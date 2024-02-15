After being unable to crack a senior game at Essendon, a Bombers forward has found a new AFL home in the west

Patrick Voss in action at Fremantle training in December 2023. Picture: Fremantle Football Club

FREMANTLE has provided former Essendon key forward Patrick Voss with an AFL lifeline ahead of the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) deadline on Monday.

The 20-year-old has trained strongly across the pre-season since joining Justin Longmuir's squad at the end of November, kicking four goals in match simulation last weekend to help cement his spot.

The Dockers have also trialled former St Kilda wingman Daniel McKenzie, Claremont key forward Sam van Rooyen and Woodville-West Torrens small forward Max Beattie during the SSP, but have settled on the former Bomber.

It comes after Collingwood signed Josh Eyre, Jack Bytel and Lachie Sullivan as SSP rookies earlier on Thursday.

Patrick Voss in action during the R20 VFL match between Essendon and Southport at Fankhauser Reserve on August 5, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Voss will provide Fremantle with some depth in attack around key forwards Jye Amiss, Josh Treacy and Matt Taberner.

The GWS Giants Academy graduate was considered unlucky to not be offered another contract at Essendon after winning the VFL best and fairest during a 2023 campaign where he kicked 30.26 from 17 appearances, but didn't land a senior game.

Voss signed with standalone VFL side Port Melbourne before heading across to trial with the Dockers late last year.

Fremantle has another spot available on its rookie list after moving Josh Corbett and Sebit Kuek to the long-term injury list last November, but are expected to keep the spot open ahead of the Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

Beattie made a strong impression across the pre-season and could be considered by the club at a later date after stepping out of the SANFL.

Freo signed delisted Gold Coast wingman Jeremy Sharp when the SSP window opened on November 27 after signing former Melbourne and Carlton key defender Oscar McDonald as a delisted free agent following the trade period.

With Liam Henry (St Kilda) and Blake Acres (Carlton) departing the Dockers in consecutive trade periods, McKenzie emerged as an option to improve the club's wing depth before he broke down again earlier this month.

The Victorian was set to join Gold Coast for the final fortnight of the SSP but strained his hamstring during match simulation the day before he was scheduled to depart.

Given his long soft tissue history, Fremantle has opted not to pursue McKenzie, although the club has provided him with rehab support since he suffered the injury.