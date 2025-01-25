Community leaders and outstanding contributors to Australian football have been recognised

Rob Chapman is pictured in 2019 during his time as Adelaide chairman. Picture: Getty Images

THE AFL congratulates the community leaders and outstanding contributors to Australian football who have been recognised in the Australia Day Honours today.

AFL Commission Chairman Richard Goyder said the game acknowledged all those volunteer contributors around Australia who were recognised for their service to others today, and said Australian football was delighted that a number of long-term volunteers at community level, as well as contributors at senior level of the national competition, had also been honoured.

"The success of Australian football around the country is built on the service of volunteers, who give their time for others,” Mr Goyder said.

“I particularly want to call out today those people at the grassroots of our game who have been recognised for three, four and five decades of selfess contribution to their local football club, and to all those people who give their time to help the growth of our game.

“I also wish to congratulate former Adelaide Crows chair Rob Chapman, longtime Western Bulldogs’ Community Foundation leader Gaye Hamilton and leading caller Kelli Underwood for the recognition of their contribution to our game at the elite level as administrators and broadcasters.”

Mr Goyder said all volunteers to Australian communities were deserving of recognition and said football was delighted that the 2025 Australia Day Honours recognised people with service to community clubs introducing the game to the next generation of girls and boys, service to regional leagues and AFL clubs, umpiring and umpire coaching, medical support around football and the administration of the game.

2025 Australia Day Honours with a contribution to Australian Football:

AO

The Hon Cheryl Edwardes – Service to the law, social justice and the community, including a previous term as a commissioner and deputy Chair of the WAFC.

AM

Rob Chapman – Service to Australian football and the financial sector, including a previous 11-year term as Chair of the Adelaide Crows Football Club.

Gaye Hamilton – Service to tertiary education and the community, including former roles as a director of the Western Bulldogs and Chair of the Western Bulldogs Community Foundation.

Dr Katherine Martin – Service to medicine and professional associations, including former roles with the Western Region Football League Trainer’s Association.

OAM

Shani Cain – Service to youth, including a previous term as a multicultural board member in the Goldfields League.

The late Craig Glennon – Service to sport, including the SANFL as a former league umpire, coach and match-day observer.

Wayne Hinton – Service to Australian football as an umpire for 25 years in the VAFA.

Sean Meltzer – Service to the Jewish community, including past roles with the Ajax FC.

Rod Philp – Service community sport, including roles with the Willeton FC.

Kelli Underwood – Service to broadcasting, including as the first woman to broadcast AFL matches on radio (since 2008) and television (since 2009).

Arthur Barrie Wrigglesworth – Service to cricket and community sport, including roles with the Sale FC.