The Kangaroos have remained unbeaten with a hard-fought win over the Crows

Vikki Wall celebrates a goal during North Melbourne's clash against Kuwarna in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne has held off Kuwarna to record an eight-point win on Friday night, taking another step towards the minor premiership.

The Kangaroos made the Crows pay for missed chances before holding off a late charge on their way to a 6.5 (41) to 4.9 (33) victory in an Indigenous Round blockbuster at Norwood Oval.

As North returned to the top of the ladder with nine wins and a draw, Kuwarna slipped to 7-3 as its hopes of a top-four finish took a hit.

Roos star Jasmine Garner (27 disposals and two goals) led the way, while Ash Riddell (25 and seven clearances) was also important.

Ebony Marinoff (25 disposals and 17 tackles) continued her strong season for the Crows, but they were punished for inaccurate goalkicking – particularly in the first half – in what may prove to be a costly loss.

Danielle Ponter kicked three goals for the Crows, including two early in the final quarter to spark Kuwarna, but the Roos managed to hold on.

It was the key forwards that did the early damage as Kate Shierlaw and Caitlin Gould traded goals in the first quarter.

Garner produced some magic to snap a goal out of congestion, while Kuwarna was looking dangerous from stoppages but missed chances.

After Ponter had converted an opportunity for the Crows, the Roos kicked four consecutive goals from late in the second quarter.

After another Shierlaw goal, Vikki Wall ensured the Roos took a 10-point lead into the main break, before a bouncing effort from Bella Eddey and Garner's second put North in control.

Ponter had looked dangerous throughout and two goals to begin the final term gave the Crows hope, but the Roos managed to see out a tough win.

Inaccuracy haunts Crows

Missed chances hurt Kuwarna, particularly during the first half as plenty of opportunities went begging. Danielle Ponter kicked two behinds to go with her three majors, while Chelsea Randall, who tried to inspire the Crows with a huge third quarter, kicked three behinds.

Garner puts on a show

North Melbourne star Jasmine Garner continued her fine season. The midfielder gathered 27 disposals, had eight tackles and five clearances against the Crows, but it was her ability to hit the scoreboard which was a huge factor. Garner kicked two goals, including producing something out of nothing with a snap out of a pack in the first quarter, in the Roos' win.

Up next

Kuwarna will kick off the final week of the 2024 NAB AFLW home and away season against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on Friday night. Then, on Saturday, the Roos will face Gold Coast at Arden Street Oval.

KUWARNA 1.3 2.5 2.8 4.9 (33)

NORTH MELBOURNE 2.1 4.3 6.4 6.5 (41)

GOALS

Kuwarna: Ponter 3, Gould

North Melbourne: Shierlaw 2, Garner 2, Wall, Eddey

BEST

Kuwarna: Marinoff, Ponter, Biddell, Hatchard, Gould

North Melbourne: Garner, Riddell, Shierlaw, Bresnehan, Wall

INJURIES

Kuwarna: Nil

North Melbourne: Nil

Reports: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Norwood Oval