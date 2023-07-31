Check out all the coaches' votes from round 20

Toby Greene celebrates a goal during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Greater Western Sydney at Mars Stadium in round 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney captain Toby Greene has moved into the top five in the race for the AFLCA Champion Player Award after picking up a perfect 10 votes in his side's win over the Western Bulldogs.

With four of the top five players at the start of the round not polling votes (Melbourne's Christian Petracca was the exception with two votes), Greene has moved to fifth spot and is just three votes off third.

Collingwood's Nick Daicos continues to lead the way, although Petracca has closed the gap behind him to 13 votes.

Greene was one of three club captains to get a perfect 10 votes in round 20, alongside Fremantle's Alex Pearce, Gold Coast's Touk Miller and Melbourne's Max Gawn.

Adelaide's Taylor Walker and St Kilda's Brad Crouch also picked up 10 votes.

Carlton's Charlie Curnow picked up nine votes for his six-goal game against Collingwood on Friday night.

Collingwood v Carlton

9 Charlie Curnow (CARL)

7 Nicholas Newman (CARL)

5 Jacob Weitering (CARL)

4 Jack Martin (CARL)

3 Darcy Cameron (COLL)

2 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:43 De Goey dishes up opener within first minute Jordan De Goey drifts forward to take an early mark and slot the opening goal

00:33 McGovern's monster kick splits the big sticks Mitch McGovern receives the handball on the burst and launches a lethal bomb to earn Carlton's first

00:42 Blue's brain fade results in 100m penalty Carlton concedes two 50m penalties after a couple of slip-ups from Jack Martin

01:31 Tensions boil between old rivals in manic minute A series of fiery acts sees the footy eventuate in the hands of Beau McCreery for the easiest of goals

00:33 Daicos dazzler kicks Pies into gear Josh Daicos gets Collingwood off to the perfect start in the second half with this crafty snap

00:39 Cracking Curnow curler keeps Blues believing Charlie Curnow snaps an absolute ripper as Carlton maintains a healthy lead

00:54 Elliott elevates to the sky in MOTY contender Jamie Elliott launches himself on top of the pack to reel in this spectacular grab

02:06 Curnow cashes in six as Carlton's revival continues Charlie Curnow claims a stunning haul of six goals in his side's huge upset win over the Magpies

08:09 Highlights: Collingwood v Carlton The Magpies and Blues clash in round 20

10:00 Full post-match, R20: Blues Watch Carlton's press conference after round 20's match against Collingwood

06:02 Full post-match, R20: Magpies Watch Collingwood's press conference after round 20's match against Carlton

14:44 Mini-Match: Collingwood v Carlton Extended highlights of the Magpies and Blues clash in round 20

Geelong v Fremantle

10 Alex Pearce (FRE)

7 Luke Jackson (FRE)

7 Tom Stewart (GEEL)

4 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

2 Caleb Serong (FRE)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:52 Holmes produces hard-fought Cats major Geelong breaks through Fremantle's strong defence and is rewarded with this Max Holmes goal

00:42 Mesmerising Fremantle takeover delivers three quick goals The Dockers are off to a hot start in the second term with majors from Michael Walters, Michael Frederick and Sam Switkowski

00:38 Henry steals spotlight with stellar finish Geelong takes the lead as Oliver Henry outruns a host of defenders to mop up the footy and score

00:42 Dockers bite back with Corbett beauty Josh Corbett flips the script with a quick soccer goal to give Fremantle the lead

00:29 Courageous Cameron soars in air for mega grab and goal Jeremy Cameron commits to a two-on-one marking contest and is rewarded with this major

00:48 Close electrifies crowd with cracking gem Brad Close evades the incoming tackle and is rewarded with this snap goal

00:54 Frederick stuns stadium with wildest of finishes Michael Frederick launches a rocket from the pocket and connects in breathtaking fashion

02:48 Last two mins: Docker desperation holds off Cats The thrilling final moments between Geelong and Fremantle in round 20, 2023

08:17 Full post-match, R20: Dockers Watch Fremantle's press conference after round 20's match against Geelong

07:58 Full post-match, R20: Cats Watch Geelong's press conference after round 20's match against Fremantle

08:21 Highlights: Geelong v Fremantle The Cats and Dockers clash in round 20

13:09 Mini-Match: Geelong v Fremantle Extended highlights of the Cats and Dockers clash in round 20

