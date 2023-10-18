James Harmes, Jade Gresham and Tom Doedee. Pictures: Western Bulldogs, Essendon FC, Brisbane Lions

There were surprises aplenty in one of the biggest Continental Tyres AFL Trade Periods seen as players chased bigger deals, more game time and hometown returns.

So did your club get the players it was chasing? Who ended up at a new home? Who ended up staying? How are you placed ahead of the AFL Draft?

Who arrived: Chris Burgess

Who left: Tom Doedee, Shane McAdam

2023 AFL Draft picks: 10, 14, 20, 89

Future picks: The Crows held all of their future selections and added a 2024 second-round pick tied to Melbourne.

We say: After adding gun pair Jordan Dawson and Izak Rankine across the past two years, the Crows were expected to target another rival star who could help them make a leap in 2024. They were interested in Melbourne midfielder Clayton Oliver and went hard for key position player Harrison Petty, but the Trade Period ended with more players leaving than arriving. Both Doedee and McAdam can be replaced from within, and end of first-round compensation for Doedee was a good result. Likewise the deal for Chris Burgess, which helped the Crows' key position depth while moving them up the draft order. While potentially disappointed not to boost their ready-made talent, adding more youngsters will now be the key, which is not necessarily a bad thing after trading heavily in recent seasons. – Nathan Schmook

Who arrived: Tom Doedee, Brandon Ryan

Who left: Tom Fullarton, Jack Gunston

2023 AFL Draft picks: 30, 39, 51, 54, 67, 97

Future picks: The Lions had to give up a future second-rounder as part of the package that landed Ryan, but got next year's fourth-round selection, tied to Hawthorn, back the other way. They'll be keen to strengthen their 2024 hand either this year or next with highly-touted father-son prospect Levi Ashcroft coming in 12 months.

We say: It looked like being a quiet period for the Lions before Gunston's desire to return to Victoria spiced things up. They managed to tick Doedee off early in the free agency period, and although he won't be seen until the middle of next season as he recovers from a ruptured ACL, the former Crow is expected to be a nice complement to co-captain Harris Andrews and Jack Payne in the key defensive posts. Although the Gunston departure was slightly unexpected, he had drifted out of Brisbane's best 22 and now the club lands the younger Ryan that it can develop over a number of years in a part of the ground they are lacking depth. – Michael Whiting

Get excited for Tom Doedee 🤝 pic.twitter.com/bEnSR5fSlN — Brisbane Lions (@brisbanelions) October 11, 2023

Who arrived: Elijah Hollands

Who left: Zac Fisher, Paddy Dow

2023 NAB AFL Draft picks: 22, 28, 70, 78, 96

Future picks: The Blues had future picks flying around the trade table in the last couple of days of trade week. The four-club deal that saw Paddy Dow leave Princes Park also saw a future third- and a fourth-round selection depart, but coming back in are two fourth-rounders, tied to the Bulldogs and Fremantle. Elijah Hollands also brought Gold Coast's future fourth-round selection with him. Essendon's future third came into Carlton's hands through the Dow trade, but flew off to the Suns soon after. The Blues started to position themselves for next year's draft, when they may have to match bids on Ben and Lucas Camporeale.

We say: The Blues were relatively quiet this Trade Period, with Suns midfielder Elijah Hollands the only player to arrive, joining younger brother Ollie at Ikon Park late on the final day. The 21-year-old will add some depth to Carlton's stacked engine room and will somewhat counteract the departure of Paddy Dow. After being starved of opportunity, former pick No.3 Dow got his wish to join the Saints, while the Blues also lost small defender Zac Fisher to North Melbourne. Carlton doesn't have any picks within the top 20 in this year's draft, with the Blues' first pick at No.22. – Howard Kimber and Alison O'Connor

CONFIRMED: Double Dutch it is!



