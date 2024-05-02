You can watch every game of the 2024 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

Ollie Lord celebrates a goal during Port Adelaide's clash against Fremantle in round 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

STATE LEAGUE footy is back and you can catch every game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au.

This week's action kicks off with a huge SANFL Showdown on Thursday afternoon between Adelaide and Port Adelaide, ahead of the clubs' AFL clash in the evening.

There are crucial match-ups right across the weekend in the South Australian competition, including the battle between fourth-placed Sturt and third-placed Woodville-West Torrens on Sunday.

The highlight of round six in the VFL will be a top-of-the-table battle between Footscray and Box Hill at Whitten Oval on Sunday, while Geelong (fifth) and Frankston (fourth) also face off in a huge clash, and Sydney takes on Greater Western Sydney in a local derby on Saturday.

We're at the halfway point of the VFLW season and there are some crunch games in round seven, including Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn and Casey v Williamstown, while GWS and Sydney will play their final games in the competition this season.

And in the WAFL, Peel Thunder takes on West Perth in a big top-four battle, Subiaco (fifth) meets East Fremantle (seventh) and South Fremantle (third) faces Perth (sixth). On Sunday, East Perth will look to consolidate top spot against West Coast.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2024 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round six

Saturday, May 4

Southport v Collingwood, Fankhauser Reserve, 12.05pm AEST

Coburg v Richmond, Piranha Park, 1.05pm AEST

Werribee v Carlton, Avalon Airport Oval, 2.05pm AEST

Northern Bullants v Port Melbourne, Genis Steel Oval, 2.05pm AEST

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney, SCG, 5.15pm AEST

Sunday, May 5

Footscray v Box Hill, Whitten Oval, 11.05am AEST

Brisbane v Gold Coast, Brighton Homes Arena, 12.05pm AEST

Geelong v Frankston, GMHBA Stadium, 1.05pm AEST

Sandringham v North Melbourne, Trevor Barker Beach Oval, 2.05pm AEST

Casey Demons v Williamstown, Casey Fields, 2.05pm AEST

rebel VFL Women's fixture, round seven

Saturday, May 4

Darebin v Port Melbourne, Genis Steel Oval, 10.15am AEST

Sydney v Collingwood, Tramway Oval, 12pm AEST

Carlton v Geelong, Ikon Park, 12pm AEST

Sunday, May 5

Southern Saints v North Melbourne, Trevor Barker Beach Oval, 9.45am AEST

Casey Demons v Williamstown, Casey Fields, 11.05am AEST

Greater Western Sydney v Essendon, Blacktown ISP, 1pm AEST

Western Bulldogs v Box Hill, Whitten Oval, 2.30pm AEST

SANFL fixture, round five

Thursday, May 2

Adelaide v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval, 3.20pm ACST

Saturday, May 4

North Adelaide v Norwood, Prospect Oval, 2.10pm ACST

West Adelaide v Central District, Hisense Stadium, 2.10pm ACST

Sunday, May 5

South Adelaide v Glenelg, Flinders University Stadium, 2.10pm ACST

Sturt v Woodville-West Torrens, Thomas Farms Oval, 2.10pm ACST

WAFL fixture, round six

Saturday, May 4

Peel Thunder v West Perth, Lane Group Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

Claremont v Swan Districts, Revo Fitness Stadium, 2.30pm AWST

Subiaco v East Fremantle, Sullivan Logistics Stadium, 2.30pm AWST

South Fremantle v Perth, Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 2.30pm AWST



Sunday, May 5

East Perth v West Coast, Sullivan Logistics Stadium, 11.10am AWST