Western Bulldogs v Greater Western Sydney

10 Toby Greene (GWS)

7 Sam Taylor (GWS)

5 Bailey Dale (WB)

4 Adam Treloar (WB)

2 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)

1 Josh Kelly (GWS)

1 Tom Liberatore (WB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:33 Speedy Dog drills long bomb in return game Jason Johannisen gets himself on the scoreboard early in his comeback from injury

00:37 English too big, too strong and can do no wrong Bulldogs ruckman Tim English nails a brilliant snap from a boundary throw-in after out-bodying Kieren Briggs

00:42 Captain courageous sets up goal after one-percenter Giants skipper Toby Greene lays a scrappy smother inside 50 to create this Jake Riccardi soccer goal

00:28 Key Dog subbed out early in second term with concussion Bulldogs defender Alex Keath won't return this afternoon after a heavy landing in this marking contest

00:38 Dogs lose another as luckless defender hurts knee The Bulldogs suffer a worrying injury concern with Josh Bruce leaving the field after clutching his knee

00:39 Classy Kelly finish sparks GWS comeback Giants star Josh Kelly kicks a big-time major with his mesmerising left boot

00:37 Riccardi goals after end-to-end Giant tsunami Giant Jake Riccardi finishes off his teammates' work after a coast-to-coast transition from half-back

04:01 Last two mins: Haynes saves the day as Giants edge Dogs Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Greater Western Sydney and the Western Bulldogs in round 20, 2023

01:51 Greene masterclass drags Giants back with five-goal haul Giants captain Toby Greene leads from the front in the second half with an inspirational five-goal performance

05:47 Full post-match, R20: Giants Watch GWS's press conference after round 20's match against Western Bulldogs

08:16 Highlights: Western Bulldogs v GWS The Bulldogs and Giants clash in round 20

10:32 Full post-match, R20: Bulldogs Watch Western Bulldogs's press conference after round 20's match against GWS

13:10 Mini-Match: Western Bulldogs v Greater Western Sydney Extended highlights of the Bulldogs vs Giants clash in round 20

Gold Coast v Brisbane

10 Touk Miller (GCFC)

7 Ben King (GCFC)

6 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

3 Josh Dunkley (BL)

2 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)

1 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

1 Wil Powell (GCFC)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 01:00 Powerful King double has Suns firing Ben King stamps his authority and ends his goalless streak with these two first-quarter majors

00:46 Super Charlie takes one-handed ripper Charlie Cameron completes this sensational mark and nails the set shot to follow

00:34 Stellar Ellis snap puts Suns back in front Brandon Ellis puts through this booming snap to give his side back the lead midway through the second term

00:34 Rosas crumb comes up big as upset looms Malcolm Rosas puts through this brilliant goal to extend his side's lead

00:59 Miller and Zorko's heated exchange after tough tackle Old rivals Touk Miller and Dayne Zorko clash after the former lays a feisty tackle

00:47 Sensational Anderson adds another as Suns surge Noah Anderson caps off an incredible third term with this brilliant major

00:47 Outrageous Rowell goes for the kill with bursting goal Matt Rowell kicks this sensational snapping major in a superb display of individual brilliance

00:39 Farrar streaks clear to kick the sealer Jy Farrar slams it home to complete a sensational end-to-end play from his side

02:42 Brilliant King bursts back into form with sensational five-goal haul Ben King casts aside his quiet month with a match-winning five-goal display leading his Suns to a big Q-Clash victory

08:07 Highlights: Gold Coast v Brisbane The Suns and Lions clash in round 20

09:38 Full post-match, R20: Suns Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round 20's match against Brisbane

06:48 Full post-match, R20: Lions Watch Brisbane's press conference after round 20's match against Gold Coast

13:53 Mini-Match: Gold Coast v Brisbane Extended highlights of the Suns and Lions clash in round 20

Essendon v Sydney

9 Errol Gulden (SYD)

7 Kyle Langford (ESS)

5 Zach Merrett (ESS)

3 Jye Caldwell (ESS)

3 Joel Amartey (SYD)

3 Dyson Heppell (ESS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:47 Bombers take less than 30 seconds to open show Darcy Parish puts the jets on early and helps his side earn the first goal through Kyle Langford

00:50 Wicks shows bag of tricks with crafty double Sam Wicks produces a pair of gems in the first term to lift the Swans early

00:56 Amartey party at Marvel with fast hat-trick Joel Amartey heats up for the Swans early with a host of strong marks to go alongside three goals

