The Crows have been dealt another injury blow

Jordon Butts pictured during Adelaide's clash against North Melbourne in round 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE defender Jordon Butts will miss the rest of the season after fracturing his foot.

Butts will undergo surgery this week after scans revealed he fractured his foot during the second quarter of the Crows' 47-point Showdown win over Port Adelaide on Saturday night.

It is yet another blow to Adelaide's defensive stocks, with Tom Doedee (knee) and Nick Murray (knee) sidelined.

"It's obviously really disappointing for Jordon and also the team to lose another key defender," Crows high performance manager Darren Burgess said.

"The injury requires surgery which will see him miss the remainder of the season, but we expect him to make a full recovery and complete a full pre-season over summer."

Jordon Butts in action during Adelaide's clash against Port Adelaide in round 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The win over Port saw the Crows improve to 9-10, keeping them in the finals race.

They host Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval on Saturday in another important clash.