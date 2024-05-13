Check out all the state leagues action from around the country

Bridie Kennedy in action during VFLW round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ANOTHER big performance from draft prospect India Rasheed set the SANFLW alight over the weekend.

Meanwhile Western Australian quartet Molly O'Hehir, Zippy Fish, Noa McNaughton and Lily Paterson continued strong seasons ahead of the 2024 AFLW Draft.

VFLW

Port Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

The Western Bulldogs' impressive streak of form continued with a 33-point win over reigning premier Port Melbourne on Friday evening.

Ellie Blackburn was important once again with two goals, 16 disposals and seven clearances, while recent signing Analea McKee also hit the scoreboard with two goals of her own.

Another new face in the red, white and blue, Jasmyn Smith won 15 disposals and laid eight tackles, and Jess Fitzgerald had 10 disposals for the day.

Charli Wicksteed was the sole AFLW-listed player on the park for Port Melbourne, with four disposals and four tackles in the loss.

Ellie Blackburn picks off the kick-in and drills her second 🫡





Williamstown v North Melbourne

Williamstown eked out an important four-point win over North Melbourne on Saturday, despite a late surge from the Roos.

Former AFLW Blue Sharnie Whiting kicked two of the Gulls' four goals in a big performance, while Nyakoat Dojiok kicked three for North Melbourne.

Sharnie Whiting with the classy snap 🍌





Darebin v Carlton

For the first time in nearly 800 days, Darebin sang its song, after beating Carlton by 25 points on Saturday.

Western Bulldogs premiership player Ange Gogos was immense for the Falcons, adding the final sealing goal after a 30-disposal, 10-clearance performance to drive the win.

Former North Melbourne forward Sophia McCarthy was one of three goalkickers for Carlton.

752 days in the making!





Essendon v Casey

Another strong performance from Essendon saw it claim a 41-point win over Casey at Windy Hill on Saturday.

Kodi Jacques (22 disposals, seven clearances) was strong around the contest for the Bombers, as was Matilda Dyke (21 disposals, one goal) in the ruck.

Holding down the defensive half was Ellyse Gamble and Alex Morcom, while young VFLW-listed Bomber Emily Tassiopoulos was handy with three goals from 14 disposals.

Grace Hill (17 disposals, three marks) and Ryleigh Wotherspoon (10 disposals, five tackles) were important for Casey, despite the loss.

Some great play, finished off by Emily Tassiopoulos 💨





Geelong v Collingwood

Collingwood posted a commanding 42-point win over Geelong, holding the Cats goalless in the process.

Erica Fowler bobbed up to kick three goals for the Pies, while Sarah Sansonetti kicked another two as she continues to establish herself as a dangerous forward.

Draftee Georgia Clark (16 disposals, one goal) played her first game in the black and white, while small forwards Alana Porter (17 disposals) and Eliza James (13 disposals) proved influential. Imogen Barnett played as Collingwood's No.1 ruck option, recording 23 hitouts for the game.

Eleri Morris made a solid return from concussion, and Lauren Brazzale had 14 touches for the day, while Charlotte Taylor had a quieter day.

Emerging Cat Abbey McDonald (26 disposals, eight tackles) did what she could to assist her side, and Bella Smith (15 disposals, eight tackles) was solid in her first game in the hoops.

Brooke Plummer (12 disposals), Bryde O'Rourke (10 disposals), and Chantal Mason (two disposals) were all well-held.

Erica Fowler LAUNCHES IT, she has 3 in this first half 😤





Box Hill v Southern Saints

After snatching the lead in the final minute of the third quarter, Box Hill held on to record an 11-point win over the Southern Saints on Sunday morning.

Recent draftee Sophie Butterworth was among the goalkickers for the Hawks as Tilly Lucas-Rodd (30 disposals, seven marks) and Sophie Locke (20 disposals, 10 tackles) got to work.

Jess Vukic (11 disposals, seven tackles), Louise Stephenson (13 disposals, five tackles), Laura Elliott (10 disposals), and Bridget Deed (10 disposals, six tackles) also played in the win.

Caitlin Matthews was the sole AFLW-listed Saint to play, growing in confidence and gathering 16 disposals and seven marks through the game.

Grace Belloni seals the win for @boxhillvflw!





SANFLW

Sturt v Central District

Another massive performance from top draft prospect India Rasheed wasn't enough for Sturt to get over the line against Central District on Saturday.