00:29 Swans suffer huge blow with Buddy subbed out Sydney loses Lance Franklin after the star forward appears to injure his hamstring bursting along the wing

00:38 Electric Errol toying with Dons in golden finish Swans gun Errol Gulden brushes off Bombers for fun in this mesmerising goal

00:42 Papley doing Papley things in exhilarating goal Tom Papley runs rings around the Dons' defence to land another stellar major for the hot Swans

00:50 Big Bomber comes alive at just the Wright time Essendon continues to mount an impressive final-quarter comeback as Peter Wright produces two goals in quick succession

00:52 Papley's epic 60m bomb could clinch another classic Tom Papley lifts the Swans when they need it most with a stunning long bomb that bounces through the sticks

04:04 Last two mins: Bombers' agony as late surge falls short Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Essendon and Sydney in round 20, 2023

08:26 Highlights: Essendon v Sydney The Bombers and Swans clash in round 20

02:20 Gulden continues to grow with typical kicking masterclass Errol Gulden produces another stunning display with a host of assists and dazzling goal to edge the Swans over the line

06:32 Full post-match, R20: Swans Watch Sydney's press conference after round 20's match against Essendon

08:44 Full post-match, R20: Bombers Watch Essendon's press conference after round 20's match against Sydney

14:42 Mini-Match: Essendon v Sydney Extended highlights of the Bombers and Swans clash in round 20

Adelaide v Port Adelaide

10 Taylor Walker (ADEL)

7 Matt Crouch (ADEL)

6 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

5 Wayne Milera (ADEL)

1 Darcy Fogarty (ADEL)

1 Mitchell Hinge (ADEL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:27 Keays delivers to give Crows red-hot start Ben Keays kicks the opening goal as Adelaide draws first blood

00:39 Evans' skilful snap gets Power ticking Francis Evans puts through this ripping goal to invigorate his side after a slow start

00:37 Friendly-fire sees Jones subbed out Lachie Jones has been subbed out following this collision with Power teammate Aliir Aliir

00:43 Clever tap gives Evans early double Jason Horne-Francis cleverly taps the ball over his head into the path of Francis Evans who nails his second goal

00:42 Super Walker dribbler extends Crows' lead Taylor Walker finds himself out the back of the pack and makes no mistake to continue his side's dominance

00:50 Walker lights up Adelaide Oval with outrageous bomb Taylor Walker kicks this outstanding long-range goal to get the Crows' faithful on their feet

00:52 Walker enters sixth-heaven with another long-range roost Taylor Walker has six goals after three quarters as he goes big again with this scintillating finish

03:59 All eyes on Walker as super seven leads to big Showdown boilover Taylor Walker leads from the front with an outstanding seven-goal haul to keep his side's finals chances alive

08:57 Highlights: Adelaide v Port Adelaide The Crows and Power clash in round 20

13:44 Full post-match, R20: Crows Watch Adelaide's press conference after round 20's match against Port Adelaide

09:09 Full post-match, R20: Power Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round 20's match against Adelaide

13:57 Mini-Match: Adelaide v Port Adelaide Extended highlights of the Crows and Power clash in round 20

Hawthorn v St Kilda

10 Brad Crouch (STK)

7 Luke Breust (HAW)

4 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)

3 Mason Wood (STK)

2 Jack Steele (STK)

2 Dan Butler (STK)

1 Cooper Sharman (STK)

1 Will Day (HAW)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:54 Snappy Wingard creates something out of nothing Hawthorn's Chad Wingard opens his afternoon up with a clever finish

00:20 Luckless Saint subbed out with another injury St Kilda's Zak Jones is subbed out with a suspected knee injury

00:51 Butler doubles up in Saints' electrifying start St Kilda's Dan Butler hits the scoreboard twice in his side's big first term

00:55 'Sticks' Ryan earns dream debut goal Hawthorn's Brandon Ryan shares a brilliant moment with his teammates after snaring a major in his first game

01:12 Frost brain fade changes tide towards Saints Hawthorn's Sam Frost gives away an undisciplined free kick off the ball which results in a goal to Dan Butler

00:37 Is young Saint in further trouble after this strike? St Kilda's Anthony Caminiti goes in the book after a high hit on James Sicily following this marking contest

00:48 Back-to-back Breust goals spark Hawks to life Hawthorn's Luke Breust leads his side's comeback in the third term with these important majors

05:12 Full post-match, R20: Saints Watch St Kilda's press conference after round 20's match against Hawthorn

