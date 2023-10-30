Gemma and Warnie get you set for final round of AFLW Fantasy

Charlie Rowbottom in action during the match between Gold Coast and Greater Western Sydney at Heritage Bank Stadium in round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IT ALL comes down to this. In this inaugural season of AFLW Fantasy, the top two on the ladder in leagues will face-off in a Grand Final match-up plus others are hunting for a coveted top 100 hat, or the Toyota Corolla Cross.

With just three trades left in the AFLW Fantasy season, the moves made now could be the difference between holding up some silverware, enjoying some new headwear or driving around in a new car. Strategy for the moves may determine the outcome of these events come Sunday evening, but what are the answers? We don’t know!

Charlie Rowbottom has been a fantastic option this year, but after hobbling off the field in the final quarter of her round nine clash, maybe coaches should think about trading?

This play will certainly be considered ahead of the first lockout on Friday night.

Kiara Bowers bounced back on the weekend and could be an option based on her performances in the past while Anne Hatchard and Ash Riddell have favourable fixtures (as do their respective teammates Ebony Marinoff and Jasmine Garner).

Anne Hatchard in action during the match between Adelaide and North Melbourne at Norwood Oval in round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Making decisions on the final three trades of the season will be important, as will captaincy, with plenty of the high-scoring players from this season having every opportunity to post big numbers in round 10.

Plenty of your questions are answered on the latest episode of the Official AFLW Fantasy Podcast with Gemma and Warnie.

Episode guide

1:00 – Gemma had a great weekend, topped off by her Fantasy team beating the boss!

3:15 – Matilda Scholz has been an outstanding rookie pick this season.

5:00 – Warnie suggests you check out your match-up if you’re in the final before making moves.

8:35 – After a making a big call that Jasmine Garner would be her captain every week, Gemma moved her skipper to someone else…

10:45 – The Crows v Kangaroos game saw the Fantasy stars rack-up big numbers.

12:30 – Is Kiara Bowers an option to bring in this week?

15:10 – What do we know about Charlie Rowbottom’s injury and should we trade?

19:25 – Why Ash Riddell is a good option for this week in the midfield.

23:30 – Lucy Single coming back from suspension could have opportunity to score.

26:45 – Can you back in Mim Strom this week?

29:30 – Should you trade Emma Kearney due to thee ball not being in the Roos’ backline?

32:40 - Do you prioritise a trade in defence or forward this round?