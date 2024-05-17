You can watch every game of the 2024 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

Luke Parker in action during the R17 match between Sydney and Richmond at the MCG on July 6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

STATE LEAGUE footy is back and you can catch every game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au.

Sydney travels to Kinetic Stadium to face Frankston in the opening game of the VFL on Friday night, before a slate of six games on Saturday including top-of-the-table Footscray taking on Greater Western Sydney in Blacktown, Casey's clash against Brisbane, and Carlton trying to upset Williamstown.

There are two games on Sunday involving AFL-affiliated teams, with Sandringham hosting Richmond, followed by Essendon and North Melbourne's battle at Windy Hill.

Williamstown and Carlton open proceedings in the VFLW on Saturday morning, followed by some intriguing match-ups including Collingwood v Western Bulldogs and Casey v Geelong. On Sunday, first-placed Box Hill meets Darebin and Southern Saints host Port Melbourne.

There are no games in the SANFL or WAFL this weekend, however the State Game between South Australia and Western Australia will be shown LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App on Sunday, May 19 from 12.40pm AWST.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2024 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round eight

Friday, May 17

Frankston v Sydney, Kinetic Stadium, 7.35pm AEST



Saturday, May 18

Collingwood v Werribee, Victoria Park, 11.05am AEST

Greater Western Sydney v Footscray, Blacktown ISP, 11.05am AEST

Casey Demons v Brisbane, Casey Fields, 11.05am AEST

Northern Bullants v Southport, Genis Steel Oval, 12.05pm AEST

Coburg v Geelong, Piranha Park, 1.05pm AEST

Williamstown v Carlton, DSV Stadium, 3.05pm AEST

Sunday, May 19

Sandringham v Richmond, Trevor Barker Beach Oval, 12pm AEST

Essendon v North Melbourne, Windy Hill, 2.10pm AEST

rebel VFL Women's fixture, round nine

Saturday, May 18

Williamstown v Carlton, DSV Stadium, 10am AEST

North Melbourne v Essendon, Arden Street Oval, 2pm AEST

Casey Demons v Geelong, Casey Fields, 2.30pm AEST

Collingwood v Western Bulldogs, Victoria Park, 3pm AEST

Sunday, May 19

Box Hill v Darebin, Fenjiu Stadium, 12.05pm AEST

Southern Saints v Port Melbourne, Trevor Barker Beach Oval, 3pm AEST