Check out every club's list changes ahead of the 2024 season

Jed Walter, Jade Gresham, Harley Reid and Jack Ginnivan. Pictures: AFL Photos

WITH the drafts for 2023 done and dusted, club lists are close to being complete.

After the trade and free agency period, teams added young guns through the AFL Draft, prior to the Pre-Season Draft and Rookie Draft.

There have been changes aplenty across the board, but the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) will provide clubs with further chances to sign players.

Check out all the list changes below ahead of the SSP period.

IN



Chris Burgess (trade, Gold Coast), Daniel Curtin (No.8 draft pick), Charlie Edwards (No.21 draft pick), Oscar Ryan (No.27 draft pick)

OUT

Tyler Brown (delisted), Tom Doedee (free agent, Brisbane), Jackson Hately (delisted), Shane McAdam (trade, Melbourne), Fischer McAsey (retired), Andrew McPherson (delisted), Tariek Newchurch (delisted), Paul Seedsman (retired)

IN



Tom Doedee (free agent, Adelaide), Luke Lloyd (No.42 draft pick), Logan Morris (No.31 draft pick), Bruce Reville (Category B rookie, Academy), Brandon Ryan (trade, Hawthorn), Reece Torrent (No.64 draft pick), Zane Zakostelsky (No.51 draft pick)

OUT

Marcus Adams (retired), Nakia Cockatoo (retired), Blake Coleman (delisted), Tom Fullarton (trade, Melbourne), Jack Gunston (trade, Hawthorn), Rhys Mathieson (delisted), Darryl McDowell-White jnr (delisted), Daniel Rich (retired)

Get excited for Tom Doedee 🤝 pic.twitter.com/bEnSR5fSlN — Brisbane Lions (@brisbanelions) October 11, 2023

IN



Matt Carroll (Rookie Draft), Matt Duffy (international rookie), Orazio Fantasia (delisted free agent), Elijah Hollands (trade, Gold Coast), Ashton Moir (No.29 draft pick), Rob Monahan (international rookie), Billy Wilson (No.34 draft pick)

OUT

Ed Curnow (retired), Paddy Dow (trade, St Kilda), Zac Fisher (trade, North Melbourne), Josh Honey (delisted), Lochie O'Brien (delisted), Sam Philp (delisted), Lachie Plowman (retired)

V.E is for us being very excited 🤩 pic.twitter.com/GCa7vo1YvT — Carlton FC (@CarltonFC) November 2, 2023

IN



Harry DeMattia (No.25 draft pick), Lachie Schultz (trade, Fremantle), Tew Jiath (No.37 draft pick)

OUT

Taylor Adams (trade, Sydney), Trent Bianco (delisted), Arlo Draper (delisted), Jack Ginnivan (trade, Hawthorn), Will Kelly (delisted), Cooper Murley (delisted), Trey Ruscoe (delisted), Tom Wilson (delisted)

.@LachieSchultz's message to the Magpie Army, all the way from Kenya! 🇰🇪🦓 pic.twitter.com/pCBNkBPJ0f — Collingwood FC (@CollingwoodFC) October 17, 2023

IN



Nate Caddy (No.10 draft pick), Xavier Duursma (trade, Port Adelaide), Todd Goldstein (free agent, North Melbourne), Jade Gresham (free agent, St Kilda), Luamon Lual (No.39 draft pick), Ben McKay (free agent, North Melbourne), Archie Roberts (No.54 draft pick), Vigo Visentini (Rookie Draft)

OUT

Massimo D'Ambrosio (trade, Hawthorn), Alastair Lord (delisted), Cian McBride (delisted), Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti (retired), Rhett Montgomerie (delisted), Anthony Munkara (delisted), Andrew Phillips (retired), Will Snelling (delisted), James Stewart (delisted), Patrick Voss (delisted), Brandon Zerk-Thatcher (trade, Port Adelaide)

Ben McKay in his new Essendon colours. Picture: Supplied

IN



Jack Delean (No.60 draft pick), Odin Jones (Rookie Draft), Oscar McDonald (delisted free agent), Ollie Murphy (No.41 draft pick), Cooper Simpson (No.35 draft pick)

OUT

Eric Benning (delisted), Travis Colyer (delisted), Joel Hamling (free agent, Sydney), Liam Henry (trade, St Kilda), Lachie Schultz (trade, Collingwood), Nathan Wilson (delisted)

Get drafted ✅

Meet the coach ✅

Now to get started ⏳



Ollie Murphy's in the purple!#foreverfreo | #AFLDraft pic.twitter.com/9y3OaeEYQa — Fremantle Dockers (@freodockers) November 22, 2023

