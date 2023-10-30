The Swans have made a decision on forward Sam Reid's future at the club

Sam Reid during a practice match between Sydney and Carlton at Blacktown International Sportspark, March 03, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY veteran Sam Reid is set to secure another contract at the Swans to extend his AFL career into a 15th season in 2024.

The 31-year-old had been forced to wait until after the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period ended to learn his fate after missing all of last season due to a serious hamstring injury.

But despite the Swans signing four players – Brodie Grundy, Taylor Adams, James Jordon and Joel Hamling – earlier this month, Reid is expected to be retained for next season.

AFL.com.au understands the Victorian will be delisted this week, but the Swans have committed to re-selecting him via the Rookie Draft.

Reid has been determined to continue his career for another season, spending most of the off-season training at Swans headquarters in a bid to earn another deal.

The key forward hasn't played a game since being subbed out of the 2022 Grand Final with the adductor injury he sustained in the preliminary final win over Collingwood and carried into the decider.

Reid was hampered by that issue across last pre-season before the hamstring injury eventually required surgery in May, ending his campaign.

But with superstar veteran Lance Franklin retiring at the end of July, Sydney has opted to extend Reid in order to provide its attack with some key forward depth around Logan McDonald, Hayden McLean and Joel Amartey.

Reid has endured a nightmare injury run across his career, managing only two full seasons since 2015, missing all of 2016 and 2023, while also being limited to just one game in 2018 and 10 in each of 2020 and 2021.

He has played just 181 matches of the 336 Sydney has played since he was drafted, which is a little more than half.