Which club has the most All-Australians, and which has the most top-10 picks?

Chad Warner, Finn O'Sullivan and Patrick Cripps. Pictures: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast and North Melbourne have stockpiled plenty of talent, while a premiership contender has more star power than most.

The Suns and Kangaroos top the League for the most number of top-10 draft picks on their lists with 10 apiece.

Both added to that number at the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft, with the Suns welcoming Academy product Leo Lombard and the Roos picking midfielder Finn O'Sullivan.

Essendon led the competition for this number a year ago, but the retirement of Dyson Heppell and departures of Jake Stringer (traded to Greater Western Sydney) and Sam Weideman (delisted) means the Bombers now have nine top-10 picks on their list.

Fremantle and the Giants are next, alongside St Kilda, which has eight, up from five last year.

The Saints welcomed Tobie Travaglia and Alix Tauru at this year's draft and landed former Western Bulldogs midfielder Jack Macrae (No.6 pick in 2012) in a trade.

Alix Tauru and Tobie Travaglia join St Kilda at the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

Like last year, West Coast is bottom of this list, with Harley Reid and Reuben Ginbey the only top-10 picks at the Eagles.

For the second year in a row, Sydney will enter the new season with the most All-Australians on their list.

The Swans were equal with Port Adelaide at the top last year, but added first-timers in 2024 in Chad Warner and Nick Blakey, while Luke Parker left the club to join North Melbourne.

Carlton and Collingwood each have eight All-Australians, one less than Sydney.

All-Australians: 5 (Rory Laird - 2 times, Matt Crouch, Jordan Dawson, Brodie Smith, Taylor Walker)

Rising Star winners: 0

Top-10 draft picks: 6 (Dan Curtin, Sid Draper, Chayce Jones, Josh Rachele, Izak Rankine, Riley Thilthorpe)

Rory Laird in action during Adelaide's clash against Sydney in round 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 4 (Lachie Neale - 4 times, Harris Andrews - 2 times, Charlie Cameron - 2 times, Dayne Zorko - 2 times)

Rising Star winners: 0

Top-10 draft picks: 6 (Callum Ah Chee, Levi Ashcroft, Will Ashcroft, Sam Day, Hugh McCluggage, Cam Rayner)

Dayne Zorko and Lachie Neale during the First Semi Final between Greater Western Sydney and Brisbane at ENGIE Stadium, September 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 8 (Patrick Cripps - 4 times, Charlie Curnow - 2 times, Sam Docherty, Nick Haynes, Harry McKay, Adam Saad, Sam Walsh, Jacob Weitering)

Rising Star winners: 1 (Sam Walsh)

Top-10 draft picks: 7 (Adam Cerra, Nick Haynes, Elijah Hollands, Harry McKay, Jagga Smith, Sam Walsh, Jacob Weitering)

Sam Walsh in action during Carlton's clash against Port Adelaide in round 20, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

All-Australians: 8 (Scott Pendlebury - 6 times, Nick Daicos - 2 times, Dan Houston - 2 times, Tom Mitchell - 2 times, Darcy Moore - 2 times, Josh Daicos, Brayden Maynard, Steele Sidebottom)

Rising Star winners: 1 (Nick Daicos)

Top-10 draft picks: 5 (Darcy Moore, Jordan De Goey, Nick Daicos, Scott Pendlebury, Will Hoskin-Elliott)

Nick Daicos celebrates a goal for Collingwood against Brisbane in R23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 4 (Zach Merrett - 3 times, Todd Goldstein, Darcy Parish, Dylan Shiel)

Rising Star winners: 1 (Andrew McGrath)

Top-10 draft picks: 9 (Nate Caddy, Nik Cox, Andrew McGrath, Darcy Parish, Archie Perkins, Zach Reid, Will Setterfield, Elijah Tsatas, Peter Wright)

Andrew McGrath handballs during Essendon's clash against Sydney in round 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 6 (Nat Fyfe - 3 times, Luke Ryan - 2 times, Caleb Serong - 2 times, Shai Bolton, Andrew Brayshaw, Michael Walters)

Rising Star winners: 3 (Caleb Serong, Jaeger O'Meara, Luke Jackson)

Top-10 draft picks: 8 (James Aish, Jye Amiss, Andrew Brayshaw, Will Brodie, Neil Erasmus, Luke Jackson, Caleb Serong, Hayden Young)

Caleb Serong in action during Fremantle's clash against Port Adelaide in round 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 6 (Patrick Dangerfield - 8 times, Tom Stewart - 5 times, Jeremy Cameron - 4 times, Mark Blicavs, Cameron Guthrie, Tyson Stengle)

Rising Star winners: 1 (Oliver Dempsey)

Top-10 draft picks: 4 (Jack Bowes, Jhye Clark, Patrick Dangerfield, Bailey Smith)

Patrick Dangerfield handballs during the R20 match between Geelong and North Melbourne at Blundstone Arena on July 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 1 (Touk Miller - 2 times)

Rising Star winners: 0

Top-10 draft picks: 10 (Ben Ainsworth, Noah Anderson, Mac Andrew, Bailey Humphrey, Ben King, Leo Lombard, Ethan Read, Matt Rowell, David Swallow, Jed Walter)

