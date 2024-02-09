THIS year's VFLW competition will have a distinctly northern flavour, with Greater Western Sydney and Sydney competing in five matches during the season.
The Giants and Swans will feature during rounds three to seven, with their VFLW opponents playing for premiership points.
This means the Swans and Giants won't be eligible for finals, but their opponents wins against them will be counted on the ladder and in the race for finals.
This will be the first time the Swans have competed in the VFLW competition, while the Giants previously played in the league in 2019.
While the round one VFLW fixture has been released, details for the Swans and Giants' matches will be confirmed when the full VFLW fixture is released in due course.
VFLW Round 1, 2024
Friday 22 March
Southern Saints vs. Collingwood, RSEA Park, 7:05 PM
Saturday 23 March
Essendon vs. Port Melbourne, NEC Hangar, 10:05 AM
Geelong Cats vs. Carlton, GMHBA Stadium, 11:15 AM
Western Bulldogs vs. North Melbourne, Whitten Oval, 12:05 PM
Darebin Falcons vs. Williamstown, La Trobe University Bundoora, 5:05 PM
Sunday 24 March
Casey Demons vs. Box Hill Hawks, Casey Fields, 11:05 AM *
Byes: Sydney Swans, GWS GIANTS