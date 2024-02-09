The Giants and Swans will participate in rounds three to seven of the VFLW competition

Delma Gisu runs with the ball during a VFLW invitational match between GWS and Williamstown on May 11, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

THIS year's VFLW competition will have a distinctly northern flavour, with Greater Western Sydney and Sydney competing in five matches during the season.

The Giants and Swans will feature during rounds three to seven, with their VFLW opponents playing for premiership points.

This means the Swans and Giants won't be eligible for finals, but their opponents wins against them will be counted on the ladder and in the race for finals.

This will be the first time the Swans have competed in the VFLW competition, while the Giants previously played in the league in 2019.

GWS players sing the team song after winning an invitational VFLW game over Williamstown on May 11, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

While the round one VFLW fixture has been released, details for the Swans and Giants' matches will be confirmed when the full VFLW fixture is released in due course.

VFLW Round 1, 2024

Friday 22 March

Southern Saints vs. Collingwood, RSEA Park, 7:05 PM

Saturday 23 March

Essendon vs. Port Melbourne, NEC Hangar, 10:05 AM

Geelong Cats vs. Carlton, GMHBA Stadium, 11:15 AM

Western Bulldogs vs. North Melbourne, Whitten Oval, 12:05 PM

Darebin Falcons vs. Williamstown, La Trobe University Bundoora, 5:05 PM

Sunday 24 March

Casey Demons vs. Box Hill Hawks, Casey Fields, 11:05 AM *

Byes: Sydney Swans, GWS GIANTS