08:08 Full post-match, R20: Hawks Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round 20's match against St Kilda

08:27 Highlights: Hawthorn v St Kilda The Hawks and Saints clash in round 20

13:18 Mini-Match: Hawthorn v St Kilda Extended highlights of the Hawks and Saints clash in round 20

Richmond v Melbourne

10 Max Gawn (MELB)

8 Harrison Petty (MELB)

6 Jack Viney (MELB)

4 Dustin Martin (RICH)

2 Christian Petracca (MELB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:47 Tigers turn it on early with three in no time After conceding the first major of the game, Richmond responds in the best possible fashion with a hat-trick of goals in quick succession

00:51 Petty producing the goods in new forward role Harrison Petty notches a quick double in the first term after starting the game as a forward

00:38 Selfless Dees pounce on sloppy Tigers through van Rooyen Melbourne takes full advantage of this Richmond blunder to work the footy towards Jacob van Rooyen

00:36 Baker serves up sweet candy in sumptuous goal Liam Baker sells the dummy to his opponent before finishing with class

00:38 Hopper hops past host of Demons before Rioli's ripper Jacob Hopper and Daniel Rioli run rings around Melbourne's defence to complete this stunning major

00:32 Vintage Dusty lights up MCG with powerful major Dustin Martin continues to create havoc in the middle of the ground with this superb goal on the burst

00:42 Petty catching fire as hanger brings another goal Harrison Petty continues to flourish in his new forward role with his fourth major of the game

01:06 Coulthard's cool first goal raises noise level Matthew Coulthard makes an immediate impact after being activated as the sub by notching his first ever major in the AFL

02:17 Petty party as six-goal show uncovers new weapon Melbourne's decision to start Harrison Petty as a forward pays off beyond belief with a stunning return of six majors

08:33 Highlights: Richmond v Melbourne The Tigers and Demons clash in round 20

06:28 Full post-match, R20: Demons Watch Melbourne's press conference after round 20's match against Richmond

06:24 Full post-match, R20: Tigers Watch Richmond's press conference after round 20's match against Melbourne

14:09 Mini-Match: Richmond v Melbourne Extended highlights of the Tigers and Demons clash in round 20

West Coast v North Melbourne

9 Tim Kelly (WCE)

7 Shannon Hurn (WCE)

6 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)

4 Paul Curtis (NMFC)

4 Bailey J Williams (WCE)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:24 Turner rips through to give Roos the opener Kayne Turner capitalises on his side's forward pressure to slam home the first goal of the match

00:43 Eagles catch fire with back-to-back beauties Goals to Xavier O'Neill and Jamie Cripps in quick succession sees the Eagles get scoreboard reward for effort

00:42 Curtis goes bang from long range Paul Curtis makes it three goals in the second term with this booming kick trickling through

00:34 Long's snap energises Eagles Noah Long puts through this clever snapping goal to extend his side's lead midway through the third term

00:42 Explosive Hewett joins the party Elijah Hewett bursts through the contest and nails this ripping snap goal to continue his side's momentum

00:42 Rampaging Roos keep coming with Larkey snap Nick Larkey finds himself on the end of this brilliant passage of play to keep his side's chances alive

03:10 Last two mins: Nervy Eagles hold off fast-finishing Kangas Enjoy the thrilling final moments between West Coast and North Melbourne in round 20, 2023

08:25 Highlights: West Coast v North Melbourne The Eagles and Kangaroos clash in round 20

08:12 Full post-match, R20: Eagles Watch West Coast's press conference after round 20's match against North Melbourne

07:57 Full post-match, R20: Kangaroos Full post-match, R20: Kangaroos

13:05 Mini-Match: West Coast v North Melbourne Extended highlights of the Eagles and Kangaroos clash in round 20

LEADERBOARD

99 Nick Daicos COLL

86 Christian Petracca MELB

77 Zak Butters PORT

76 Marcus Bontempelli WB

74 Toby Greene GWS

73 Lachie Neale BL

72 Connor Rozee PORT

71 Noah Anderson GCFC

70 Zach Merrett ESS

68 Jordan Dawson ADEL

63 Caleb Serong FRE

63 Tim Taranto RICH

59 Errol Gulden SYD

58 Jack Sinclair STK

52 Charlie Curnow CARL

52 Tom Stewart GEEL

50 Jordan De Goey COLL

50 Dan Houston PORT

50 Tom Liberatore WB

50 Jai Newcombe HAW