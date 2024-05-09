IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Demons' forward line won't get the job done in big games, says Damo
- Praise for 'dominant' five-goal Christian Petracca
- Blues' high-performance team has issues after latest soft-tissue blow
- Friday night double-header preview, R9 teams unpacked
- Damo lines up Nat in this week's Friday Fodder