Welcome to Carlton, Elijah Hollands 💙 — Carlton FC (@CarltonFC) October 18, 2023

Who arrived: Lachie Schultz

Who left: Jack Ginnivan, Taylor Adams

2023 Draft picks: 19, 33, 80, 98

Future picks: The Pies sent a future first-round pick to Fremantle as part of the Lachie Shultz deal. They secured Hawthorn's second-round and third-round picks for 2024 but also sent a future second-round and future fourth-round back to the Hawks in the Jack Ginnivan exchange.

We say: Collingwood has been central to the drama this Trade Period with three of the biggest exchanges involving the Magpies. It wasn't the volume of 2022, but it was still stacked full of action. Taylor Adams and Jack Ginnivan requesting trades for greater opportunity have left Collingwood supporters heartbroken, but the club may have secured a player that upgrades its forward line. The Magpies traded in gun small forward Lachie Schultz from Fremantle in a deal that cost a bit but adds another layer to a dangerous forward line that was upgraded this time last year when the club secured Bobby Hill. The reigning premiers filled plenty of holes this time last year; this year was a bonus after pinching Schultz a year before his contract was up at the Dockers. - Josh Gabelich

.@LachieSchultz’s message to the Magpie Army, all the way from Kenya! 🇰🇪🦓 pic.twitter.com/pCBNkBPJ0f — Collingwood FC (@CollingwoodFC) October 17, 2023

Who arrived: Xavier Duursma, Jade Gresham, Todd Goldstein, Ben McKay

Who left: Massimo D'Ambrosio, Brandon Zerk-Thatcher

2023 AFL Draft picks: 9, 31, 35, 61, 88

Future picks: The Bombers gave up their third- and fourth-round picks for next year, the latter which involved the deal to bring in Duursma from Port Adelaide. They brought in a 2024 fourth-rounder from Carlton that they also ended up sending to the Power, but have another pick in the same round, tied to Collingwood, that they got from Hawthorn in the D'Ambrosio trade.

We say: This was a successful period for Essendon, which addressed its most pressing need with the addition of big defender Ben McKay. It replaced the retired Andrew Phillips with Todd Goldstein, while Jade Gresham adds some much-needed class and spark to its forward line. The addition of Duursma, 23, could also prove to be important. Brandon Zerk-Thatcher and Massimo D'Ambrosio were both coming out of contract and joined Port Adelaide and Hawthorn respectively. With their important additions, the Bombers also held onto – at this stage – their top-10 pick in this year's draft while also bringing in another second-rounder. – Dejan Kalinic

Gold never looked so good in red + black. pic.twitter.com/OjAG6VlkUJ — Essendon FC (@essendonfc) October 10, 2023

Who arrived: Nil

Who left: Joel Hamling, Liam Henry, Lachie Schultz

2023 AFL Draft picks: 34, 46, 60, 64, 85

Future picks: The Dockers accrued a powerful hand in next year's draft, holding their own first-round selection and adding both Collingwood and Port Adelaide's 2024 first-round picks. It gives them the option of trading up in this year's draft if they like any players who slide, or holding fire until next year to either draft or trade aggressively. They also gained St Kilda's second-round pick next year and swapped future fourth-round selections with the Saints, trading their own second-rounder to the Power.

We say: While the Dockers have lost two first-choice players, they extracted good value for Schultz and have traded strategically for future selections with rival targets and a deeper draft in mind next year. Schultz's request came late, meaning the Dockers had to scramble and a subsequent attempt to land Hawthorn small forward Tyler Brockman fell flat. Approaches to other rival players were also unsuccessful and it proved a challenge convincing players to relocate to Perth at late notice. It means improvement will need to come from within in 2024, but the Dockers are young and there is room for optimism around their list. Heath Chapman can replace Liam Henry on the wing, while a mature-age defender could arrive through the draft to add depth without Hamling. The approach to prioritise picks next year will pay off if they can land a target like Sydney forward Logan McDonald. – Nathan Schmook

Hear from Belly following this morning's trades ⬇️ #AFLTrade — Walyalup Football Club (@freodockers) October 16, 2023

Who arrived: Nil

Who left: Esava Ratugolea

2023 Draft picks: 8, 25, 76, 87, 94

Future picks: The Cats kept all their trading to the here and now, so will head into the 2024 post-season with their original selections in each round, and no more.

