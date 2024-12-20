GOLD Coast and North Melbourne have stockpiled plenty of talent, while a premiership contender has more star power than most.
The Suns and Kangaroos top the League for the most number of top-10 draft picks on their lists with 10 apiece.
Both added to that number at the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft, with the Suns welcoming Academy product Leo Lombard and the Roos picking midfielder Finn O'Sullivan.
Essendon led the competition for this number a year ago, but the retirement of Dyson Heppell and departures of Jake Stringer (traded to Greater Western Sydney) and Sam Weideman (delisted) means the Bombers now have nine top-10 picks on their list.
Fremantle and the Giants are next, alongside St Kilda, which has eight, up from five last year.
The Saints welcomed Tobie Travaglia and Alix Tauru at this year's draft and landed former Western Bulldogs midfielder Jack Macrae (No.6 pick in 2012) in a trade.
Like last year, West Coast is bottom of this list, with Harley Reid and Reuben Ginbey the only top-10 picks at the Eagles.
For the second year in a row, Sydney will enter the new season with the most All-Australians on their list.
The Swans were equal with Port Adelaide at the top last year, but added first-timers in 2024 in Chad Warner and Nick Blakey, while Luke Parker left the club to join North Melbourne.
Carlton and Collingwood each have eight All-Australians, one less than Sydney.
All-Australians: 5 (Rory Laird - 2 times, Matt Crouch, Jordan Dawson, Brodie Smith, Taylor Walker)
Rising Star winners: 0
Top-10 draft picks: 6 (Dan Curtin, Sid Draper, Chayce Jones, Josh Rachele, Izak Rankine, Riley Thilthorpe)
All-Australians: 4 (Lachie Neale - 4 times, Harris Andrews - 2 times, Charlie Cameron - 2 times, Dayne Zorko - 2 times)
Rising Star winners: 0
Top-10 draft picks: 6 (Callum Ah Chee, Levi Ashcroft, Will Ashcroft, Sam Day, Hugh McCluggage, Cam Rayner)
All-Australians: 8 (Patrick Cripps - 4 times, Charlie Curnow - 2 times, Sam Docherty, Nick Haynes, Harry McKay, Adam Saad, Sam Walsh, Jacob Weitering)
Rising Star winners: 1 (Sam Walsh)
Top-10 draft picks: 7 (Adam Cerra, Nick Haynes, Elijah Hollands, Harry McKay, Jagga Smith, Sam Walsh, Jacob Weitering)
All-Australians: 8 (Scott Pendlebury - 6 times, Nick Daicos - 2 times, Dan Houston - 2 times, Tom Mitchell - 2 times, Darcy Moore - 2 times, Josh Daicos, Brayden Maynard, Steele Sidebottom)
Rising Star winners: 1 (Nick Daicos)
Top-10 draft picks: 5 (Darcy Moore, Jordan De Goey, Nick Daicos, Scott Pendlebury, Will Hoskin-Elliott)
All-Australians: 4 (Zach Merrett - 3 times, Todd Goldstein, Darcy Parish, Dylan Shiel)
Rising Star winners: 1 (Andrew McGrath)
Top-10 draft picks: 9 (Nate Caddy, Nik Cox, Andrew McGrath, Darcy Parish, Archie Perkins, Zach Reid, Will Setterfield, Elijah Tsatas, Peter Wright)
All-Australians: 6 (Nat Fyfe - 3 times, Luke Ryan - 2 times, Caleb Serong - 2 times, Shai Bolton, Andrew Brayshaw, Michael Walters)
Rising Star winners: 3 (Caleb Serong, Jaeger O'Meara, Luke Jackson)
Top-10 draft picks: 8 (James Aish, Jye Amiss, Andrew Brayshaw, Will Brodie, Neil Erasmus, Luke Jackson, Caleb Serong, Hayden Young)
All-Australians: 6 (Patrick Dangerfield - 8 times, Tom Stewart - 5 times, Jeremy Cameron - 4 times, Mark Blicavs, Cameron Guthrie, Tyson Stengle)
Rising Star winners: 1 (Oliver Dempsey)
Top-10 draft picks: 4 (Jack Bowes, Jhye Clark, Patrick Dangerfield, Bailey Smith)
All-Australians: 1 (Touk Miller - 2 times)
