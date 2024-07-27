Tom Stewart celebrates with fans after Geelong's win over North Melbourne at Blundstone Arena in round 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG is "still building" four games out from the finals after bouncing back from disappointment to beat North Melbourne by 40 points and continue an eight-year streak.

Coming off a heavy loss to the Western Bulldogs, the Cats responded emphatically to move inside the top four after the commanding win.

Geelong coach Chris Scott heaped praise on livewires Tyson Stengle and Ollie Dempsey, who both booted an eye-catching three goals. 

One of the leading rising star award contenders, Dempsey had 18 disposals and stole a memorable goal early when he knocked the ball free from Aidan Corr in the goal square. 

"Ollie has had a great year. He's maybe developed a bit quicker than we thought," Scott said. 

"(He) didn’t play much footy as a junior and wasn't as physically developed as some other young players. 

"He's got a real feel for the game. His instincts are really, really good." 

07:09

Highlights: North Melbourne v Geelong

The Kangaroos and Cats clash in round 20

Scott was equally as pleased with Stengle, who stepped up when the Cats were under pressure with two late goals in the third quarter to break a run of North majors.

Seventh on the ladder before the game, the win pushes Geelong into third spot with four games to play.

MATCH REPORT
Cats storm home to outclass Roos in thumping win

"We were really disappointed with the way we played (against the Bulldogs)," Scott said.

"We still think in a way we're building our season. We still feel there is improvement." 

07:18

Full post-match, R20: Cats

Watch Geelong’s press conference after round 20’s match against North Melbourne

The Kangaroos had plenty of promising runs through the midfield in the first half but often convert on the scoreboard.

They had more hitouts (54-34), contested possessions (157-146) and disposals (404-351) than Geelong, but fell well short.'

05:21

Full post-match, R20: Kangaroos

Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round 20’s match against Geelong

"We'd worked really hard to get ourselves back into the contest," North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson said. 

"We gave up some goal line goals … probably three or four that were soccered off the line - good sides learn how to neutralise that ball.

"We had our hands on the footy so much more than Geelong did but just couldn't capitalise.

"We just need to become a bit more polished with the ball in hand." 

