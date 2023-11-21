First-round draftees pose for a photo at Marvel Stadium on November 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE 2023 national draft is done and dusted, with 64 players achieving their AFL dreams over the course of two nights.

Take a look below at who your club picked.

Full 2023 draft recap: Every club, every pick

Full 2023 draft recap: Every club, every pick

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft
8. Daniel Curtin
21. Charlie Edwards
27. Oscar Ryan

Adelaide trades up to nab gun utility Dan Curtin

The Crows complete a pick swap with the Giants and land WA talent Dan Curtin with pick No.8

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft
31. Logan Morris
42. Luke Lloyd
51. Zane Zakostelsky
64. Reece Torrent

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft
29. Ashton Moir
34. Billy Wilson

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft
25. Harry DeMattia
37. Tew Jiath

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft
10. Nate Caddy
39. Luamon Lual
54. Archie Roberts

Nate Caddy during the AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium on November 20, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft
35. Cooper Simpson
41. Ollie Murphy
60. Jack Delean

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft
11. Connor O'Sullivan
32. Mitchell Edwards
36. Shaun Mannagh
58. George Stevens
61. Oliver Wiltshire
63. Lawson Humphries

Connor O'Sullivan poses for a photo after being drafted by Geelong in the AFL Draft on November 20, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft
3. Jed Walter (Academy, matched North Melbourne's bid)
9. Ethan Read (Academy, matched Geelong's bid)
14. Jake Rogers (Academy, matched Sydney's bid)
26. Will Graham (Academy, matched Adelaide's bid)

Jake Rogers, Jed Walter, Ethan Read and Will Graham pictured during the AFL Draft on November 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft
12. Phoenix Gothard
17. James Leake
44. Joseph Fonti
59. Harvey Thomas (Academy)

Friends and family erupt as Phoenix Gothard is taken by GWS

Celebrations were rife as the Giants shock everyone by selecting forward Phoenix Gothard with pick No.12 in the AFL Draft

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft
5. Nick Watson
19. Will McCabe (father-son, matched North Melbourne's bid)
46. Bodie Ryan
56. Calsher Dear

The Wizard joins the Hawks at pick No.5

Hawthorn takes electric small forward Nick Watson with pick No.5 in the 2023 AFL Draft

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft
7. Caleb Windsor
13. Koltyn Tholstrup

Caleb Windsor poses for a photo after being drafted by Melbourne at the AFL Draft on November 20, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft
2. Colby McKercher
4. Zane Duursma
20. Taylor Goad
22. Wil Dawson
23. Riley Hardeman

Zane Duursma and Colby McKercher pose for a photo during the AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium on November 20, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft
48. Thomas Anastasopoulos
52. Lachlan Charleson
57. Will Lorenz

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft
40. Kane McAuliffe
43. Liam Fawcett

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft
18. Darcy Wilson
28. Lance Collard
33. Angus Hastie
50. Hugo Garcia
62. Arie Schoenmaker

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft
16. Will Green
24. Caiden Cleary (Academy, matched Collingwood's bid)
53. Patrick Snell

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft
1. Harley Reid
30. Archer Reid
38. Clay Hall
49. Harvey Johnston

The moment Harley Reid becomes the No.1 pick in 2023

The Eagles take highly-touted Harley Reid as the first selection in the 2023 AFL Draft

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft
6. Ryley Sanders
15. Jordan Croft (father-son, matched Sydney's bid)
45. Joel Freijah
47. Lachlan Smith
55. Aiden O'Driscoll

Jordan Croft with Lindsay Gilbee after being selected at No.15 by the Western Bulldogs during the 2023 AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium on November 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos