The match review for round seven's Saturday night games are in

Rhylee West during the Western Bulldogs' game against Fremantle in R7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs forward Rhylee West has copped a one-week ban for a bump on Fremantle's Brandon Walker on Saturday night.

West collected Walker high during a contest in the Bulldogs' forward 50, with the ball eventually spilling out for Sam Darcy to kick a goal.

While Walker was cleared of a concussion and was able to play out the game, West has been cited for rough conduct, with the Match Review Officer grading the incident careless, high contact and medium impact.

Learn More 00:21

It's another blow for the Bulldogs ahead of their game against Hawthorn next week, with dynamic forward Cody Weightman also set for a stint on the sidelines after injuring his elbow in the loss at Optus Stadium.

Geelong's Ollie Henry has been fined for striking Carlton's Zac Williams in the third quarter of the Saturday twilight game at the MCG, while Harry McKay has been fined for umpire contact.