Ben King remains a chance to play in the club's season-opener against Richmond

Ben King in action during a Gold Coast training session on January 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

BEN King is on track to play in Opening Round after getting through Gold Coast's first intraclub on Thursday morning.

King has had a slow start to the Suns' pre-season after swelling in his knee cut short his 2023 campaign by three matches.

However, with his training progressing, the young full-forward played two-thirds of the hitout at Gold Coast's Carrara training ground, kicking one goal from four shots.

He moved well, taking a number of strong marks before being rested for the final 25-minute third of the contest.

The Suns' established core were in fine fettle in the 'A versus B' set-up, with midfielders Noah Anderson, Matt Rowell, Sam Flanders and Touk Miller getting plenty of ball, while Charlie Ballard dominated in defence.

Miller was particularly impressive, kicking two goals to go alongside his usual plethora of possessions.

Touk Miller warms up ahead of the R20 match between Gold Coast and Brisbane at Heritage Bank Stadium on July 29, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Connor Budarick and Bodhi Uwland both impressed in defence, while Alex Sexton also made a good fist of his move to the back half of the ground, lasering one pass 50m on to the chest of a leading Sam Day.

Mac Andrew, who recently missed some time after copping a head knock in training, played forward, back and in the ruck in the B team.

Brandon Ellis left the contest early after copping a bump to his shin.

