Geelong claims a 40-point victory over North Melbourne in Tasmania, extending its winning run over the Kangaroos to 13 games

Tanner Bruhn and Shaun Mannagh celebrate a goal during the match between North Melbourne and Geelong at Blundstone Arena in round 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG'S top-four quest appears back on track after finishing with a wet sail to beat North Melbourne by 40 points and continue an eight-year streak.

Coming off a heavy loss to the Western Bulldogs, the Cats had a slow start and some anxious moments before securing a 16.10 (106) to 10.6 (66) result on Saturday at Blundstone Arena.

KANGAROOS v CATS Full match coverage and stats

Tyson Stengle, who recently inked a five-year extension with the Cats, kicked three goals including two late in the third quarter to break a North run.

The Kangaroos had cut the margin to 10 points with three straight majors before Stengle came to life and Patrick Dangerfield booted one after the three-quarter time siren.

Geelong went on with the job, kicking five goals to three in the last term to secure the victory.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 05:21 Full post-match, R20: Kangaroos Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round 20’s match against Geelong

07:18 Full post-match, R20: Cats Watch Geelong’s press conference after round 20’s match against North Melbourne

07:09 Highlights: North Melbourne v Geelong The Kangaroos and Cats clash in round 20

00:33 Double trouble for sensational Stengle Tyson Stengle conjures a pair of stunners in the third term to put Geelong back in control

00:42 Super Sheezel and Zane send Roos fans insane North Melbourne young guns Harry Sheezel and Zane Duursma produce quality finishes as their side continues to press

00:43 Speedy Cat subbed after sickening collision Luckless Geelong forward Gary Rohan is forced out of the contest after clashing heads with Tom Powell at full pace

00:27 Could Roo’s swinging tackle bring MRO worry? Darcy Tucker treads hot water after being penalised for a dangerous tackle on Oliver Henry

00:25 Is the Rising Star fave in trouble after this trip? George Wardlaw may find himself in hot water after being penalised for tripping Shaun Mannagh

00:43 Dazzling Dempsey puts on a show with clever toe Oliver Dempsey snares his second major of the game after crafting a stunning soccer in the goalsquare

00:47 Quick Cat robs Roo after howler on goal line Oliver Dempsey brilliantly snatches the footy from Aidan Corr to sneak through his side’s first goal of the game

00:43 Simpkin’s sweet strike brings early delight Jy Simpkin bursts through with pace and snaps a brilliant goal to give the Kangaroos a fast start

Cats rookie Ollie Dempsey produced some eye-catching plays, with 18 disposals and three goals including a soccered loose ball in the second quarter, while Tom Stewart (32 disposals, four clearances) was equally as influential for the Cats.

Learn More 00:43

Sitting in seventh spot before the game, the win pushes the Cats to 12-7 for the season and into third spot on the ladder with four games to play.

Geelong has won the past 13 clashes between the two clubs, going back to 2016.

Learn More 07:09

The Kangaroos had plenty of promising runs through the midfield in the first half but often couldn't nail the last kick.

Geelong forward Gary Rohan was forced out of the game in the third quarter after accidentally colliding and clashing heads with Tom Powell. Rohan underwent a head injury assessment but didn't pass and will miss next week's clash against Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium.

Learn More 00:43

In front of a healthy Hobart crowd, North got off to a hot start and booted the first three goals of the game on the back of some slick handballs through midfield.

Dempsey sparked the Cats when he knocked the ball free from the Kangaroos' Aidan Corr in the goal square and got his side on the board.

The Cats went on a run of three goals themselves to take a 22-19 lead at quarter time.

Learn More 00:33

Geelong stretched its lead 15 points at half-time in a dogged second quarter it won three-goals-to-one.

North Melbourne's Harry Sheezel topped the possession list for the game with 36 touches, while Roos ruckman Tristan Xerri was huge, notching 53 hitouts, eight tackles and five marks.

Cat picks Roo's pocket

While North kicked the opening three goals of the match, the Cats didn't get on the board until midway through the opening term but their first goal of the day sure was a memorable one. As the ball was in dispute near the goal line, Roos defender Aidan Corr was doing his best to fumble it over the line for a rushed behind. But Cats youngster Ollie Dempsey was having none of it, snatching the ball out of Corr's grasp and sneaking it over then line for a much-needed goal for his side. Dempsey showed his quick-thinking yet again in the second term, kicking a brilliant opportunistic mid-air goal from nothing to give his side the lead for the first time, and kicked his third for the day with a nice running goal in the final quarter.

Learn More 00:47

Is Wardlaw in trouble with the MRO?

Could there be another name taken out of the Rising Star race this year? After a line was drawn through hot favourites Harley Reid and Sam Darcy earlier in the season when the duo copped suspensions, George Wardlaw soared into favouritism, alongside Geelong's Ollie Dempsey, to claim this year's award. However the second-year Roo could be in trouble for an incident in the second quarter where he stuck his foot out to trip Shaun Mannagh. Wardlaw's indiscretion is sure to draw the attention of the Match Review Officer, although fortunately for Wardlaw, a fine rather than a ban might be the likely outcome for the incident.

Learn More 00:25

Duursma the super sub?

Zane Duursma was injected into the game late in the third quarter, replacing Robert Hansen jnr in a tactical sub move. The young Roo had an immediate impact, kicking an exciting dribbling goal off the ground with his first touch to bring the margin back to nine points. The 19-year-old kicked another major in the final quarter, this time from a set shot, and finished with five marks and three score involvements from a little over a quarter of footy.

Learn More 00:42

NORTH MELBOURNE 3.1 4.3 7.4 10.6 (106)

GEELONG 3.4 6.5 11.8 16.10 (66)

GOALS

North Melbourne: Larkey 3, Duursma 2, Curtis, Sheezel, Simpkin, Teakle, Zurhaar

Geelong: Dempsey 3, Stengle 3, Cameron 2, Henry 2, Mannagh 2, Close, Dangerfield, Holmes, Neale

BEST

North Melbourne: Powell, Xerri, Sheezel, Davies-Uniacke, Zurhaar

Geelong: Stewart, Dempsey, Bowes, Cameron, O.Henry, Miers

INJURIES

North Melbourne: Nil

Geelong: Rohan (concussion)

SUBSTITUTES

North Melbourne: Zane Duursma (replaced Robert Hansen jnr in the third quarter)

Geelong: Ted Clohesy (replaced Gary Rohan in the third quarter)

Crowd: TBC at Blundstone Arena