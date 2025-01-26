Callum Mills poses for a photo during a Sydney photo session on January 21, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY had plenty of relevancy last season and the interest has spiked once again for 2025 with new coach Dean Cox set to make plenty of changes that could affect the points spread.

Before we continue, it's important to note that the Swans have the round three bye, which is the worst of them as they share it with the Lions, Pies and Cats, so it would need to be a good sell to start with any of them in Classic.

Errol Gulden (MID, $1,113,000) was the standout performer last season, joined by the most relevant Swan Isaac Heeney (MID, $1,079,000) who quickly became a must have as a forward while averaging 105.

Fantasy Pig Brodie Grundy (RUC, $997,000) didn't disappoint in his debut year with the Swans, averaging 97 which included a dominant stretch between rounds 11 and 15 where he averaged 119, while Chad Warner (MID, $961,000) maintained his good form from 2023, increasing his average by one to reach 94.

Lock them in

Errol Gulden (MID, $1,113,000) had a solid season, averaging 109, but it was below his best following a career high 113 in 2023 after playing the majority of the season on the wing. At his best, he is as damaging as anyone in the game and could be a viable option as M1 if he didn't have the early bye. His skillset was on full display in rounds 13, 15 and 18 where he topped 150 on each occasion from 37, 41 and 41 disposals respectively at an average of nine marks. Unfortunately, he wasn't at his best at the end of the year, averaging just 90 in his last six games including finals where he reached triple figures on just one occasion in that time. If he can avoid getting stuck on a dead wing by playing predominantly midfield, he is under-priced.

Errol Gulden in action during Sydney's clash against Fremantle in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Track their pre-season

Callum Mills (DEF, $759,000) hasn't had much luck the last couple of years with untimely injuries keeping him from his best. It's only a couple of years ago when he averaged 110 and 111 in 2021 and 2022 to be as prolific as anyone in the game with high scores of 152 and 162 in those seasons. That is a far cry from what we have seen in recent times, managing just seven games last year which triggers a discount on his 2023 average of 84. He averaged 70 last season and is priced at 74 which makes him an absolute bargain if he has a good pre-season, especially if Coxy plays him in a fruitful role.

If it wasn't for the early bye, Matt Roberts (DEF, $780,000) would be right in my hitting zone. He finished the season in fine form as the main distributor off half-back, making the most of his decision making and precise kicking on his way to an average of 104 in his last seven games, well clear of the 76 he is priced at which includes sub-impacted scores of 11, 24 and 37. If he is the man off half-back again, he is a bargain and certainly a player to bump well up the draft rankings.

Matt Roberts in action during Sydney's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Dual-position tempter

Jesse Dattoli (FWD/MID, $289,000) is set to miss the start of the season due to a back injury, but the pick No.22 could be a downgrade target later in 2025. He had an impressive average of 92 in the Coates Talent League, showcasing his creativity and skillset though the midfield and forward line where he averaged 24 disposals and two goals.

Bargain basement

Although his junior numbers don't jump off the page, it can be hard to find a talented player to fill F8, and Ned Bowman (FWD, $265,000) certainly has the talent to get a game given his outstanding aerial ability and goal sense. He won't be a huge ball-winner but given he is priced at an average of 26, he would only need to be getting a game to increase in value.

Draft sleeper

Jake Lloyd (DEF/MID, $779,000) spent the previous seven seasons averaging over 90 before dropping the third lowest average of his career last season of 76 while spending more time on the wing. The role change resulted in a decline in kicks, mainly due to his kick ins drying up. In the last three years, Lloyd took 133, 119 and 85 before taking just 38 last year. If he returns to half-back and kick in duties under Cox, he would be well worth bumping up your draft rankings.

Custom stat star

If your league rewards the tacklers, James Rowbottom's (MID, $869,000) value increases significantly. The Swans midfielder has improved his ball-winning ability over the years, averaging a career high 19 disposals last year, but a boost in recognition from his tackling would leave him in the elite bracket after averaging seven and eight the last two years respectively which included five hauls of double figures during the season last year and two in the finals series.

James Rowbottom in action during the R17 match between Sydney and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on July 7, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Buyer beware

It's hard for old school Fantasy players like myself not to think about the old days where Taylor Adams (MID/FWD, $693,000) dominated with averages like 100, 101, 103 and a whopping 115 in 2017. Unfortunately, these days he is prone to a vest and has made an unfortunate habit of falling out of favour through the midfield and even team selection. It will be interesting to see if there is any change of fortune under Cox, especially following the departure of Luke Parker.

