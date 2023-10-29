FROM weddings to the top of the Swiss Alps and everything in between, AFL players have certainly been busy in their off-seasons.
Jack Silvagni and Dayne Zorko were among those who have tied the knot in recent weeks, while others have packed their bags to far-off places such as Portugal, Fiji, Switzerland and even Iceland.
America has also been a popular destination, with a number of players taking in the sights from Los Angeles to New York.
Check out what some of the AFL's stars have been up to on their holidays.
Brandon Ellis
Zach Merrett
Jack Scrimshaw
Max Gawn
Mitch McGovern
Tom Green
Luke Jackson
Josh Daicos
Rhyan Mansell
Miles Bergman
Dayne Zorko
Aliir Aliir
Bailey Banfield
Liam Stocker
Cam Zurhaar
Lachie Neale
Mitch Lewis
Chris Burgess
Oleg Markov
Sam Draper
Tristan Xerri
Pat Lipinski
Jake Riccardi
James Rowbottom
Lewis Young
Mitch Owens
Jed Bews
Nick Blakey
Max Holmes
Christian Petracca
Jack Silvagni