Thursday.