Rasheed kicked two goals from her 34 disposals, while also laying nine tackles and winning eight clearances, further helping her chances at being taken high in the 2024 draft.

Former AFLW Lion Caitlin Wendland was immense for the victors with 26 disposals, one goal, and a whopping 17 tackles.

Norwood v North Adelaide

Norwood ran out comfortable victors over North Adelaide on Saturday afternoon.

Kiana Lee was the main driver for Norwood with 17 disposals and two goals to her name, while Julia Clark was important for North Adelaide with 22 disposals and 10 tackles.

Woodville-West Torrens v South Adelaide

South Adelaide enjoyed a 20-point win over Woodville-West Torrens to remain second on the ladder after nine rounds.

Former AFLW players Jordann Hickey and Nikki Nield led the way for South Adelaide with 20 and 19 disposals respectively, while Rosette Zerella was the sole goalkicker for Woodville-West Torrens.

Glenelg v West Adelaide

Glenelg posted an eighth win from nine rounds, defeating West Adelaide by 10 points on Saturday.

Following on from a best on ground performance in the previous week's SA v WA state game, Jess Bates had 35 disposals and 13 tackles in Glenelg's win.

Alongside her, draft prospect, and sister of Port Adelaide ruck Matilda, Poppy Scholz worked well across half back to finish with 12 disposals.

Zoe Venning was tough in-and-under for West Adelaide with 25 disposals and 13 tackles in the loss.

WAFLW

Subiaco v Swan Districts

Subiaco claimed an 11-point win over Swan Districts on Saturday afternoon, led by former AFLW Eagles Aimee Schmidt and Krstel Petrevski.

Schmidt kicked two of Subiaco's six goals, while Petrevski was the leading disposal winner on the ground with 25.

Draft prospect Lily Paterson was strong for Swan Districts despite the loss, her 24 disposals and one goal building on an already strong season ahead of the 2024 AFLW draft.

Claremont v South Fremantle

Inaccuracy nearly cost Claremont the top spot, after a tight one-point win over South Fremantle where it kicked 11 behinds from 14 scores.

Jayme Harken was impressive for the victors, with 31 disposals and five marks.

A pair of exciting draft prospects nearly got South Fremantle over the line, with Molly O'Hehir (25 disposals, 10 tackles, seven inside 50s) and Noa McNaughton (20 disposals, one goal) impressive.

East Fremantle v West Perth

A Zippy Fish-led East Fremantle outfit overcame West Perth on Sunday to post a 17-point win.

Fish led all comers for disposals with 21, while also taking six marks and sending the ball inside 50 three times in the victory.

Katherine Bennett worked hard for West Perth, kicking two of the side's four goals.

East Perth v Peel Thunder

Peel Thunder broke through for its first win of the season, defeating East Perth by 19 points on Sunday afternoon.

2025 draft prospect Evie Cowcher was immense for Peel with 17 disposals and six marks, and Gemma Hill kicked two important goals.

Lucy Greenwood kicked two goals from 18 disposals for East Perth.

QAFLW

Southport v Maroochydore

Southport claimed a commanding win over Maroochydore on Saturday, running over the top by 78 points.

Former Geelong AFLW player Maighan Fogas was impressive for the victors, with 34 disposals and a goal to her name.

For Maroochydore, Brisbane draftee Sophie Peters recorded 12 disposals and three tackles.

Bond University v Aspley

Aspley kept its unblemished run alive with a 27-point win over Bond University on Saturday afternoon.

Brisbane draftee Evie Long played an important role in Aspley's win with 14 disposals and 10 tackles, while Jessica Stallard kicked five goals.

Former Collingwood midfielder Imogen Evans was the leading possession winner for Maroochydore with 24.

University of Queensland v Coorparoo

Coorparoo maintained its spot in second position on the ladder after a 26-point win over the University of Queensland.

Brisbane's Jacinta Baldwick was handy in Coorparoo's win with 11 disposals, three clearances and a goal, meanwhile former Australian Diamond netballer Gabi Simpson made her QAFLQ debut for the University of Queensland.

Yeronga v Wilston Grange

Yeronga is still searching for its first win, after going down to Wilston Grange by 19 points on Saturday.

Lauren Shackleton was damaging in attack for the victors, kicking three goals from 10 disposals, while Chelsea Winn worked hard for Yeronga with 26 disposals.