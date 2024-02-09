Eilish O'Dowd (top left) and her Dublin teammates. Picture: Lauren Magee/Instagram

GREATER Western Sydney is set to finalise its 2024 AFLW list in the coming days with the signing of Irish rookie Eilish O'Dowd.

A Gaelic football teammate of Brisbane premiership defender Jen Dunne, the pair won a premiership together with Dublin last year.

Eilish (pronounced Aay-lish) O'Dowd plays through the midfield in Gaelic football, and has previously represented her home county Leitrim.

Former Demon Lauren McGee also plays for Dublin, as have Niamh McEvoy and Sinead Goldrick.

GWS was the pacesetter when it came to Irish representation in the AFLW, the first to actively recruit from the country when it brought Cora Staunton across for the competition's second season.

Geelong, Melbourne and North Melbourne have one available list spot each, with the Rookie Signing Period (for cross-sport athletes) and Supplemental Selection Period (for those overlooked in December's AFLW Draft) running until March 1.

All clubs can replace inactive players (long-term injuries, illness, mental health, work commitments) with overlooked draftees or delisted players up until the start of the season.