We say: The long haggle over Esava Ratugolea was finalised on Wednesday afternoon with Geelong thrashing out a deal with Port Adelaide that involved picks 76 and 94 from the Power that might not be used, but sweetened a deal that had started with pick No.25 on its own. The Cats were very busy this time last year, signing three former first-round picks, so were never going to be too active. They didn't want to lose the key defender, but relented 12 months after he initially tried to move. Geelong will need Jack Henry to overcome the foot issues that have stalled his career next season after two injury interrupted campaigns. - Josh Gabelich

We have finalised a deal to trade defender Esava Ratugolea to Port Adelaide.



All the best in your next chapter, Sav 🫶 — Geelong Cats (@GeelongCats) October 18, 2023

Who arrived: Nil

Who left: Chris Burgess, Mabior Chol, Elijah Hollands

2023 AFL Draft picks: 24, 26, 27, 32, 36, 38, 66, 71, 74, 84

Future picks: The Suns have loaded up again for 2024, getting the Western Bulldogs' first-round selection, as well as North Melbourne's end-of-first round selection as part of its assistance package. They also have Brisbane's second-rounder next year (from Hawthorn as part of the Chol deal) and Carlton's third-rounder, but have parted ways with their own third- and fourth-round selections.

We say: This period was all about accruing draft index points to match the expected bids on its four Academy players – Jed Walter, Ethan Read, Jake Rogers and Will Graham – in the upcoming AFL National Draft. And from the moment the Suns turned their first-round selection (No.5) into potentially six first-round picks, it was a raging success. In Chol and Burgess they lose key forwards that were stuck behind Ben King, Jack Lukosius and Levi Casboult, but with Walter coming in, that shouldn't be a problem. Hollands was also caught in a midfield and wing logjam. – Michael Whiting

Thank you Mabior Chol for the time you’ve given to the SUNS over the past two years. We wish you all the best as you continue your career at @HawthornFC. pic.twitter.com/wxx4jFCMFg — Gold Coast Suns (@GoldCoastSUNS) October 18, 2023

Who arrived: Nil

Who left: Matthew Flynn

2023 AFL Draft picks: 7, 16, 43, 59, 77, 79, 95

Future picks: No movement on this front from the Giants.

We say: This was a very quiet period for Greater Western Sydney, which just saw out-of-contract ruckman Matthew Flynn depart as a free agent to West Coast. As a result, the Giants re-signed Braydon Preuss for another season. They are also linked with a move for small forward Orazio Fantasia. Armed with pick No.7 after last year's deal with Richmond that made Jacob Hopper a Tiger, and coming off a run to a preliminary final in Adam Kingsley's first season in charge, it was relatively unsurprising the Giants were quiet this Trade Period. – Dejan Kalinic

Matt Flynn and Luke Jackson during the round 14 match between Greater Western Sydney and Fremantle at Giants Stadium, June 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Who arrived: Jack Ginnivan, Jack Gunston, Mabior Chol, Massimo D'Ambrosio

Who left: Tyler Brockman, Jacob Koschitzke, Brandon Ryan

2023 AFL Draft picks: 4, 44, 47, 49, 61, 62, 63, 83

Future picks: Hawthorn received future second- and future fourth-round selections (both tied to the Magpies) in the Jack Ginnivan deal, while parting with its own future second and future third selections. The Hawks also picked up a future second from Brisbane - which they on-traded to Gold Coast for Mabior Chol - while sending a future fourth to the Lions as part of the Jack Gunston trade. The club later traded the future fourth from the Pies to the Bombers for Massimo D'Ambrosio.

