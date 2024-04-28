Jake Rogers celebrates a goal during the match between Gold Coast and West Coast at People First Stadium in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

POWERED by a strong third quarter, Gold Coast kept its unbeaten run at People First Stadium intact on Sunday, overwhelming West Coast by 37 points.

Following a competitive first half where they led by just three points at the main break, the Suns kicked six consecutive goals during the third term before running out 17.10 (112) to 12.3 (75) victors.

The win moves them to a 4-3 record ahead of next Sunday's QClash against Brisbane at the Gabba.

With their midfield dominating an Eagles team missing No.1 draft pick Harley Reid (managed), the weight of possession became too much for the visitors.

Co-captain Jarrod Witts was the best man on the ground, dominating around the stoppages with 18 disposals, 10 clearances and a thumping goal from 50m to give his team a whopping 48-32 advantage in the clearances that led to 67-35 inside 50s.

Noah Anderson (33 touches and two goals) bounced back from a quiet showing against Sydney last week, while partner-in-crime Matt Rowell (22 touches and two goals) became more influential the further the game wore on.

Perhaps most exciting for the Suns though was the emergence of second-gamer Jake Rogers.

Every time the No.14 pick from last year's draft went near the ball, something positive happened.

Rogers finished with 22 disposals that included the first goal of his career, along with four direct goal assists as the clever half-forward took the simple option on both left and right boot to gift wrap goals for each of his key forwards.

Ben King finished with three goals, while Jed Walter kicked two.

The loss snapped West Coast's two-game winning streak. After a fast start, they were overpowered in the contest and relied on efficient scoring to keep them in the match.

They were still in with a chance late in the contest, trailing by 18 points with five minutes remaining, but could never generate enough momentum to genuinely challenge.

On the back of some Eliot Yeo brilliance, the Eagles shot from the first bounce like a cannon, kicking three goals in its first 11 disposals of the match.

The ace midfielder won the first centre clearance and hit Bailey Williams for the opening goal and then did it all himself from a forward 50 stoppage minutes later.

Gold Coast settled into the contest after the early onslaught, with Witts and Anderson completing strong individual quarters with long range goals.

Neither team could gain any real ascendency in the second quarter, with the Suns kicking five goals to four to take a narrow lead to the main break.

Every time they looked like establishing an advantage, they'd gift a goal to the Eagles with costly turnovers in the back half.

Gold Coast was well served by its youngsters in the second quarter, with Rogers gift-wrapping goals for Sam Day and King, while Will Graham kicked the first goal of his career with a terrific set shot from 45m.

But the Eagles kept coming, with Jake Waterman continuing his hot streak with a couple of clever finishes from the left forward pocket.

Anderson bounces back

It's rare Noah Anderson has a quiet game, and after having his colours lowered against Sydney last week, the reigning Gold Coast best and fairest winner was determined to make sure he wouldn't have two quiet ones in a row. After some close early attention, Anderson got busy around the stoppages, using his clean hands to set up teammates more than his usual run and burst from congestion. The former No.2 pick finished with 33 disposals that included two goals and 12 clearances to be a driving force in Gold Coast's win.

Waterman waltzes on

Despite a lack of supply for long periods of the match, Jake Waterman continued his stellar form of recent weeks with four goals. On the back of kicking five and six goals in the past fortnight, Waterman was confronted with Suns vice-captain Sam Collins as an opponent and more than held his own. Prepared to work up the ground and then back to goal, he cleverly converted three set shot snaps from close range and then worked Collins under the ball before running into an open goal for his fourth.

A couple more firsts for the Suns

Will Graham and Jake Rogers have watched their Gold Coast Academy mates Jed Walter and Ethan Read kick maiden career goals over recent weeks, and today it was their turn. After receiving a 50m penalty in the second quarter, Graham took his set shot from 45m on a slight angle and flushed it to split the sticks. It was Rogers' turn in the third quarter, bursting into space to convert on the run from 30m. Teammates came from everywhere both times to celebrate with the budding teenage stars.

GOLD COAST 2.3 7.5 13.7 17.10 (112)

WEST COAST 3.1 7.2 8.3 12.3 (75)

GOALS

Gold Coast: King 3, Walter 2, Anderson 2, Rowell 2, Ainsworth 2, Witts, Rogers, Humphrey, Graham, Fiorini, Day

West Coast: Waterman 4, Darling 2, Cripps 2, Yeo, Ryan, Petruccelle, Maric

BEST

Gold Coast: Witts, Anderson, Rowell, Powell, Rogers, Miller

West Coast: Waterman, Duggan, Cole, McGovern, Yeo

INJURIES

Gold Coast: Clohesy (shoulder)

West Coast: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Gold Coast: David Swallow (replaced Bailey Humphrey in the fourth quarter)

West Coast: Dom Sheed (replaced Campbell Chesser in the third quarter)

Crowd: 11,440 at People First Stadium