Oscar McDonald celebrates a goal with teammates during the round one clash between Richmond and Carlton at the MCG in 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE has signed former Melbourne and Carlton defender Oscar McDonald on a two-year deal as a delisted free agent.

As reported on AFL.com.au last week, the Dockers had been on the hunt for defensive reinforcements ahead of next season and swooped on the 196cm key defender on the opening day of the AFL's delisted free agency period.

McDonald played 86 AFL games, 81 with Melbourne and five with Carlton, but was delisted by the Blues at the end of the 2022 season following a complicated back injury.

THAT'S A WRAP Your club’s ins and outs after the Trade Period

The 27-year-old had a standout season in the VFL with Williamstown this year, averaging 16.8 disposals and 8.1 marks per game across 20 matches, and was named at full back in the VFL team of the year.

Oscar McDonald in action during the VFL semi-final between Brisbane and Williamstown at Brighton Homes Arena on September 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Dockers lost defender Joel Hamling to Sydney as an unrestricted free agent last month, while small forward Lachie Schultz and wingman Liam Henry also departed the club during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.