Daniel Rich will remain at Brisbane after retiring at the end of the season

Daniel Rich speaks to the media during a Brisbane training session at Brighton Homes Arena on September 5, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

BRISBANE great Daniel Rich will remain at the Lions in a wide-ranging role after calling time on his 275-game career at the end of last season.

The 33-year-old has opted to stay in Queensland rather than returning to Western Australia and will continue to work for the same organisation where he has spent the past 15 years.

Rich will split his time between the football department and administration at Brighton Homes Arena, working under Andrew Crowell in the wellbeing team and Scott Borlace in the development team.

The 2021 All-Australian defender will also spend half his time at the club working with the Lions' commercial team in sponsorship.

Rich is understood to have built a strong network away from the club since moving from Perth after being selected at pick No.7 in the 2008 AFL Draft.

Daniel Rich celebrates a goal during the R1 match between Brisbane and Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on March 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Subiaco product lived through the regeneration of Brisbane under senior coach Chris Fagan and CEO Greg Swann after experiencing a challenging period for the club and will now remain involved in a program that has played finals for the past five seasons, reaching preliminary final weekend or further three times.

Fagan and GM Danny Daly have been making alterations to the football department since the Lions fell four points short of Collingwood in this year's Toyota AFL Grand Final.

North Melbourne signed backline coach Jed Adcock following the season, while strategy coach Mark Stone also departed the club.

Brisbane promoted development coach Dale Morris to backline coach after an impressive start to his time at the club.