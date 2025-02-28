Four Suns failed to finish Friday night's AAMI Community Series match against Sydney, prompting coach Damien Hardwick to take aim at the pre-season schedule

Mac Andrew is seen to by trainers during an AAMI Community Series match between Gold Coast and Sydney on February 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast coach Damien Hardwick has questioned the AFL’s pre-season scheduling amid a spate of injuries that have ripped through the competition in the past week.

Western Bulldogs superstar Marcus Bontempelli (calf) has a lengthy stint on the sidelines ahead of him, with Brisbane’s Brandon Starcevich (concussion) to miss Opening Round and Carlton’s Mitch McGovern (ankle) racing the clock for round one.

On Friday night, Sydney lost two-time All-Australian Errol Gulden to what looks a serious ankle injury, while Hardwick’s Suns are counting the cost of their 21-point loss to the Swans.

Learn More 00:51

Mac Andrew (sternum), Charlie Ballard (ankle), David Swallow (knee) and Lachie Weller (hamstring tightness) all failed to finish the match.

The Suns have eight days before playing Essendon in Opening Round, while the Swans host Hawthorn at the SCG seven days after their AAMI Community Series hitout.

SUNS v SWANS Full match coverage and stats

Speaking to Fox Footy following the match, Hardwick said more thought needed to be put into the scheduling with eight teams playing next week in Opening Round and the other 10 beginning their home and away campaign a week later.

“We’ve got to put our heads together and figure out what we can do and get it a bit tighter,” Hardwick said.

“Even our counterparts Sydney can’t get home tonight, they play Friday, and they’re stuck here tonight.

“We’ve just got to get this scheduling better.

“They’ve got one job, the AFL, let’s get it sorted out.”

Learn More 06:56

Flying home from the Gold Coast on Saturday morning – six days before they face the Hawks – Sydney left some of its big guns on ice at home.

None of Isaac Heeney, Chad Warner, Dane Rampe or Lewis Melican made the trip north, but assistant coach Jarrad McVeigh said they’d be all right to go next week.

“We wanted to make sure our players at that top echelon are primed and ready to go (for Opening Round),” McVeigh said.

“It was no risk with some of those players.”

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 06:56 AAMI Match Highlights: Gold Coast v Sydney The Suns and Swans clash in the AAMI Community Series

04:00 AAMI full post-match: Suns Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after their practice match against Sydney

05:03 AAMI full post-match: Swans Watch Sydney’s press conference after their practice match against Gold Coast

01:26 From stopper to scorer: McCartin thrives in new role Tom McCartin proved to be the difference up forward with a stunning four goals for the defender

00:33 No love lost as scuffle breaks out between Swans, Suns Pre-season or not, passion was on show between both teams as tempers flared

00:29 Swans go end to end as McCartin nails a third Tom McCartin looks right at home up forward as he slots his third major of the night

00:47 Captain Anderson shows his range with this ripper Noah Anderson delivers a major from well beyond the arc to bring the Suns right back

00:51 Superstar Swan leaves the field in disastrous injury Sydney suffers an almighty pre-season blow with Errol Gulden helped off the ground after appearing to hurt his ankle in a tackle

00:45 McCartin goes to work in new forward role Tom McCartin shows his goal nous with a clever scrambling finish

00:51 Suns lose star defender inside brutal opening minute Gold Coast cops a worrying blow within the first 30 seconds of the contest with gun defender Mac Andrew going down after this heavy contest

Gulden wasn’t so lucky, having his left ankle caught under a Will Graham tackle. He left the field in clear pain and headed straight to a Gold Coast hospital for scans that the club expects the results of on Saturday.

“When a player comes off like that, your concerns are heightened,” McVeigh said. “It didn’t look good, but we’ve got to wait on the results.”

With Andrew set to be scanned after leaving the field inside the first 10 seconds of the match, Hardwick said the Suns were extra cautious with Ballard, who re-tweaked an ankle that kept him out of last week’s match simulation against Brisbane and Collingwood.

Vice-captain Touk Miller (knee) will play the Bombers next weekend.