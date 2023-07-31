All the tips you need for the first week of Fantasy finals

Tim Taranto kicks a goal during Richmond's clash against Melbourne in round 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

SEPTEMBER comes early in AFL Fantasy. The annual Fantasy finals series play out in August across the last four weeks of the home and away season.

Default leagues playing a final eight will follow the same structure as the real game.

The top four teams play the qualifying finals which give them a double chance. Winners go through to the round 23 preliminary finals, losers will play the winner of the elimination finals.

Those facing elimination this round – that is, fifth to eighth on the ladder – will need to win to keep their season alive. Fixtures for this round can be found under Leagues via the website and app.

As coaches are in luxury trade season, it's time to move on players who aren't quite cutting the mustard. Callum Mills and Harry Himmelberg are popular mid-priced players who are on the chopping block, but some are considering dumping Tim Taranto.

Callum Mills in action during the R16 clash between Sydney and Geelong at the SCG on June 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Tiger was the top player in the first half of the season, but recent form – and Roy's choice to make him captain – has the trigger finger over the trade button. Can you move him?

On the latest episode of The Traders' Official AFL Fantasy Podcast, Roy, Calvin and Warnie run through players to consider trading to this week as they have an eye on winning their league premiership.

In this week’s episode …

1:00 - Warnie has overtaken Calvin in the overall rankings leading by four points.

3:20 - Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera is Roy's new favourite player.

6:30 - Mars isn't a happy hunting ground for Caleb Daniel.

10:15 - Tim Taranto wasn't a great captain option.

15:30 - How is the hat chase looking?

17:40 - Corey Wagner got the five votes for the Cash Cow of the Year award.

19:00 - News of the week.

23:00 - Calvin is on the injury list.

27:30 - Lachie Neale looks like he'll be tagged the rest of the year.

31:15 - The pre-season Finn Maginness v Nick Daicos match-up returns in round 21.

34:30 - Josh Dunkley is the premium selection to target this week.

37:00 - Would Roy get Josh Kelly for the third time this year?

41:30 - George Hewett will be back this week.

44:30 - Most traded players.

51:00 - Callum Mills just has to go.

55:15 - "He's almost the form player of the competition" - Roy is keen on Luke Davies-Uniacke.

58:20 - Despite 10 tons in a row, Calvin doesn't find owning Caleb Serong fun.

59:50 - Captains will be easier in round 21.

