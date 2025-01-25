Neale Daniher ahead of the 2024 King's Birthday game between Melbourne and Collingwood at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

NEALE Daniher's diagnosis of motor neurone disease came with an expectancy he would have a little more than two years left to live on average.

Twelve years later, the AFL legend has united the nation in the fight against the debilitating condition, spearheading a campaign that has raised millions of dollars in research for a long-awaited cure.

Among the many accolades the sporting hero and coach has achieved over the years, he can add another to the long list: Australian of the Year.

The 63-year-old was bestowed the honour at a ceremony in Canberra on Saturday, and said it was hard to believe that a "boy from outback Australia from a small town" could be given such an award.

Neale Daniher receives a standing ovation ahead of the 2023 King's Birthday game. Picture: AFL Photos

Daniher said his journey and battle against motor neurone disease could not have been done alone, and that being awarded Australian of the Year was a way to thank people for their support.

"It's obviously a great honour, which allows a terrific platform to promote and thank everyone across Australia that has supported our cause, because without them, I would never have been nominated," he said.

"(A highlight of the campaign) has been how we have built an army of supporters that have joined us in our fight against MND. That has been the starting point for everything."

Jan and Neale Daniher during the Big Freeze Walk to the 'G in round 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Daniher played more than 80 games for Essendon between 1979 and 1990 in a career plagued by injuries, before he transitioned to coaching, leading Melbourne from 1998 to 2007.

But it was his diagnosis of MND in 2013 that led him to become a tireless campaigner for a cure for the disease, helping to set up the FightMND charity.

The organisation has helped to raise more than $100 million into research for the condition, with the charity's Big Freeze fundraiser at the King's Birthday match becoming a leading fixture in the AFL calendar.

"When I was diagnosed back in 2013, there was a small, but dedicated research community, but we needed to build our capacity if we were serious about taking the fight to MND," Daniher said.

"The highlight (of the campaign) for me is how we have steadily built our capacity, for without a dedicated and robust research community, we won't get the breakthrough we are after."

Daniher's wife Jan said the family had been enormously proud of all of his advocacy.

"Neale has been so strong and resilient through, obviously, going through a really tough time," she said.

"It's not just about us, it's about all the people that have supported us along the way, because without them, we wouldn't be here today."

National Australia Day Council chair John Foreman congratulated Mr Daniher on his accomplishment.

"Neale's dedication to changing the outcomes for people diagnosed with motor neurone disease while dealing with his own health is truly inspirational," he said.

"His efforts today are giving people hope for tomorrow."

Melbourne President Brad Green congratulated his former coach on the honour.

"What Neale has been able to achieve since being diagnosed with MND is simply remarkable," Green said.

"From the incredible amount of funds raised and invested into research, to that cheeky smile we see at the top of the Big Freeze slide each year, Neale’s impact on both the football industry and the wider community is unmatched.

"His ruthless fight, alongside his passion and commitment to help others, continues to inspire us all. Neale knows he won’t be the beneficiary of his actions, but that only drives him further.

"On behalf of the Melbourne Football Club, I would like to congratulate Neale, as well as wife Jan and children Lauren, Luke, Bec and Ben, for this well-deserved recognition."