We say: The Hawks were among the busiest players on the last day of the Trade Period, bringing in four players to add to their rebuilding list. Among them was Jack Ginnivan after the shock news he wanted to leave the Magpies just weeks after playing in the club's 16th VFL/AFL premiership. The 20-year-old will add buzz and excitement to a forward line that has lost Tyler Brockman to West Coast, and with Chad Wingard to miss most of 2024 through injury. Jack Gunston's fairytale return after a season at Brisbane was completed as part of a trade that saw mid-season rookie Brandon Ryan go the other way. Three-time premiership star Gunston will provide the young Hawks with more experience and another foil in a forward line that struggled to convert inside 50s into goals this year. Mabior Chol also got his wish to join the club after struggling for opportunities at Gold Coast, replacing Jacob Koschitzke who found his way to Richmond. Finally, the Hawks secured Massimo D'Ambrosio from Essendon to bolster their running stocks. – Brandon Cohen

Who arrived: Jack Billings, Tom Fullarton, Shane McAdam

Who left: Brodie Grundy, James Harmes, James Jordon

2023 AFL Draft picks: 6, 11, 42, 93

Future picks: Melbourne picked up Sydney's future second-round pick as part of the deal to send Brodie Grundy north, however the Demons parted with their future second-round selection in a deal with Adelaide to land forward Shane McAdam. They also sent next year's round-three pick to St Kilda in exchange for Jack Billings. Midfielder James Harmes' move to the Western Bulldogs saw Melbourne receive the Dogs' future third round selection. The Demons were compensated with an end of round two pick in this year's draft as free agency compensation for James Jordon.

We say: The Demons essentially turned the departing Brodie Grundy into two players with some clever moves this Trade Period. Grundy was traded to the Swans for pick No.47 and a future second-round pick, which the Dees then turned into Tom Fullarton (pick No.47) and Shane McAdam (future second-rounder). The acquisition of Jack Billings and McAdam will deliver the Demons some much-needed forward depth, while the arrival of ruck-forward Fullarton will offer support for Max Gawn in the wake of Grundy's departure. Importantly, the Demons held off significant interest from Adelaide in swingman Harrison Petty. The Crows came hard for the 23-year-old throughout the period, but the Demons were emphatic in their stance that Petty, who is contracted until the end of 2025, would remain at the club. Melbourne also improved its draft hand, securing Gold Coast's prized No.11 pick in exchange for picks No.14, No.27 and No.35. They now hold picks 6 and 11 but could look to move further up the board before the draft next month. – Alison O'Connor

Get the popcorn out for these high-flying McAdam highlights🍿#DemonSpirit pic.twitter.com/BVFULmHshj — Melbourne Demons (@melbournefc) October 18, 2023

Who arrived: Dylan Stephens, Zac Fisher, Bigoa Nyuon

Who left: Ben McKay, Todd Goldstein

2023 AFL Draft picks: 2, 3, 15, 17, 18, 57, 82

Future picks: The Kangaroos were given two end-of-first-round picks for 2024 as part of their assistance package from the AFL, but traded them both out. This was expected because both were subject to review at the end of next season.

We say: North Melbourne now holds a royal flush at the draft, giving it the power to trade for pick No.1 and access to acclaimed prospect Harley Reid, or opt to draft a handful of talented players to set up their list all over the ground. Either way, it would take a catastrophe for the Roos not to improve from here. Stephens, drafted to Sydney in 2019 at pick No.5, is yet to fire at AFL level but gaining a wingman to partner Bailey Scott was a clear list need. And though Fisher was a fringe player at Carlton, he could add much-needed pace and class off half-back. The Kangaroos desperately needed key defenders and have acquired Toby Pink as a delisted free agent, while Nyuon, traded in from Richmond, shapes as an athletic key back who could pinch-hit in the ruck. – Owen Leonard

Who arrived: Esava Ratugolea, Ivan Soldo, Jordon Sweet, Brandon Zerk-Thatcher

Who left: Xavier Duursma

2023 AFL Draft picks: 73

Future picks: Just like last year with the Jason Horne-Francis deal, Port has parted ways with its future first-round pick to accrue selections this year that helped get its plethora of deals done. They've also parted with their future fourth-rounder as part of the Soldo package, but got two fourth-rounders back as part of losing Duursma.