Leo Lombard poses for a photo after being drafted by Gold Coast during the Telstra AFL Draft on November 20, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

All-Australians: 6 (Toby Greene - 3 times, Lachie Whitfield - 2 times, Jesse Hogan, Josh Kelly, Jake Stringer, Sam Taylor)

Rising Star winners: 1 (Jesse Hogan)

Top-10 draft picks: 8 (Lachie Ash, Aaron Cadman, Finn Callaghan, Stephen Coniglio, Tom Green, Josh Kelly, Jake Stringer, Lachie Whitfield)

Lachie Whitfield in action during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Fremantle in round 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 4 (Luke Breust - 2 times, Jack Gunston, Dylan Moore, James Sicily)

Rising Star winners: 0

Top-10 draft picks: 4 (Cam Mackenzie, Jack Scrimshaw, Josh Ward, Nick Watson)

Nick Watson celebrates Hawthorn's elimination final win over the Western Bulldogs on September 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 5 (Max Gawn - 7 times, Christian Petracca - 4 times, Clayton Oliver - 3 times, Steven May - 2 times, Jake Lever)

Rising Star winners: 0

Top-10 draft picks: 7 (Jack Billings, Harvey Langford, Jake Melksham, Clayton Oliver, Christian Petracca, Christian Salem, Caleb Windsor)

Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca embrace during Melbourne's win over Hawthorn in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 4 (Caleb Daniel, Jack Darling, Nick Larkey, Luke Parker)

Rising Star winners: 1 (Harry Sheezel)

Top-10 draft picks: 10 (Luke Davies-Uniacke, Zane Duursma, Griffin Logue, Luke McDonald, Colby McKercher, Finn O'Sullivan, Will Phillips, Harry Sheezel, Dylan Stephens, George Wardlaw)

Caleb Daniel poses for a photo at a North Melbourne media opportunity on October 28, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

All-Australians: 6 (Travis Boak - 3 times, Zak Butters - 2 times, Connor Rozee - 2 times, Aliir Aliir, Ollie Wines, Darcy Byrne-Jones)

Rising Star winners: 0

Top-10 draft picks: 5 (Travis Boak, Jason Horne-Francis, Jack Lukosius, Connor Rozee, Ollie Wines)

Travis Boak is seen after Port Adelaide's win over Richmond in round 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 1 (Tom Lynch)

Rising Star winners: 0

Top-10 draft picks: 7 (Josh Gibcus, Jacob Hopper, Sam Lalor, Dion Prestia, Josh Smillie, Tim Taranto, Nick Vlastuin)

Richmond draftees Harry Armstrong, Luke Trainor, Josh Smillie, Sam Lalor, Taj Hotton and Jonty Faull pose for a photo on November 21, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

All-Australians: 4 (Jack Macrae - 3 times, Jack Sinclair - 2 times, Jack Steele - 2 times, Callum Wilkie)

Rising Star winners: 0

Top-10 draft picks: 8 (Hunter Clark, Paddy Dow, Liam Henry, Max King, Jack Macrae, Mattaes Phillipou, Alix Tauru, Tobie Travaglia)

Mattaes Phillipou in action during St Kilda's clash against Sydney in round 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 9 (Brodie Grundy - 2 times, Errol Gulden - 2 times, Isaac Heeney - 2 times, Taylor Adams, Nick Blakey, Callum Mills, Tom Papley, Dane Rampe, Chad Warner)

Rising Star winners: 1 (Callum Mills)

Top-10 draft picks: 5 (Nick Blakey, Braeden Campbell, Aaron Francis, Logan McDonald, Callum Mills)

Callum Mills leads the team out ahead of the match between Essendon and Sydney at Marvel Stadium in round 23, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

All-Australians: 5 (Jeremy McGovern - 5 times, Elliot Yeo - 2 times, Tim Kelly, Liam Ryan, Jake Waterman)

Rising Star winners: 0

Top-10 draft picks: 2 (Reuben Ginbey, Harley Reid)

Harley Reid celebrates after scoring a goal during the match between Waalitj Marawar (West Coast) and Narrm (Melbourne) at Optus Stadium in round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 4 (Marcus Bontempelli - 6 times, Bailey Dale, Tim English, Adam Treloar)

Rising Star winners: 0

Top-10 draft picks: 6 (Marcus Bontempelli, Nick Coffield, Sam Darcy, Aaron Naughton, Ryley Sanders, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan)

Marcus Bontempelli during the Western Bulldogs' match against Gold Coast in R2, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

No. of All-Australians on list in 2025 No. of All-Australians on list in 2024 Sydney 9 8 Carlton 8 6 Collingwood 8 7 Fremantle 6 5 Geelong 6 7 Greater Western Sydney 6 5 Port Adelaide 6 8 Adelaide 5 6 Melbourne 5 5 West Coast 5 6 Brisbane 4 5 Essendon 4 6 Hawthorn 4 4 North Melbourne 4 1 St Kilda 4 2 Western Bulldogs 4 5 Gold Coast 1 1 Richmond 1 4