Ex-Hawk, Roo, Port utility get lifelines, SANFL forward goes No.1 in 2023 AFL Rookie Draft

L-R: Taylor Duryea, Kynan Brown and Riley Bonner. Pictures: AFL Photos

VFL young gun Sam Clohesy, delisted Hawk Emerson Jeka and ex-Kangaroo Jack Mahony have all been selected in the AFL Rookie Draft on Wednesday, after St Kilda swooped on former Port Adelaide half-back Riley Bonner in the Pre-Season Draft.

Less than 24 hours after Geelong picked his Werribee teammate Shaun Mannagh in the AFL Draft, Clohesy became the latest recipient of the Fothergill-Round-Mitchell Medal to secure a shot at the next level after Gold Coast selected the defender at pick No.4.

The 20-year-old is the 16th player in the past 18 years to graduate to the AFL after winning the state league's most promising young player award, following the likes of Michael Barlow, Kane Lambert, Bayley Fritsch, Luke Ryan and Nic Newman.

West Coast grabbed Sturt small forward Loch Rawlinson with the first pick after the Pre-Season Draft resulted in Chad Wingard being reselected by Hawthorn and Sam Day securing another opportunity at Gold Coast.

North Melbourne chose raw 19-year-old ruck-forward Finnbar Maley, who showed promise with the Northern Bullants in the VFL this year before playing a starring role in Eltham's Northern League Division 2 premiership win over Diamond Creek.

After making some left-field decisions on night two of the AFL Draft, including selecting a 21-year-old from the Bellarine Football League, Geelong handed Jeka a lifeline after Hawthorn opted not to provide him with another contract after playing seven games across four injury-interrupted seasons at Waverley Park.

Emerson Jeka in action during the VFL semi-final between Box Hill and Footscray at Box Hill City Oval on September 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Gold Coast selected three players on Wednesday afternoon, recruiting Northern Territory product Will Rowlands before giving Mahony another chance after he was cut by North Melbourne after playing 40 times for the Kangaroos.

Melbourne selected Oakleigh Chargers midfielder Kynan Brown as a preselected rookie under the father-son rules, after his father Nathan played 146 games for the Demons.

Sydney also recruited a father-son product in the form of Indhi Kirk, the son of Brett, who captained the Swans to premiership glory in 2005 and still works in the football department.

Indhi Kirk attempts a mark during the Coates Talent League match between Sydney Swans Academy and Western Jets at Highgate Reserve on March 25, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Essendon selected Sandringham Dragons ruckman Vigo Visentini – the brother of Port Adelaide ruckman Dante – to bolster its ruck stocks.

Cooper Stephens (Hawthorn), Will Hamill (Adelaide), Lachie McNeil (Western Bulldogs), Jake Melksham (Melbourne), Adam Kennedy (Greater Western Sydney), James Borlase (Adelaide) and Taylor Duryea (Western Bulldogs) were also re-listed via the Rookie Draft as previously planned, while Gold Coast re-selected Sam Day in the Pre-Season Rookie Draft.

2023 Pre-Season Draft

1. Hawthorn - Chad Wingard (re-listed)

2. Gold Coast - Sam Day (re-listed)

3. St Kilda - Riley Bonner (Port Adelaide)

Category B Rookies

Sydney - Indhi Kirk

West Coast - Coen Livingstone

Brisbane - Bruce Reville

Greater Western Sydney - Nathan Wardius

2023 Rookie Draft Order



Round one

1. West Coast Eagles - Loch Rawlinson (Sturt SANFL)

2. North Melbourne - Finnbar Maley (Northern Bullants VFL)

3. Hawthorn - Cooper Stephens (re-listed)

4. Gold Coast - Sam Clohesy (Werribee VFL)

5. Fremantle - Odin Jones (West Perth WAFL)

6. Richmond - Pass

7. Geelong Cats - Emerson Jeka (Hawthorn)

8. Essendon - Vigo Visentini (Sandringham Dragons)

9. Adelaide - Will Hamill (re-listed)

10. Western Bulldogs - Lachie McNeil (re-listed)

11. Sydney Swans - Sam Reid (re-listed)

12. Melbourne - Jake Melksham (re-listed)

13. Port Adelaide - Xavier Welsh (East Perth WAFL)

14. GWS Giants - Adam Kennedy (re-listed)

15. Carlton - Matt Carroll (Sandringham Dragons)

16. Collingwood - Pass

Round two

17. North Melbourne - Pass

18. Gold Coast - Will Rowlands (Norwood SANFL)

19. Fremantle - Pass

20. Adelaide - James Borlase (re-listed)

21. Western Bulldogs - Taylor Duryea (re-listed)

22. Melbourne - Kynan Brown (Oakleigh Chargers, father-son)

23. Collingwood - Pass

Round three

24. Gold Coast - Jack Mahony (North Melbourne)

25. Western Bulldogs - Pass

26. Melbourne - Pass

27. Collingwood - Pass

Round four

28. Gold Coast - Pass

Round five

29. Gold Coast - Pass