WESTERN Bulldogs veteran Josh Bruce will require a second knee reconstruction in the space of two years after rupturing his right anterior cruciate ligament in Saturday's loss to Greater Western Sydney at Mars Stadium.

Scans on Monday morning confirmed the club's worst fears as well as meniscus damage, after the 31-year-old landed awkwardly in the third quarter and was helped off the ground in Ballarat.

Bruce tore the ACL in his left knee against Essendon in round 21, 2021, at a time when he was coming second in the Coleman Medal.

The Canberran missed most of 2022 while recovering from the reconstruction, managing only five senior appearances, before being moved down back over the summer following the arrival of Rory Lobb last October.

Bruce signed a four-year deal when he moved from Moorabbin to the Whitten Oval at the end of 2019, but is currently without a contract for next season.

After starting his career at Greater Western Sydney, Bruce has played 163 games across 12 seasons in the AFL.

The Western Bulldogs were leading by 29 points when Bruce went down on Saturday, before the Giants recovered to record a seventh straight win.

Luke Beveridge also lost Alex Keath to concussion in the first half, ruling the key defender out of Friday night’s crucial clash against Richmond at Marvel Stadium.

Despite losing three of their past four games, the Bulldogs remain half a game inside the eight in eighth spot on the ladder, with Geelong, Sydney and Richmond only two premiership points behind them with a month to play.

Off-season signing Liam Jones hasn't played since suffering a badly broken forearm against North Melbourne in round 14, but the Tasmanian is pressing to return ahead of schedule this weekend.

The 32-year-old will need to prove his fitness ahead of a round 21 fixture that has significant September ramifications for both sides.

James O'Donnell wasn't selected against the Giants after exiting concussion protocols and didn't play on the weekend due to Footscray's bye.

Ed Richards was withdrawn from the squad on Friday after failing to recover from illness in time, but the star half-back is set to return against the Tigers.