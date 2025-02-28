CARLTON has put its disappointing end to 2024 behind it with an impressive win over Greater Western Sydney in its final tune-up ahead of the season.
The Blues made short work of last year's semi-finalists, dominating from start to finish in an 18.16 (124) to 9.12 (66) mauling at Manuka Oval in Canberra on Friday night.
Coach Michael Voss' only concern will be the fitness of veteran Blues defender Mitch McGovern, who limped from the field after tweaking his ankle taking a mark in the second quarter.
McGovern was one of the standouts before his early exit, kicking one of Carlton's five goals and rising clear above Giants rookie Oliver Hannaford for an early mark of the season contender in a dominant 35-2 opening quarter.
Key forward Harry McKay was also put on ice later in the contest, but his treatment was most likely only precautionary.
McKay kicked two goals and was among a handful of Carlton players to impress.
Full forward Brodie Kemp finished with three goals, his third following an acrobatic mark over Jack Buckley in the final minutes, while Orazio Fantasia had two.
With his side having prevailed in just one of their final six matches to round out last season, Voss will have been encouraged to see the Blues have the edge over their opponents in the ball movement, physicality and kick accuracy departments.
The Giants grew into the game after their horrendous start but were always second best.
Their leading goalkicker from last season, Jesse Hogan, snared three majors, while the diminutive Darcy Jones bagged two, but stars Toby Greene and Stephen Coniglio barely factored.
Carlton's Tom De Koning dominated in the ruck, finding his teammates in 12 out of 20 hitouts, compared to 4 in 24 attempts by Giants big man Lachlan Keeffe.
In another positive for the Blues, Jack Silvagni got through his first game since his ACL injury, with the forward-turned-defender to be a handy addition for Voss following his lengthy layoff.
New faces
Carlton's Lucas Camporeale was outstanding in his first full hitout after only playing in the latter stages of the game against St Kilda last week. Blues recruit Nick Haynes (21 disposals, 10 marks) was influential against his old side, while supplemental selection period signing Francis Evans kicked a goal in his first outing for Carlton after being given a third bite at the first-grade cherry, having previously been delisted by Port Adelaide and Geelong. Untried Blue Matt Carroll started on the bench and had limited game time. A trio of uncapped youngsters featured in the Giants' squad, with 2024 pick No.18 Oliver Hannaford and 2023 first-round pick James Leake featuring strongly, while first-year Giant Cody Angove made the most of his chances in the second half.
Round one chance
Lucas Camporeale did his chances of a round one debut no harm with an impressive performance on a wing, collecting 20 touches, eight marks and two clearances to be among the Blues' better players. Defender-turned-forward Brodie Kemp seemed to enjoy his new role in attack, kicking a team-high three goals, and will be an important target for the Blues early, particularly if Charlie Curnow isn't fit in time to face the Tigers. Star Giants recruit Jake Stringer is expected to feature in the club's Opening Round clash with Collingwood despite missing both pre-season hitouts due to illness. Youngsters Cody Angove, Oliver Hannaford and James Leake pushed their case for an early-season debut with a strong showing. Phoenix Gothard is another in line for an Opening Round call-up after an impressive pre-season, despite missing against the Blues with an ankle injury.
Medical room
Carlton defender Mitch McGovern departed the game late in the second quarter with an ankle concern and took no further part as a precaution, but Jack Silvagni got through unscathed in his first game since tearing his ACL in round 19, 2023. Key forward Charlie Curnow is continuing to manage a knee injury and will return either against Richmond in round one or against Hawthorn in round two, while the club expects star midfielder Sam Walsh (hamstring) to be fit to face the Tigers. Marc Pittonet (calf), Corey Durdin (ankle) and Jagga Smith (knee) were other Blues to miss against the Giants. For GWS, Jake Stringer (illness) didn't play but is expected to be available to face Collingwood, Callum Brown (hamstring) is touch-and-go, while Tom Green (calf) is not expected to feature until after the Giants' round two bye.
Fantasy watch
The most popular value ruck in Fantasy Classic, Tom De Koning (RUCK, $900,000), performed well for 79 Fantasy points in under 60 per cent time on ground. It must be noted that Lachlan Keeffe was his direct opponent for most of the game. Lucas Camporeale (MID, $230,000) enjoyed his night on the wing, top scoring for the Blues with 88. If he plays in round one, he'll be a bench option but with Docherty playing limited time on ground and Walsh expected back, temper expectations. After coming into the game in the final quarter of last week's match simulation, James Leake (DEF, $230,000) had a full game for the Giants scoring 66 points. Fellow basement priced player, Conor Stone (FWD, $230,000), had high time on ground, taking three marks on his way to a solid 51. Keep an eye on Finn Callaghan (MID, $789,000) and Lachie Ash (DEF, $794,000) after scoring 90-plus. They are set to offer plenty of Fantasy Draft value. - Warnie from the Traders
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 0.2 4.6 6.9 9.12 (66)
CARLTON 5.5 8.7 12.12 18.16 (124)
GOALS:
Greater Western Sydney: Hogan 3, Jones 2, Callaghan, Ward, Bedford, Cadman
Carlton: Kemp 3, Fantasia 2, McKay 2, Cerra, Williams, McGovern, Saad, Cottrell, Fogarty, Hollands, Docherty, Evans, Hewett, Motlop
BEST:
Greater Western Sydney: Callaghan, Whitfield, Ash, Jones, Leake
Carlton: Camporeale, De Koning, Haynes, Hewett, Cripps, O.Hollands
INJURIES:
Greater Western Sydney: Nil
Carlton: McGovern (ankle)