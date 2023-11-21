Take a look at who your club picked up in this year's national draft

First-round draftees pose for a photo at Marvel Stadium on November 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE 2023 national draft is done and dusted, with 64 players achieving their AFL dreams over the course of two nights.

Take a look below at who your club picked, and remember to click the links on each player's name from the draft to get their full profiles and watch video highlights of them in action.

Learn More 02:29

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft

8. Daniel Curtin

21. Charlie Edwards

27. Oscar Ryan

Learn More 02:34

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft

31. Logan Morris

42. Luke Lloyd

51. Zane Zakostelsky

64. Reece Torrent

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft

29. Ashton Moir

34. Billy Wilson

Good morning to everyone.



But especially Ashton Moir and his mates.



We love everything about this 🥹🥹🥹



📹: Bodey Hosking pic.twitter.com/VVSWGecTl5 — Carlton FC (@CarltonFC) November 20, 2023

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft

25. Harry DeMattia

37. Tew Jiath

The moment Harry DeMattia became a Magpie! 🖤🤍



pic.twitter.com/hcOcJqVkGw — Collingwood FC (@CollingwoodFC) November 20, 2023

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft

10. Nate Caddy

39. Luamon Lual

54. Archie Roberts

Nate Caddy during the AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium on November 20, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft

35. Cooper Simpson

41. Ollie Murphy

60. Jack Delean

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft

11. Connor O'Sullivan

32. Mitchell Edwards

36. Shaun Mannagh

58. George Stevens

61. Oliver Wiltshire

63. Lawson Humphries

Connor O'Sullivan poses for a photo after being drafted by Geelong in the AFL Draft on November 20, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft

3. Jed Walter (Academy, matched North Melbourne's bid)

9. Ethan Read (Academy, matched Geelong's bid)

14. Jake Rogers (Academy, matched Sydney's bid)

26. Will Graham (Academy, matched Adelaide's bid)

Jake Rogers, Jed Walter, Ethan Read and Will Graham pictured during the AFL Draft on November 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft

12. Phoenix Gothard

17. James Leake

44. Joseph Fonti

59. Harvey Thomas (Academy)

Learn More 01:23

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft

5. Nick Watson

19. Will McCabe (father-son, matched North Melbourne's bid)

46. Bodie Ryan

56. Calsher Dear

Learn More 01:12

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft

7. Caleb Windsor

13. Koltyn Tholstrup

Caleb Windsor poses for a photo after being drafted by Melbourne at the AFL Draft on November 20, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft

2. Colby McKercher

4. Zane Duursma

20. Taylor Goad

22. Wil Dawson

23. Riley Hardeman

Zane Duursma and Colby McKercher pose for a photo during the AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium on November 20, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft

48. Thomas Anastasopoulos

52. Lachlan Charleson

57. Will Lorenz

One of us. Welcome, Tom ⭐



Following a pick swap to bring us up the order, the crafty small forward joins us with pick 48 🤝 pic.twitter.com/KQx7bIfyBp — Port Adelaide FC (@PAFC) November 21, 2023

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft

40. Kane McAuliffe

43. Liam Fawcett

The moment Liam Fawcett became a Tiger 🥰 pic.twitter.com/luV82yKdhQ — Richmond FC 🐯 (@Richmond_FC) November 21, 2023

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft

18. Darcy Wilson

28. Lance Collard

33. Angus Hastie

50. Hugo Garcia

62. Arie Schoenmaker

Darcy meets Ross 😂 pic.twitter.com/S6kcOCL97w — St Kilda FC (@stkildafc) November 20, 2023

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft

16. Will Green

24. Caiden Cleary (Academy, matched Collingwood's bid)

53. Patrick Snell

A knock from 🐎



The older brother welcome.



The fanboy friends.



And finally we get to our new draftee 😂



It was all happening at the Green household tonight! #Bloods pic.twitter.com/vMV8a4JK5V — Sydney Swans (@sydneyswans) November 20, 2023

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft

1. Harley Reid

30. Archer Reid

38. Clay Hall

49. Harvey Johnston

Learn More 01:41

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft

6. Ryley Sanders

15. Jordan Croft (father-son, matched Sydney's bid)

45. Joel Freijah

47. Lachlan Smith

55. Aiden O'Driscoll