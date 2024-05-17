The teams are in for Sunday's round 10 games

Connor Rozee, Hugh Greenwood and Christian Salem. Pictures: AFL Photos

YARTAPUULTI will be without captain Connor Rozee against Hawthorn, North Melbourne has rung six changes for its clash with Essendon and Narrm has recalled premiership stars Christian Salem and Ben Brown for its clash with the Eagles.

Power coach Ken Hinkley said on Friday morning that Rozee was a chance to return against the Hawks at Adelaide Oval on Sunday but the club has erred on the side of caution with just the one change – Jase Burgoyne for forward Francis Evans.

The Hawks have rested Jack Gunston and Finn Maginness, bringing in Mabior Chol, Ethan Phillips and Changkuoth Jiath, who is playing his first senior game in more than a year.

Kangaroos coach Alastair Clarkson has shaken up his team to face the Bombers, with Will Phillips, Riley Hardeman, Hugh Greenwood and Blake Drury all dropped. Zane Duursma, Curtis Taylor and Eddie Ford will add attacking power while key-position prospect Wil Dawson will make his debut after Jy Simpkin was withdrawn on Friday.

Essendon goes into the Marvel Stadium clash unchanged, with Jordan Ridley and Dylan Shiel set to play VFL instead.

The Demons have recalled veteran forward Brown after a strong VFL performance last week while former Crow Shane McAdam makes his club debut and Salem comes back in after recovering from a hamstring injury sustained in round six against Brisbane. Ed Langdon (personal reasons), Jacob van Rooyen (concussion) and Daniel Turner (calf) are all out.

And Waalitj Marawar regains forward Jake Waterman (concussion) and Jamaine Jones, with speedster Jack Petruccelle (ankle) and youngster Harvey Johnston making way.

SUNDAY, MAY 19

Essendon v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: Nil

Out: Nil

R9 sub: Ben Hobbs

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: M.Bergman, Z.Duursma, T.Pink, E.Ford, W.Dawson, C.Taylor

Out: C.McKercher (foot), W.Phillips (omitted), R.Hardeman (omitted), J.Archer (ankle), B.Drury (omitted), H.Greenwood (omitted)

New: Wil Dawson

R9 sub: Charlie Lazzaro

Yartapuulti v Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, 2.50pm ACST

YARTAPUULTI

In: J.Burgoyne

Out: F.Evans (omitted)

R9 sub: Francis Evans

HAWTHORN

In: E.Phillips, M.Chol, C.Jiath

Out: J.Scrimshaw (suspension), J.Gunston (managed), F.Maginness (omitted)

New: Ethan Phillips

R9 sub: Luke Breust

Waalitj Marawar v Narrm at Optus Stadium, 3.20pm AWST

WAALITJ MARAWAR

In: J.Waterman, J.Jones

Out: J.Petruccelle (ankle), H.Johnston (omitted)

R9 sub: Harvey Johnston

NARRM

In: S.McAdam, C.Salem, B.Brown

Out: E.Langdon (personal reason), J.van Rooyen (concussion), D.Turner (calf)

New: Shane McAdam (club debut)

R9 sub: Taj Woewodin