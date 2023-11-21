THE 2023 national draft is done and dusted, with 64 players achieving their AFL dreams over the course of two nights.
Take a look below at who your club picked, and remember to click the links on each player's name from the draft to get their full profiles and watch video highlights of them in action.
WHO THEY PICKED
AFL Draft
8. Daniel Curtin
21. Charlie Edwards
27. Oscar Ryan
WHO THEY PICKED
AFL Draft
31. Logan Morris
42. Luke Lloyd
51. Zane Zakostelsky
64. Reece Torrent
WHO THEY PICKED
AFL Draft
29. Ashton Moir
34. Billy Wilson
WHO THEY PICKED
AFL Draft
25. Harry DeMattia
37. Tew Jiath
WHO THEY PICKED
AFL Draft
10. Nate Caddy
39. Luamon Lual
54. Archie Roberts
WHO THEY PICKED
AFL Draft
35. Cooper Simpson
41. Ollie Murphy
60. Jack Delean
WHO THEY PICKED
AFL Draft
11. Connor O'Sullivan
32. Mitchell Edwards
36. Shaun Mannagh
58. George Stevens
61. Oliver Wiltshire
63. Lawson Humphries
WHO THEY PICKED
AFL Draft
3. Jed Walter (Academy, matched North Melbourne's bid)
9. Ethan Read (Academy, matched Geelong's bid)
14. Jake Rogers (Academy, matched Sydney's bid)
26. Will Graham (Academy, matched Adelaide's bid)
WHO THEY PICKED
AFL Draft
12. Phoenix Gothard
17. James Leake
44. Joseph Fonti
59. Harvey Thomas (Academy)
WHO THEY PICKED
AFL Draft
5. Nick Watson
19. Will McCabe (father-son, matched North Melbourne's bid)
46. Bodie Ryan
56. Calsher Dear
WHO THEY PICKED
AFL Draft
7. Caleb Windsor
13. Koltyn Tholstrup
WHO THEY PICKED
AFL Draft
2. Colby McKercher
4. Zane Duursma
20. Taylor Goad
22. Wil Dawson
23. Riley Hardeman
WHO THEY PICKED
AFL Draft
48. Thomas Anastasopoulos
52. Lachlan Charleson
57. Will Lorenz
WHO THEY PICKED
AFL Draft
40. Kane McAuliffe
43. Liam Fawcett
WHO THEY PICKED
AFL Draft
18. Darcy Wilson
28. Lance Collard
33. Angus Hastie
50. Hugo Garcia
62. Arie Schoenmaker
WHO THEY PICKED
AFL Draft
16. Will Green
24. Caiden Cleary (Academy, matched Collingwood's bid)
53. Patrick Snell
WHO THEY PICKED
AFL Draft
1. Harley Reid
30. Archer Reid
38. Clay Hall
49. Harvey Johnston
WHO THEY PICKED
AFL Draft
6. Ryley Sanders
15. Jordan Croft (father-son, matched Sydney's bid)
45. Joel Freijah
47. Lachlan Smith
55. Aiden O'Driscoll