IN



Mitchell Edwards (No.32 draft pick), Joe Furphy (Category B rookie), Lawson Humphries (No.63 draft pick), Emerson Jeka (Rookie Draft), Shaun Mannagh (No.36 draft pick), Connor O'Sullivan (No.11 draft pick), George Stevens (No.58 draft pick), Oliver Wiltshire (No.61 draft pick)

OUT

Jonathon Ceglar (retired), Flynn Kroeger (delisted), Sam Menegola (delisted), Esava Ratugolea (trade, Port Adelaide), Osca Riccardi (delisted), Sam Simpson (delisted), Isaac Smith (retired), Cooper Whyte (delisted)

Connor O'Sullivan poses for a photo after being drafted by Geelong in the AFL Draft on November 20, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

IN



Sam Clohesy (Rookie Draft), Will Graham (No.26 draft pick, Academy), Jack Mahony (Rookie Draft), Ethan Read (No.9 draft pick, Academy), Jake Rogers (No.14 draft pick, Academy), Will Rowlands (Rookie Draft), Jed Walter (No.3 draft pick, Academy)

OUT

Jed Anderson (delisted), Connor Blakely (retired), Chris Burgess (trade, Adelaide), Mabior Chol (trade, Hawthorn), Charlie Constable (retired), Elijah Hollands (trade, Carlton), Brodie McLaughlin (delisted), Jeremy Sharp (delisted), Jake Stein (delisted)

Jake Rogers, Jed Walter, Ethan Read and Will Graham pictured during the AFL Draft on November 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IN



Joseph Fonti (No.44 draft pick), Phoenix Gothard (No.12 draft pick), James Leake (No.17 draft pick), Harvey Thomas (No.59 draft pick, Academy), Nathan Wardius (Category B rookie, Academy)

OUT

Phil Davis (retired), Cameron Fleeton (delisted), Matt Flynn (free agent, West Coast), Jason Gillbee (delisted), Daniel Lloyd (retired)

IN



Massimo D'Ambrosio (trade, Essendon), Mabior Chol (trade, Gold Coast), Calsher Dear (No.56 draft pick, father-son), Jack Ginnivan (trade, Collingwood), Jack Gunston (trade, Brisbane), Will McCabe (No.19 draft pick, father-son), Bodie Ryan (No.46 draft pick), Nick Watson (No.5 draft pick)

OUT

Lachie Bramble (delisted), Tyler Brockman (trade, West Coast), Fergus Greene (delisted), Emerson Jeka (delisted), Jacob Koschitzke (trade, Richmond), Ned Long (delisted), Max Lynch (retired), Josh Morris (delisted), Fionn O'Hara (delisted), Brandon Ryan (trade, Brisbane)

Hawthorn recruit Jack Ginnivan. Picture: Hawthorn FC

IN



Jack Billings (trade, St Kilda), Kynan Brown (Rookie Draft, father-son), Tom Fullarton (trade, Brisbane), Shane McAdam (trade, Adelaide), Koltyn Tholstrup (No.13 draft pick), Caleb Windsor (No.7 draft pick)

OUT

Luke Dunstan (retired), Brodie Grundy (trade, Sydney), James Harmes (trade, Western Bulldogs), Michael Hibberd (retired), James Jordon (free agent, Sydney), Deakyn Smith (delisted), Kye Turner (delisted)

Get the popcorn out for these high-flying McAdam highlights🍿#DemonSpirit pic.twitter.com/BVFULmHshj — Melbourne Demons (@melbournefc) October 18, 2023

IN



Wil Dawson (No.22 draft pick), Zane Duursma (No.4 draft pick), Zac Fisher (trade, Carlton), Taylor Goad (No.20 draft pick), Riley Hardeman (No.23 draft pick), Finnbar Maley (Rookie Draft), Colby McKercher (No.2 draft pick), Bigoa Nyuon (trade, Richmond), Toby Pink (delisted free agent), Dylan Stephens (trade, Sydney)

OUT

Aiden Bonar (delisted), Ben Cunnington (retired), Jacob Edwards (delisted), Todd Goldstein (free agent, Essendon), Aaron Hall (retired), Daniel Howe (retired), Jack Mahony (delisted), Ben McKay (free agent, Essendon), Flynn Perez (delisted), Phoenix Spicer (delisted), Kayne Turner (delisted), Lachie Young (delisted), Jack Ziebell (retired)

Zane Duursma and Colby McKercher pose for a photo during the AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium on November 20, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

IN



Thomas Anastasopoulos (No.48 draft pick), Lachlan Charleson (No.52 draft pick), Will Lorenz (No.57 draft pick), Esava Ratugolea (trade, Geelong), Ivan Soldo (trade, Richmond), Jordon Sweet (trade, Western Bulldogs), Xavier Walsh (Rookie Draft), Brandon Zerk-Thatcher (trade, Essendon)

OUT

Nathan Barkla (delisted), Riley Bonner (delisted), Trent Dumont (delisted), Xavier Duursma (trade, Essendon), Orazio Fantasia (delisted), Sam Hayes (delisted), Tom Jonas (retired), Scott Lycett (retired), Jake Pasini (delisted), Brynn Teakle (delisted)

Yep, looks right ✨ pic.twitter.com/5FT40sGcjE — Port Adelaide FC (@PAFC) October 19, 2023

IN



Oliver Hayes-Brown (Category B rookie), Jacob Koschitzke (trade, Hawthorn), Liam Fawcett (No.43 draft pick), Kane McAuliffe (No.40 draft pick), Sam Naismith (delisted free agent)

OUT

Kaelan Bradtke (delisted), Jason Castagna (retired), Trent Cotchin (retired), Bigoa Nyuon (trade, North Melbourne), Jack Riewoldt (retired), Ivan Soldo (trade, Port Adelaide), Robbie Tarrant (retired)

The Yellow and Black suits Kosi 👏 pic.twitter.com/7tWm1wD9cf — Richmond FC 🐯 (@Richmond_FC) October 20, 2023

IN



Riley Bonner (Pre-Season Draft), Lance Collard (No.28 draft pick), Paddy Dow (trade, Carlton), Hugo Garcia (No.50 draft pick), Angus Hastie (No.33 draft pick), Liam Henry (trade, Fremantle), Liam O'Connell (Category B rookie), Arie Schoenmaker (No.62 draft pick), Darcy Wilson (No.18 draft pick)

OUT

Oscar Adams (delisted), Jack Billings (trade, Melbourne), Jack Bytel (delisted), Nick Coffield (trade, Western Bulldogs), Leo Connolly (delisted), Jade Gresham (free agent, Essendon), Tom Highmore (delisted), Dan McKenzie (delisted), Jack Peris (delisted)

Can play 🍿 pic.twitter.com/14yWN7nx1u — St Kilda FC (@stkildafc) October 19, 2023

IN



Taylor Adams (trade, Collingwood), Caiden Cleary (No.24 draft pick, Academy), Will Green (No.16 draft pick), Brodie Grundy (trade, Melbourne), Joel Hamling (free agent, Fremantle), James Jordon (free agent, Melbourne), Indhi Kirk (Category B rookie, Academy), Patrick Snell (No.53 draft pick)

OUT

Ryan Clarke (delisted), Will Gould (delisted), Hugo Hall-Kahan (delisted), Lance Franklin (retired), Tom Hickey (retired), Paddy McCartin (retired), Cameron Owen (delisted), Lachlan Rankin (delisted), Marc Sheather (delisted), Dylan Stephens (trade, North Melbourne)

Will Green poses after being taken by Sydney in the 2023 AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

IN



Tyler Brockman (trade, Hawthorn), Matt Flynn (free agent, Greater Western Sydney), Clay Hall (No.38 draft pick), Harvey Johnston (No.49 draft pick), Coen Livingstone (Category B rookie, Academy), Archer Reid (No.30 draft pick), Harley Reid (No.1 draft pick), Loch Rawlinson (Rookie Draft)

OUT

Greg Clark (delisted), Luke Foley (delisted), Shannon Hurn (retired), Nic Naitanui (retired), Xavier O'Neill (delisted), Samo Petrevski-Seton (delisted), Luke Shuey (retired), Connor West (delisted), Isiah Winder (delisted)

IN



Nick Coffield (trade, St Kilda), Jordan Croft (No.15 draft pick, father-son), Joel Freijah (No.45 draft pick), James Harmes (trade, Melbourne), Aiden O'Driscoll (No.55 draft pick), Ryley Sanders (No.6 draft pick), Lachlan Smith (No.47 draft pick)

OUT

Josh Bruce (retired), Hayden Crozier (delisted), Mitch Hannan (delisted), Robbie McComb (delisted), Toby McLean (delisted), Tim O'Brien (delisted), Cody Raak (delisted), Roarke Smith (delisted), Jordon Sweet (trade, Port Adelaide)