Rising Star winners: 0
Top-10 draft picks: 10 (Ben Ainsworth, Noah Anderson, Mac Andrew, Bailey Humphrey, Ben King, Leo Lombard, Ethan Read, Matt Rowell, David Swallow, Jed Walter)
All-Australians: 6 (Toby Greene - 3 times, Lachie Whitfield - 2 times, Jesse Hogan, Josh Kelly, Jake Stringer, Sam Taylor)
Rising Star winners: 1 (Jesse Hogan)
Top-10 draft picks: 8 (Lachie Ash, Aaron Cadman, Finn Callaghan, Stephen Coniglio, Tom Green, Josh Kelly, Jake Stringer, Lachie Whitfield)
All-Australians: 4 (Luke Breust - 2 times, Jack Gunston, Dylan Moore, James Sicily)
Rising Star winners: 0
Top-10 draft picks: 4 (Cam Mackenzie, Jack Scrimshaw, Josh Ward, Nick Watson)
All-Australians: 5 (Max Gawn - 7 times, Christian Petracca - 4 times, Clayton Oliver - 3 times, Steven May - 2 times, Jake Lever)
Rising Star winners: 0
Top-10 draft picks: 7 (Jack Billings, Harvey Langford, Jake Melksham, Clayton Oliver, Christian Petracca, Christian Salem, Caleb Windsor)
All-Australians: 4 (Caleb Daniel, Jack Darling, Nick Larkey, Luke Parker)
Rising Star winners: 1 (Harry Sheezel)
Top-10 draft picks: 10 (Luke Davies-Uniacke, Zane Duursma, Griffin Logue, Luke McDonald, Colby McKercher, Finn O'Sullivan, Will Phillips, Harry Sheezel, Dylan Stephens, George Wardlaw)
All-Australians: 6 (Travis Boak - 3 times, Zak Butters - 2 times, Connor Rozee - 2 times, Aliir Aliir, Ollie Wines, Darcy Byrne-Jones)
Rising Star winners: 0
Top-10 draft picks: 5 (Travis Boak, Jason Horne-Francis, Jack Lukosius, Connor Rozee, Ollie Wines)
All-Australians: 1 (Tom Lynch)
Rising Star winners: 0
Top-10 draft picks: 7 (Josh Gibcus, Jacob Hopper, Sam Lalor, Dion Prestia, Josh Smillie, Tim Taranto, Nick Vlastuin)
All-Australians: 4 (Jack Macrae - 3 times, Jack Sinclair - 2 times, Jack Steele - 2 times, Callum Wilkie)
Rising Star winners: 0
Top-10 draft picks: 8 (Hunter Clark, Paddy Dow, Liam Henry, Max King, Jack Macrae, Mattaes Phillipou, Alix Tauru, Tobie Travaglia)
All-Australians: 9 (Brodie Grundy - 2 times, Errol Gulden - 2 times, Isaac Heeney - 2 times, Taylor Adams, Nick Blakey, Callum Mills, Tom Papley, Dane Rampe, Chad Warner)
Rising Star winners: 1 (Callum Mills)
Top-10 draft picks: 5 (Nick Blakey, Braeden Campbell, Aaron Francis, Logan McDonald, Callum Mills)
All-Australians: 5 (Jeremy McGovern - 5 times, Elliot Yeo - 2 times, Tim Kelly, Liam Ryan, Jake Waterman)
Rising Star winners: 0
Top-10 draft picks: 2 (Reuben Ginbey, Harley Reid)
All-Australians: 4 (Marcus Bontempelli - 6 times, Bailey Dale, Tim English, Adam Treloar)
Rising Star winners: 0
Top-10 draft picks: 6 (Marcus Bontempelli, Nick Coffield, Sam Darcy, Aaron Naughton, Ryley Sanders, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan)
|No. of All-Australians on list in 2025
|No. of All-Australians on list in 2024
|Sydney
|9
|8
|Carlton
|8
|6
|Collingwood
|8
|7
|Fremantle
|6
|5
|Geelong
|6
|7
|Greater Western Sydney
|6
|5
|Port Adelaide
|6
|8
|Adelaide
|5
|6
|Melbourne
|5
|5
|West Coast
|5
|6
|Brisbane
|4
|5
|Essendon
|4
|6
|Hawthorn
|4
|4
|North Melbourne
|4
|1
|St Kilda
|4
|2
|Western Bulldogs
|4
|5
|Gold Coast
|1
|1
|Richmond
|1
|4
|No. of top-10 draft picks on list in 2025
|No. of top-10 draft picks on list in 2024
|Gold Coast
|10
|11
|North Melbourne
|10
|11
|Essendon
|9
|12
|Fremantle
|8
|8
|Greater Western Sydney
|8
|8
|St Kilda
|8
|5
|Carlton
|7
|6
|Melbourne
|7
|9
|Richmond
|7
|6
|Adelaide
|6
|5
|Brisbane
|6
|5
|Western Bulldogs
|6
|8
|Collingwood
|5
|5
|Port Adelaide
|5
|4
|Sydney
|5
|5
|Geelong
|4
|4
|Hawthorn
|4
|6
|West Coast
|2
|3