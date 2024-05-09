The teams are in for round nine's Friday and Saturday matches, plus squads for Sunday

Sean Darcy, Noah Balta and David Swallow. Pictures: AFL Photos

SEAN Darcy has not come up from a calf niggle and will miss Fremantle's match against Sydney on Friday night.

Noah Balta has overcome a knee injury to join Dion Prestia and Jack Graham in a strengthened Richmond team, while Gold Coast has made six changes following its loss to Brisbane, including resting David Swallow and Brayden Fiorini.

In other team news ahead of round nine, Jy Simpkin will miss North Melbourne's match against the Suns in Darwin due to soreness with No.4 pick Zane Duursma dropped, while St Kilda has axed Mattaes Phillipou and the Western Bulldogs have made four changes.

But for the Dockers, it's bad news with Darcy, leaving Luke Jackson to lead the ruck division, but good news with Sam Switkowski returning from concussion.

Sydney has named Aaron Francis to replace full-back Tom McCartin (concussion), but there's again no room for veteran Luke Parker.

The strengthened Tigers will face a Bulldogs team that has omitted Buku Khamis and Oskar Baker, but Alex Keath and Rhylee West are among its changes for Saturday night's match at the MCG.

Damien Hardwick has not mucked around for Gold Coast's match against the Kangaroos, resting Swallow and Fiorini, while dropping youngsters Ethan Read and Will Graham.

Northern Territory products Joel Jeffrey and Lloyd Johnston are among the players recalled to face the Kangaroos.

Geelong has continued its policy of managing players, resting Jack Bowes and Zach Tuohy for Friday night's game against a Port Adelaide outfit that has recalled Jeremy Finlayson, as flagged by coach Ken Hinkley earlier on Thursday.

Phillipou's omission comes as Liam Henry returns for his first game since straining a hamstring in round two.

Liam Henry is tackled by Darcy Moore during St Kilda's clash against Collingwood in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

St Kilda's opponent, Hawthorn, has named Luke Breust for his first game since Easter Monday.

Stephen Coniglio is back for Greater Western Sydney after overcoming a knee injury, while Essendon has named Nick Hind to replace Xavier Duursma (quad).

As expected, the Giants have named gun midfielder Tom Green despite his injury scare last week.

In Sunday's games, West Coast has named Andrew Gaff and Jayden Hunt on its extended bench to face Collingwood and confirmed Tyrell Dewar will make his debut, while Brisbane has regained Cal Ah Chee from injury for its trip to Adelaide to play the Crows.

FRIDAY, MAY 10

Geelong v Port Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium, 7.10pm AEST

GEELONG

In: M.O'Connor, B.Parfitt, O.Mullin

Out: Z.Tuohy (managed), J.Bowes (managed), T.Bruhn (shoulder)

R8 sub: Gary Rohan

PORT ADELAIDE

In: A.Aliir, J.Sinn, D.Visentini, F.Evans, J.Finlayson

Out: La.Jones (hamstring), D.Williams (omitted), J.Burgoyne (groin), J.Sweet (illness), C.Rozee (hamstring)

R8 sub: Jackson Mead

Fremantle v Sydney at Optus Stadium, 6.30pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: S.Switkowski, P.Voss

Out: S.Darcy (calf), C.Simpson (omitted)

R8 sub: Nat Fyfe

SYDNEY

In: A.Francis

Out: T.McCartin (concussion)

R8 sub: Robbie Fox

SATURDAY, MAY 11

Hawthorn v St Kilda at UTAS Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: L.Breust, S.Mitchell, J.Serong

Out: J.Sicily (shoulder), J.Ward (omitted), H.Morrison (omitted)

R8 sub: Nick Watson

ST KILDA

In: L.Henry, B.Paton

Out: M.Phillipou (omitted), R.Byrnes (omitted)

R8 sub: Ryan Byrnes

Essendon v Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: N.Hind

Out: X.Duursma (quad)

R8 sub: Ben Hobbs

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: N.Haynes, S.Coniglio, C.Stone

Out: J.Wehr (omitted), C.Brown (suspension), J.Peatling (omitted)

R8 sub: Harvey Thomas

Richmond v Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 7.30pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: N.Balta, D.Prestia, J.Graham

Out: D.Grimes (managed), K.McIntosh (omitted), S.Naismith (omitted)

R8 sub: Kamdyn McIntosh

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: A.Keath, J.Freijah, R.West, L.Cleary

Out: B.Khamis (omitted), T.Liberatore (concussion), O.Baker (omitted), C.Clarke (omitted)

R8 sub: Oskar Baker

Gold Coast v North Melbourne at TIO Stadium, 7pm ACST

GOLD COAST

In: B.Uwland, A.Sexton, L.Johnston, A.Davies, J.Jeffrey, B.Humphrey

Out: W.Powell (suspension), B.Fiorini (managed), D.Swallow (managed), R.Atkins (omitted), E.Read (omitted), W.Graham (omitted)

R8 sub: Ben Long

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: W.Phillips, C.Lazzaro, H.Greenwood

Out: J.Simpkin (soreness), T.Pink (omitted), Z.Duursma (omitted)

R8 sub: Toby Pink

SUNDAY, MAY 12

Collingwood v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: R.McInnes, E.Allan, F.Macrae, J.Bytel, J.Richards, C.Dean

Out: L.Schultz (suspension), B.Mihocek (hamstring), B.McCreery (concussion)

R8 sub: Lachie Sullivan

WEST COAST

In: T.Dewar, A.Gaff, J.Hunt, J.Jones, R.Maric, H.Edwards

Out: E.Yeo (groin), J.Waterman (concussion), N.Long (knee)

R8 sub: Harvey Johnston

Adelaide v Brisbane at Adelaide Oval, 3.30pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: S.Berry, C.Burgess, L.Murphy

Out: Nil

R8 sub: Brodie Smith

BRISBANE

In: C.Ah Chee, J.Lyons, J.Prior, D.Fort, S.Brain, D.Joyce

Out: D.Gardiner (knee), L.McCarthy (knee), N.Answerth (concussion)

R8 sub: Logan Morris