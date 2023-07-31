Superstar forward has played his final game of AFL football, 18 years after his first

Lance Franklin after Sydney's game against Essendon in R20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

LANCE Franklin, one of the greatest players in the history of the game, has announced his retirement, effectively immediately.

The 36-year-old informed his teammates on Monday that his decorated career is over.

The news comes after Franklin injured his calf in Saturday's win over Essendon.

The Swans will hold a press conference at 3pm AEST today.

Franklin will finish his career as the fourth-leading goalkicker in VFL/AFL history, behind only Tony Lockett, Gordon Coventry and Jason Dunstall, after he reached the magical 1000-goal barrier last year.

In a remarkable career spanning 18 years after being selected at pick No.5 in the 2005 draft, the West Australian talent spearheaded the Hawks to their 2008 premiership triumph when he kicked 113 goals in their flag season – making him the most recent player to hit the 100-goal mark in a season.

He played 182 games and kicked 580 goals with the Hawks between 2005-2013, with his final game for the club coming in its premiership win over Fremantle in that year's Grand Final.

As the biggest ever free agent to move clubs, Franklin was tipped to join Greater Western Sydney at the end of that season but had locked in a deal to move to the Swans on a nine-year, $10 million deal in one of the biggest bombshell player switches the game has seen.

Franklin went on to be a hero of the Swans and New South Wales market, playing 172 games and kicking 486 goals with the club, including featuring in its 2014, 2016 and 2022 Grand Final defeats.

He was a seven-time Sydney leading goalkicker after being a six-time leading goalkicker at the Hawks, and was named an All-Australian eight times, the last of which he was named skipper in 2018.