We say: It all came down to a final day flurry, but Port got its deals done to bolster both its key defence and ruck stocks. In Ratugolea and Zerk-Thatcher they now have some proven tall defenders to support Aliir Aliir, while Soldo and Sweet can battle it out for the No.1 ruck role to feed a star-studded midfield that includes Zak Butters, Connor Rozee, Brownlow medallist Ollie Wines and Horne-Francis. Port has left itself incredibly thin at the draft though. – Michael Whiting

Ivan Soldo, the newest member of the Port Adelaide family 🧬 pic.twitter.com/MXgdiWpzPF — Port Adelaide FC (@PAFC) October 18, 2023

Who arrived: Jacob Koschitzke

Who left: Bigoa Nyuon, Ivan Soldo

2023 AFL Draft picks: 29, 41, 65, 68, 86

Future picks: The Tigers managed to hold on to their full suite of 2024 picks and added a second rounder (tied to Fremantle) and Port’s fourth round selection through Ivan Soldo’s move to Port Adelaide.

We say: After trading away its first round selection as part of the Jacob Hopper deal in 2022, Richmond wasn’t expected to be busy in this Trade Period. However, the early-season injury to Tom Lynch, combined with Jack Riewoldt’s retirement, highlighted the need for key-forward depth. Securing Jacob Koschitzke from Hawthorn ticked that box; at his best Koschitzke can be a top-flight goalkicker, and if not at his best he will at least take some of the opposition defensive heat off Lynch. Losing Ivan Soldo wasn’t ideal, but it gives Samson Ryan a clearer run at being the club’s second ruck and adds some draft clout next year with an extra second-round pick. With just one senior game from four years on the list, Bigoa 'Biggy' Nyuon hadn’t found his spot at Punt Road, and as such hasn’t left a hole to fill. – Howard Kimber

Kosi's a Tiger 🐯



We've traded in key forward Jacob Koschitzke from Hawthorn in exchange for pick 49.



Presented by @MilwaukeeTool, our trade and list management partner. — Richmond FC 🐯 (@Richmond_FC) October 18, 2023

Who arrived: Paddy Dow, Liam Henry

Who left: Jade Gresham, Nick Coffield, Jack Billings

2023 Draft picks: 13, 21, 40, 92

Future picks: The Saints acquired two future third-round picks, one in the four-club trade and the other in the Jack Billings deal, while sending Fremantle two picks for next year – one in the second-round and the other in the fourth – in the Liam Henry exchange.

We say: St Kilda landed two former top-10 picks in Paddy Dow and Liam Henry in low cost deals for the club. Dow was included in the complex four-club trade that sent Nick Coffield to the Western Bulldogs. Henry was acquired with a future fourth-round pick in exchange for a future second-round and future fourth-round selection. The Saints lost three former first-round picks, although Jack Billings struggled for opportunities this year and Coffield hasn't played at AFL level since 2021. It is going to take some time for Stephen Silvagni and Gubby Allan to mould this list, but they got two players in the door they wanted and secured an end of first round compensation pick after losing Jade Gresham to Essendon. - Josh Gabelich

This will look good in #SaintsFooty colours! pic.twitter.com/YAHfW1PW03 — St Kilda FC (@stkildafc) October 16, 2023

Who arrived: James Jordon, Brodie Grundy, Joel Hamling, Taylor Adams

Who left: Dylan Stephens

2023 AFL Draft picks: 12, 45, 55, 91

Future picks: The Swans picked up another first-round pick for next year, getting North Melbourne's end of first-round pick they received from the AFL in their assistance package. The Swans did, however, give up their round-two pick for next year in the Brodie Grundy deal. They will head into the 2024 off-season with two first-round picks (their own and North's assistance pick), as well as picks in the third and fourth rounds.

