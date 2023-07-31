Queensland was too strong for Vic Country in the national championships

A FIVE-goal third quarter has helped Queensland to a 30-point win over Victoria Country in their 2023 Girls U18 National Championships clash.

Led in attack by 16-year-old Dekota Baron, Queensland kicked 10.12 (72) to Victoria Country's 6.6 (42) at Brighton Homes Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Baron, who won't be draft eligible for another year, presented well up forward as a contested marking target and kicked a game-high three goals.

Fellow bottom-ager Ava Usher, who is still just 15, continued her superb form through the midfield with 21 disposals, six inside 50s, five tackles and a goal. Her ability to steer out of traffic and create space was evident as she propelled the ball forward. Meanwhile, Josie McCabe played an important role, laying 10 tackles and sending the ball inside 50 five times from 14 disposals.

Queensland enjoyed plenty of aerial targets in attack with Baron flanked by 179cm Rania Crozier (nine disposals, three marks, one goal) and Laura Roy (14 disposals, four clearances and a goal) who plays above her 170cm.

Learn More 1:53:02

They worked hard to break free of Vic Country's contested style of play and move into space on the wings before righting themselves to go inside 50, which proved especially effective in the third quarter when they slammed home five goals to Vic Country's one.

Vic Country didn't help themselves through the term either, conceding multiple 50m penalties in attack.

For the visitors, Lila Keck continued her trend of kicking the opening goal of the game and went on to lay six tackles for the afternoon.

Lila Keck in action during Vic Country's 2023 Girls U18 National Championships clash against Queensland on July 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Coming out of defence, Amber Schutte (14 disposals, four tackles) looked calm and composed in the face of Queensland's pressure and worked hard to take the game on and generate some attack. Ash Centra proved herself as a strong marking target, kicking two goals in the process.

Sara Howley was the leading possession getter on the ground with 23 disposals, five clearances, five inside 50s and a goal, and Mikayla Williamson also contributed four inside 50s from her 14 disposals.

Queensland will now turn its attention to the Allies, who they will face on August 6 at Heritage Bank Stadium, while Vic Country will play off against Vic Metro on August 12 at Trevor Barker Beach Oval.

QUEENSLAND 3.3 5.9 10.10 10.12 (72)

VICTORIA COUNTRY 1.1 3.3 4.3 6.6 (42)

GOALS

Queensland: Dekota Baron 3, Rania Crozier, Ava Usher, Josie McCabe, Laura Roy, Nyalli Milne, Evie Long, Ebony Milne

Victoria Country: Ash Centra 2, Lila Keck, Lily Jordan, Chantal Mason, Sara Howley

BEST

Queensland: Ava Usher, Dekota Baron, Josie McCabe, Havana Harris, Sienna McMullin, Laura Roy

Victoria Country: Sara Howley, Seisa White, Tyla Crabtree, Ash Centra, Mikayla Williamson, Amber Schutte