Errol Gulden was sent for scans on Friday night after injuring his ankle during Sydney's AAMI Community Series win over Gold Coast

Swans players celebrate during Sydney's AAMI Community Series match against Gold Coast on February 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has been dealt a huge blow ahead of Opening Round, with midfield ace Errol Gulden suffering what appears to be a serious ankle injury against Gold Coast.

On a Friday night of injury mayhem at People First Stadium, the Suns lost Mac Andrew (chest) inside 10 seconds, along with Charlie Ballard (ankle), David Swallow (knee) and Lachie Weller (hamstring tightness).

All eyes will be on Gulden over the coming days after his left ankle got caught under a Will Graham tackle in the opening quarter of the 12.12 (84) to 8.15 (63) win.

The two-time All-Australian was helped from the field in obvious pain and did not return before immediately heading off to a Gold Coast hospital for scans.

Sydney hosts Hawthorn next Friday night at the SCG to open its season.

The Suns have plenty of their own worries, with Andrew coming off second best in a collision with Taylor Adams in the opening seconds.

Although he passed a concussion test, the exciting young defender did not return to the field.

In a game it was already missing stars Brodie Grundy, Isaac Heeney, Chad Warner, Tom Papley and Callum Mills among many others, the Swans could hardly have impressed more.

Tom McCartin made a superb fist of his move forward, kicking four goals from 14 disposals and had the better of his battle with Sam Collins.

McCartin worked hard up the ground, was strong in the air (seven marks) and was dangerous when the ball hit the ground.

The Swans kicked the game’s first four goals and looked a step too quick for the hosts in the opening 15 minutes and then steadied in the final term after Gold Coast got within five points.

Matt Roberts (27 disposals) used the ball with precision, while no-frills midfielders James Jordon and James Rowbottom also had strong outings.

Gold Coast got good performances from new recruits Daniel Rioli and John Noble, along with a strong showing from Weller before he was benched, but made it hard for their forwards with some sloppy entries inside 50.

New faces

Gold Coast’s off-season recruits Daniel Rioli and John Noble were highly involved from half-back. Noble (26 disposals) built on his outings against Brisbane and Collingwood last week, while Rioli (24) dusted off the rust from an interrupted pre-season. Elliott Himmelberg played forward in the second half as the Suns were down a couple of talls, while Ben Jepson backed up after playing three quarters in the VFL earlier in the day. For the Swans, Ben Paton did a solid job at half-back following his move from St Kilda, quietening Gold Coast’s medium forwards. Draftees Riley Bice (14) and Riak Andrew, the younger brother of Mac, had some nice moments, with the latter gathering four intercept possessions in a promising half of action.

Round one chance

With Jed Walter missing Opening Round through suspension, teenager Lachlan Gulbin was played in the Suns’ forward line. He had a quiet night, but had some nice moments, and isn’t without a shot of being the youngest Sun to play an AFL game next week. Joel Jeffrey impressed in defence with 28 touches and would be at the head of the queue if Mac Andrew is to miss, while Connor Budarick also did some nice things. Paton was excellent for the Swans, while the move of Sam Wicks to defence paid dividends, using his speed to break the game open on multiple occasions.

Medical room

It was not a good night for either club. Gulden was immediately rushed for scans and would seem to be in huge doubt to face Hawthorn next week. Andrew landed heavily and will be assessed, while the Suns say Ballard, Swallow and Lachie Weller (hamstring) were “precautionary”.

Fantasy watch

Sydney and Gold Coast have an early bye and most coaches in Fantasy Classic are avoiding them unless they offer value. Matt Roberts (DEF, $780,000) is a Swan that offers upside in a position that is a challenge to fill. The Callum Mills injury has opened up a spot for a value play, and the Swan-for-Swan move seems like a winner after his team-high 112. Injuries to Gulden and Mills may see Angus Sheldrick (MID, $448,000) fill the void. He had great VFL numbers in the past and his 21 disposals, seven tackles and 92 points won't do his selection chances any harm. Hit that little 'favourite star' on Corey Warner (FWD, $257,000) who scored 67. He could be a rookie-priced option in the forward line. Have confidence to draft Daniel Rioli (DEF, $857,000) despite his interrupted pre-season. The former Tiger slotted into Gold Coast's back-six seamlessly, taking six marks for 87 points. Noah Anderson (MID, $1,067,000) is the new captain of his club and his owners would've loved his Fantasy score of game-high 119 doubled! In the absence of Touk Miller and Sam Flanders, Bailey Humphrey (FWD, $465,000) had some extra time in the middle. He outscored his breakeven of 45 by 20 points. Consider the third year player as a late round pick in Draft as his midfield time may get a bump in 2025. - Warnie from The Traders

GOLD COAST 3.1 5.6 5.12 8.15 (63)

SYDNEY 4.5 7.7 9.10 12.12 (84)

GOALS

Gold Coast: Clohesy 2, Ainsworth 2, Weller, King, Budarick, Anderson

Sydney: McCartin 4, Amartey 2, Wicks, Warner, Lloyd, Jordon, Hanily, Gulden

BEST

Gold Coast: Anderson, Weller, Rowell, Jeffrey, Noble, Ainsworth

Sydney: Roberts, McCartin, Jordon, Rowbottom, Francis, Sheldrick

INJURIES

Gold Coast: Andrew (chest), Ballard (ankle), Swallow (knee)

Sydney: Gulden (ankle)