We say: The Swans clearly believe they are in the premiership window and wasted no time in bolstering some key areas of their list, getting four deals done with a week still to go in the Trade Period. The arrival of Joel Hamling from Fremantle helps offset the early retirement of Paddy McCartin, while two-time All-Australian ruckman Brodie Grundy is an upgrade on the reliable Tom Hickey, who has also retired. Sydney's work around stoppages and in tight needs to lift and Grundy, Taylor Adams and James Jordon will all help in this regard. They didn't throw away too much draft capital either and will be excited about what pick 12 could bring in the draft, while they now have two first-round picks next year. The departure of Stephens is unfortunate given he was a high draft pick, but he has only been a fringe player in recent years so can be replaced. - Martin Smith

You look good in red and white. 😍



CONFIRMED | The Sydney Swans are thrilled to confirm Brodie Grundy will join the club in 2024. #Bloods



Read more: https://t.co/M30dgGHrjf@ELMO_Software pic.twitter.com/YwqPC8NGnH — Sydney Swans (@sydneyswans) October 11, 2023

Who arrived: Tyler Brockman, Matthew Flynn

Who left: Nil

2023 AFL Draft picks: 1, 23, 37, 58, 81

Future picks: The Eagles held their full suite of picks for next year and are yet to add any from rival clubs.

We say: The Eagles have time to get active and boost their ability to add talent through the AFL Draft, but it has so far suited them to sit tight and let the value of their pick No.1 grow. If they do trade pick No.1 and hand over access to young star Harley Reid, a deal could come as late as Draft night. While the list requires multiple talented youngsters to join this year, the club should resist splitting its pick No.1 unless the offer includes at least one of North Melbourne's early picks (No.2 or No.3) and another attractive first-round selection. Free agent Flynn is a handy inclusion who will play immediately, allowing Bailey Williams to relocate forward. The Dockers' late push for Brockman highlights his value, and the Eagles did well to secure him and address a weakness. A lack of other activity shows the Draft is their priority, but it was somewhat surprising that no senior players made way to further strengthen their hand. – Nathan Schmook

Welcome to the west, Tyler Brockman! pic.twitter.com/7tXCNA85G0 — West Coast Eagles (@WestCoastEagles) October 14, 2023

Who arrived: James Harmes, Nick Coffield

Who left: Jordon Sweet

2023 AFL Draft picks: 5, 48, 50, 52, 53, 56, 69, 72, 75, 90

Future picks: The Dogs sent their future first-round pick to the Gold Coast, helping them gain pick No.5 this year, and traded out a future third-rounder for Harmes. They then parted with a future fourth-rounder in the four-club mega-deal that landed Coffield. They received a future third-rounder back from the Suns, but the Dogs' pick swaps were centred around accruing draft points this year to match a bid for father-son Jordan Croft, which could come within the first 15 selections.

We say: With Croft in mind, the Bulldogs successfully brought in multiple late selections to match an expected early bid. The Dogs were armed with picks 10 and 17, but knowing both could get absorbed, they offloaded them to Gold Coast to gain pick No.5. This means they can now draft a highly rated talent before Croft, gaining two gun prospects. Acquiring Harmes and Coffield, the Bulldogs also added depth to a list half-a-game off finals in 2023. Harmes won't play a starring role in the Bulldogs' box-office midfield show but could offer the defensive run they have missed since losing Josh Dunkley to Brisbane. Coffield, a top-10 pick in 2017, hasn't played at AFL level for two years due to injury, but the Dogs are confident he can rekindle a once-promising career after he returned in the VFL late in the season. – Owen Leonard