Join Tracey McKay and Jackie De Koning for our new podcast with a fresh, funny look at life inside famous footballing families

The hosts of the new Mums with Mics podcast, Jackie De Koning and Tracey McKay. Picture: AFL Studios

WHAT'S life really like when your son is an AFL footballer?

What's it like when you've got sons who play AFL football - against each other?

These are the big questions that will be answered in the new podcast series Mums with Mics, hosted by Tracey McKay (mum of Carlton's Harry and Essendon's Ben) and Jackie De Koning (mum of Carlton's Tom and Geelong's Sam).

Tracey and Jackie will share their insights into life growing up with promising young footballers who have turned into star AFL players, as well as talking with fellow mothers of AFL players who generously share their tales of footy, life and laughter.

From the glamour of the Brownlow and Grand Final day, to the heartbreak of injury and retirement, and everything in between - including lost footy boots and emergency hospital trips - Mums with Mics shines a light on a family side of footy that you've never seen before.

Ben McKay, Tracey McKay and Harry McKay. Picture: Supplied

Guests will include:

Sue Wallis , the wife of Bulldogs stalwart Steve Wallis and mother of former vice-captain Mitch Wallis

, the wife of Bulldogs stalwart Steve Wallis and mother of former vice-captain Mitch Wallis Cath Cripps , mother of Carlton captain Patrick Cripps

, mother of Carlton captain Patrick Cripps Sandra Mitchell, mother of Brownlow medallist and premiership Magpie Tom Mitchell

Mums with Mics, episode one

Mums with Mics, episode two